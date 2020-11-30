Cyber Monday deals 2020: Best offers from Samsung, Pandora, Nintendo and more

Emma Henderson,Ellie Fry and Eva Waite-Taylor
·31 min read
Snap up a bargain in the final day of the sale

After weeks of anticipation, the biggest shopping event of the year, is almost over. But don’t think that’s it as today is Cyber Monday, so you’ve got one last chance to get your Christmas shopping done.

With a broad range of retailers slashing their prices on big-ticket items, from smart TVs and tablets to sofas and mattresses, it’s the best time to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

We’ve already seen standout deals on Apple AirPods, Gtech hoovers, and Nespresso machines, as well as on the and Nintendo Switch console, proving this year is bigger and better than ever.

With so much on offer, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of saving, but that’s where we come in. Read our guides to the leading retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Argos and Aldi to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Whether you're after a television, laptop, kids’ toys or a new item of clothing, it’s here where you’ll be able to find our carefully curated selection of the very best discounts during the mammoth sale event. All you need to do is have your wishlist in front of you. Read on for the creme de la creme of offers to shop now.

Cyber Monday deals: Quick links

Amazon - Offering some of the most competitive prices on everything from tech to gin

John Lewis & Partners - Up to 30 per cent off fashion, beauty, home appliances and toys

Currys PC World - If you need a new laptop, TV or vacuum cleaner, you’ll find big discounts here

Boots - More than half price discounts on Fenty Beauty, Clinique, No 7 and more

Very - Get Christmas sorted with discounts on home appliances, kids’ toys, tech and more

Best Cyber Monday deals available now

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Case: Was £249, now £198, Amazon

Apple
Apple

If you want to upgrade your original AirPods or are just looking to go all out, look to the Pro version, which were awarded the best buy in our review of the best wireless earbuds. David Phelan, our technology critic, said: “Apple’s deluxe earbuds offer the best noise-cancelling of any in-ear headphones. They fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely. Three different sizes of silicone eartips are in the box, so you can choose the right size for a perfect fit.

“To help you out, there’s an eartip fit test screen on the phone which plays a short burst of music and can work out if the fit is good or not. The microphones which help with this test and ensure the noise-cancelling is effective also work well for hands-free phone calls," he added. With a more than £50 saving, snap them up as they’ll go fast.

Buy now

Samsung QE55Q60T 55 inch, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, Ambient Mode, HDR, Smart Q60 TV: Was £1199, now £699, Very

Samsung
Samsung

Save a huge £500 on this TV in Very’s sale, but be quick as the deal ends at midnight. QLED is a Samsung special, and it means it’ll deliver more heavily saturated colours that are more precisely defined. The Smart TV element means you can, of course, stream all your favourite TV and films using the built-in apps, including Disney+, Apple TV, NOW TV and BT Sport. The ambient mode means you can turn the screen into a decorative feature, which takes the focal point away from the TV. It can also be controlled using a number of voice assistance, such as Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Lite, Animal Crossing and Minecraft bundle: Was £263.98, now £239, Currys PC World

Nintendo
Nintendo

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch on your Christmas list, there are rarely deals on the hugely popular console so take advantage of this Currys Cyber Monday bundle that includes the “New Horizons” Animal Crossing game and Minecraft. The pink console is designed perfectly for handheld play and compatible with any other games you may already own.

The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, had this to say about the popular console: “To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out.”

“The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move,” he added.

Buy now

AirPods Pro – active noise cancelling: Was £249, now £198, Very

Apple
Apple

There’s a cool £51 to be saved on these noise cancelling AirPods, which, according to Apple, will give you an immersive sound experience (though there’s also a transparency mode if you do want to hear what’s going on around you, too). These come with earbuds in three sizes which are designed to be sweat and water-resistant, and are easy to connect to any other Apple devices you might have. They’re also said to have a 24-hour battery life. The Apple AirPods Pro topped IndyBest’s rundown of best wireless earbuds, with our reviewer noting that, simply, “AirPods Pro are very hard to beat.”

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Was £899, now £659, John Lewis

Microsoft
Microsoft

Save a huge £240 on this Surface tablet in John Lewis’s sale. Landing a spot in our review of the best tablets of 2020, our technology critic, David Phelan, said: Although this is a tablet, it becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover. Its functionality is aided by Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system. One design trademark of the surface series is the kickstand which folds out of the back and adjusts to hold the tablet in the various positions, near-upright for viewing video or almost flat to write on with the optional stylus.”

