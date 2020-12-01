Missed Cyber Monday? These Deals Are Still Live And Make Great Gifts.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you missed out on Cyber Week deals, don’t stress. Many retailers have extended their Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions and some are even offering ongoing sales throughout the month of December.

It’s the perfect time to snag holiday gifts on sale, especially if you forgot a few friends and family members while Black Friday shopping.

If you’re not sure what to gift as we prepare for another season of staying at home, you can’t go wrong with items that will make their space more cozy. Brooklinen extended their site wide sale of 20% off so you can snag sheets, towels and more at a discount.

Know someone who became a fitness fanatic during quarantine? Hook them up with some new activewear, an at-home workout subscription or this bike that’s cheaper than a Peloton. If you have someone on your list who just wants a bit of normalcy, brighten their day with a new set of earrings or their favorite Fenty Beauty product.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals still happening if you missed Cyber Week.

Take a look below:

Aurate

Aurate creates fine jewelry in New York using durable materials, sustainable production and transparent pricing. Take up to 25% off all jewelry when you use code STUFFED.

ban.do

ban.do is known for quirky gifts and cute home decor. You can get 30% off everything with code 30FORYOU until Dec. 2

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is known for its beautiful bedding and bath products, but is perhaps best known for iconic sheets available in different materials, colors and patterns. Brooklinen has extended its 20% off sitewide sale.

Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis offers a wide selection of sex toys and accessories, including best-sellers like the Womanizer. Ella Paradis is offering up to 60% off site wide.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s beauty brand is home to best-selling skin care and makeup, including Match Stix and Stunna Lip Paint. Fenty Beauty is offering 30% off site wide.

Flexispot

Flexispot has a wide selection of standing desks and WFH accessories. Flexispot is offering $50 off select standing desks and more with code XMAS50.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective specializes in sustainable and size-inclusive activewear — think matching bra and legging sets, sweatsuits and more — in a wide variety of colors. The products are often presented on models of all races, ages and sizes, too, a cool details in today’s world of homogenous loungewear. Girlfriend Collective is still offering 30% off sitewide.

Lelo

Lelo is known for its luxe adult toys and accessories, including best-sellers like the Hugo and Sona. Lelo is still offering up to 80% off site wide.



Madewell

This brand is full of everyday essentials and statement pieces ranging from sweaters to boots. Get 40% off your purchase with code THXINTERNET.

Mirror

Mirror is the discreet home gym that hangs on your wall, giving you access to thousands of on-demand classes from cardio to yoga. Get the Mirror on sale for $995 with code CYBERMONDAY20 (normally $1,495) at Mirror.

MYX

This indoor exercise bike has very similar features to the Peloton, for way less. Get the The MYX stationary bike for $250 off with code CYBERWEEK (normally $1,299) at MYX.

Nike

Nike is you destination for athletic apparel, sneakers and more. Nike is offering up to 50% off and 25% off select styles with code CYBER25.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is home to best-selling brands like Madewell, Topshop and SPANX. Get up to 50% off and an extra 25% off clearance.

P.volve

The Pilates-meets-barre at-home workout promises to tone with precise movements and good form, not heavy weights or endless reps. Check out our review here and get 30% off orders over $50 at P.Volve.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table is best known for its fancy cookware and appliances like Staub, Nespresso, Le Creuset. You’ll find everything from knives to Dutch ovens and espresso machines. Sur La Table has up to 55% off sitewide.

Theragun

Theragun is known for its magical massage guns perfect for soothing sore muscles or unwinding after a long day. Get up to $150 off devices at Theragun.

Tushy

Tushy is probably best known as the brand that introduced Americans to the bidet. Its easy-to-install bidet attachments took off during the beginning of the pandemic in the U.S. during the infamous toilet paper shortage. Tushy’s offering 20% site wide when you use code FYBER20.

