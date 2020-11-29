Cyber Monday: When is it and how is it different to Black Friday?

We’ve covered everything you need to know about the huge sales event (The Independent)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become two of the biggest shopping events in the UK in recent years, but what is the difference between them?

Both days offer people the chance to make huge savings on everything from games consoles to laptops ahead of Christmas, but with Black Friday coming to an end, Cyber Monday is your last chance to grab a bargain from retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners and Apple – all of which have seen discounts of up to 80 per cent off thousands of products.

While many of the savings that were available on Black Friday might still be around on Cyber Monday, there are slight distinctions between the two events.

So when does Cyber Monday begin, how is it different to Black Friday and what deals can you expect? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is taking place this year on Monday 30 November.

The annual shopping event always falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving in the US, and so usually takes place at the end of November.

Where did the term come from?

The first Cyber Monday took place in 2005, after a press release by consumer website shop.org was released by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman with the headline: “Cyber Monday quickly becoming one of the biggest online shopping days of the year”.

The day was conceived following on from research conducted in 2004, which found that the Monday after Thanksgiving was supposedly one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

With this in mind, David and Silverman decided to create a marketing campaign in which they would encourage consumers to shop online on the Monday after the national holiday, hence the term “Cyber Monday”.

How is Cyber Monday different to Black Friday?

The difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday was traditionally that the former was only for discounts that you could buy in-store, while the latter was dedicated to online shopping.

However, in recent years the distinction between the two has become blurred with more Black Friday deals becoming available online. This year specifically has looked very different to those past, as non-essential shops across England were forced to close amid the second coronavirus lockdown, meaning the entire event has taken place online.

Black Friday originally began as a one day event, but it has quickly expanded to cover the entire weekend, with big-name brands slashing their prices for several days.

This year’s event has been the longest sale on record, as Amazon kicked things off at the end of October and has continued to unveil new deals everyday since.

Typically, Cyber Monday is a strictly 24-hour shopping window but, much like Black Friday, some retailers’ discounts can flow into the next few days leading it to be dubbed “Cyber Week”.

What deals can you expect on Cyber Monday?

Online shoppers have already seen great deals on products such as Apple AirPods, the Xbox One S, Kitchenaid food processors, Fenty Beauty bundles, LG TVs and Lego sets, and you can expect to see similarly impressive savings on Cyber Monday.

The event is your last chance to save some money ahead of Christmas, and is also a great opportunity to invest in bigger items such as TVs and furniture.

Don’t forget to check back here and read our Black Friday guides, where our team will be handpicking the best bargains, to help you navigate the sales with ease.