“The display looks great and the range of apps is dizzyingly large. With the keyboard attached it becomes a lightweight, powerful laptop that’s easy to carry and use,” he added.

Buy now

NutriBullet 600: Was £89.99, now £57.99, Amazon

Nutribullet
Nutribullet

The name to know when it comes to blenders, NutriBullet is a go-to brand for kitchen appliances. Amazon has slashed the price of this model by 36 per cent, and given it featured in our review of the best jug blenders, it’s safe to say we recommend it.

Our tester said: The ever-popular NutriBullet is always a solid choice for those who are predominantly looking to blend fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds into smoothies. Although it only uses a 600W motor with one strong setting, its blades rotate at an impressive 20,000 rpm in a cyclonic motion to speedily break down stems, skins and seeds at great speed.”

“The entire device disassembles for easy cleaning in a dishwasher, which our testers really liked, along with its small, neat design. An incredibly effective product and one of the most easy to use, store and clean,” they added.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Smartphone: Was £1429, now £1,179

Samsung
Samsung

Save a huge £250 on this Samsung smartphone in John Lewis’s Cyber Monday sale. The device landed a spot in our review of the best phones of 2020, with our technology critic, David Phelan, noting: “This is a super-fast phone with lots going for it. The display has a variable refresh rate, which means it can make everything look butter smooth, whether that’s watching video or scrolling through lists. It can also save battery life by reducing the refresh rate when it doesn’t need to be fast.”

“It has three cameras on the back which includes one with a 108MP sensor, which is able to pick up more light, more quickly. The results are impressive, even though you probably won’t use the maximum zoom level, which is 50x,” he added. With a three-year guarantee included and free delivery, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon

Philips
Philips

We’re all spending a lot more time at home, so why not smarten it up? Save a huge 40 per cent off this smart lighting kit from Philips with everything you need to get started including three smart bulbs and the bridge that connects to your router. Everything can be controlled via the Phillips Hue app, or voice control assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google assistant.

This particular set won Best Buy status in our review of the best smart lighting, with our technology critic, David Phelan, noting: “Philips knows pretty much all there is to know about lighting, including and how to illuminate a room in different colours or adapt to different situations.”

“If you only need your bulbs to light up in white, you can choose a cheaper starter kit, but the ambiance kit has a wide colour spectrum, (there are 16 million),” he added.

As well as the bulbs and bridge, Phelan said that “there’s also a battery-powered dimmer switch, which is a handy addition so any family member who doesn’t have a smartphone or hasn’t embraced smart lighting so can still turn the lights off.” This is a brilliant deal so snap it up fast.

Buy now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular smart speaker by more than 50 per cent, and at less than £20, this is the time to buy. It impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” The latest fourth generation Echo Dot is also on sale, reduced from £49.99 to £28.99. This is one of the hottest products during the event, so add one to your basket quick.

Buy now

2020 Apple iPad Pro 11in 127GB: Was £769, now £706.70, Amazon

Apple
Apple

Apple products don’t come cheap and the brand is notorious for not participating in many sales, so although this isn’t a huge saving, it’s a worthy inclusion for the latest 2020 Pro model. Our technology critic, David Phelan, explained in his review the difference between the 2020 iPad Pro and the previous version: “The biggest changes are the new LiDAR scanner and the improved cameras which are designed to turn the iPad Pro into a portable movie studio, say, rather than a better way to take photographs.” The larger 12.9in model is also on sale, reduced from £969 to £895.69.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

Gtech
Gtech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Buy now

Laithwaite’s red, white or mixed wine cases: Was £138.88, now £95.88, Laithwaite’s

Laithwaite&#x002019;s
Laithwaite’s

Online wine retailer Laithwaite’s is offering three big deals with 30 per cent off a case of wine, which works out at less than £8 per bottle. With each case you save £43, so you can easily – and affordably – stock up for Christmas. The offer also includes two free Dartington glass wine tumblers (worth £15), free delivery and extra bottles of wine too. Choose from either the red showcase box, the all-star sauvingons (which both come with a free magnum or two bottles, depending on stock), or the best-sellers super mix, which also includes an extra two bottles. But be quick, as the deal ends midday on 2 December.

