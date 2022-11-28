Cyber Monday ending soon: 30+ TV deals on 4K, Smart TVs and more

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian, Michael Desjardin and John Higgins, Reviewed
·6 min read
Time is dwindling to get Cyber Monday deals on TVs from TCL, Samsung, Sony and more.
Update 6:50PM EST: With just a few hours left, time is winding down on some of the best deals of the year, so act fast! Now is the time to click that buy button for the best TV deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and others on the best TV brands including Sony, Samsung, and TCL. We're continually updating this post live throughout the day with any changes to price and availability. -John Higgins, Reviewed

Cyber Monday is already halfway done, and the best TV deals are already starting to sell out. If you've been waiting to get your next TV, now is the time. Some of the best deals of the year will be gone in just a few hours. All of the deals we list below are smart TVs, which allow you to binge shows from Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services, all of which have deals going on this week. We've seen deals come and go already, but our favorite discounts from LG, Samsung, TCL and more are still going strong, like $400 off one of the best Samsung TVs of the year. Hurry!

Cyber Monday 2022 is here: Shop the best 200+ Cyber Monday deals right now

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Our favorite deals on Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL TVs right now

  1. Samsung S95B Quantum HDR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Crutchfield from $1,447.99 (Save $750 to $891)

  2. Samsung 65-Inch QLED Q60B 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $797.99 (Save $200)

  3. Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $897.99 (Save $300)

  4. ​​Sony 65-Inch A95K QD-OLED TV at Amazon for $2,998 (Save $1,001.99)

  5. TCL 55-Inch 5-Series S555 4K UHD QLED at Amazon for $429.99 (Save $70)

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Save on a bunch of sizes from Hisense, Vizio, Samsung and TCL

Walmart has rolled back prices on quality screens for Cyber Monday. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 43-inch model for a $40 price cut at $218.

Walmart has great Cyber Monday deals on TVs from Hisense, Vizio, Samsung and TCL.
Shop Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Find savings on TVs from LG, TCL, Hisense, and Samsung

Best Buy has some of the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, including the TCL 5-Series with built-in Roku. It’s a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ experience wherever you plunk down your TV. If the Android smart platform is more your speed, the Hisense U6G is 30% off at $384.99, and gets you premium performance for a wallet-friendly price.

Get deals on some excellent TVs from Best Buy for time runs out.
Shop Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Save hundreds on 4K QLED and OLED TVs from LG, Hisense, Samsung and TCL

Amazon has Cyber Monday deals on some of our favorite TVs, including the 65-inch Samsung Q60B, a quantum dot-equipped LED TV with a bright, colorful picture. Right now, the Q80B is on sale for just $897.99—that's 25% off it's usual price. There's also the 55-inch TCL S555 5-Series TV, our Best of Year 2022 pick for Best TV Under $500.

Amazon is offering Cyber Monday deals on TVs from Samsung, LG and more.
Shop Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

TV deals at B&H Photo, Crutchfield and Samsung

The Cyber Monday TV deals aren’t limited to Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. There are some excellent deals to be had at B&H Photo, Samsung and Crutchfield, including on the phenomenal Samsung S95B that is one of two OLED TVs that use quantum dot technology for superior contrast and color.

Samsung has great deals on TVs including the S95B QD-OLED.
Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 is taking place today, Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Where are the best TV deals on Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday TV deals are everywhere this year, from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart and more. But the biggest discounts we're seeing right now are from Amazon, where you can find the 65-inch Sony A95K for more than $1,000 off, and Crutchfield, who have a 35% discount on the 55-inch Samsung S95B.

What are the best Cyber Monday TV deals?

During Cyber Monday 2022, you can score on a wide variety of TVs from the biggest retailers around. For instance, at Amazon you can grab a HD TV for less than $150 with the ​​Hisense A4 Series TV. In terms of Cyber Monday TV deals, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so shop these elite discounts now while you can.

How good are Cyber Monday deals?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping day of the year, and it's all because of the deals. In preparation for the holiday season, products at retailers across the country and across the web are sold at deep discounts, and not just on older models. Cyber Monday deals on recent releases might not be as deep as tried-and-true models, but you'll still be able to find great deals.

What is the best TV you can buy for your money?

With so many fantastic Cyber Monday deals available, it can be hard to know which to get. If you're vacillating between a couple, be sure to check Reviewed's TV reviews for some in-depth insight. If you're looking for the best TV money can buy, this year that title belongs to the Sony A95K, which is for sale at Amazon for over $1,000 off. It's the best TV we've ever seen.