Buy now

Silver Cross Wave Pram: Was £995, now £795.99, Kiddies Kingdom

Silver Cross
Silver Cross

We love Silver Cross’ Wave Pram which came out on top in our VS pram review. Our reviewer said “it took the lead with its elegant looks, no nonsense assembly and versatile configurations. It is excellent value too – a fantastic designer double buggy for the price of some single buggies.” Adding that “there are 30 different configurations of the pram so you are bound to find the perfect one to suit you,” they noted that “the patented seat elevation allows you to be closer to your baby and also makes getting them in and out even easier.”

Reduced by 20 per cent down to a steal of £796, “it is excellent quality and feels very safe and sturdy. The design is beautiful and we loved the luxury elements such as the leatherette handlebar and chrome details.” Ensure you don’t miss out on this pushchair upgrade.

Buy now

YSL Black Opium Neon Eau de Parfum: Was £88, now £44, Boots

YSL
YSL

Fragrance fans move quickly — Boots is offering 50 per cent off a select line of their most popular scents. This Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is a cult classic. Featuring base notes of black coffee, vanilla and white musk with fruity top notes of dragonfruit and mandarin, it’s perfect for the festive season.

Buy now

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: Was £529, now £399.99, Amazon

Apple
Apple

Save more than £125 on the Apple Watch Series 5. It has both style and substance, with a sapphire crystal and ceramic back and always-on retina display. Not only does it monitor your heart rate, sleep and physical activity, but it even a compass that also shows elevation, so you are ready for anything life throws at you. The watch also has cellular connectivity, so you can stream music or podcasts, or give someone a call mid-hike, when you are far away from any wifi. With 18 hours of battery life and water-resistance up to 50m, you don’t want to pass on this deal.

Buy now

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Argos

Dyson
Dyson

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves.

Buy now

Neato Robotics D650 robot vacuum: Was £729.99, now £329.99, Amazon

Neato
Neato

Save a huge £400 on this robot vacuum cleaner that comes with a pet brush, two filters, a side brush and a cleaning tool, so you’ll be well equipped to ensure it lasts you years.

Thanks to its D-shape, the brand promises it can reach even the tightest corners and edges on both hardwood and carpeted floors. It's also self sufficient, returning to the charge base on its own, before picking up where it left off once full of juice. The similar Neato botvac connected D7 model has also appeared in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners which our tester found to be particularly good for pet owners as it was very effective at picking up animal hair.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Save 30 per cent on Amazon’s best-selling tablet. The Fire 7 won a spot in our review of the best tablets, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising it for its impressive affordability. He said: “If you only need a small display, the 7in screen here, though not high-resolution, is perfectly usable. Like the Amazon Fire HD8, it is tightly integrated with Amazon’s other services such as Kindle books and Prime Video.”

“Performance is decent rather than outstanding but this is still a tablet definitely worth considering, mostly because of the remarkable price,” he added. With access to a range of streaming apps including Disney+, Netflix and ITV Hub, it would make a great Christmas gift.

Buy now

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic: Was £235, now £141, John Lewis & Partners

Le Creuset
Le Creuset

Save an impressive 40 per cent and snap up two of Le Creuset’s most popular products. In the brand’s signature volcanic colour, make a bold statement in your kitchen while experiencing all the cooking benefits of cast iron and stoneware. Containing a 20cm cast iron round casserole dish and a stoneware 29cm deep rectangular dish, switch easily from slow-cooking stews to baking bread.

We featured a similar Le Creuset shallow dish in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, noting that “it’s a brand you can rely on, with dishes often becoming family heirlooms… we found this one to be the best for our requirements, particularly given its versatility; on top of cooking risottos and casseroles, the dish is adept at browning meat thanks to its shallow depth.” Versatile, lightweight and durable, invest in these kitchen staples while nearly £100 is knocked off the price.

Buy now

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer: Was £199.99, now £99.99, Argos

Kenwood
Kenwood

If the latest Bake Off series has left you feeling inspired, save more than £100 on this Kenwood stand mixer in Argos’s sale. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and it comes with a 4.3l stainless steel bowl along with three other non-stick bowls and other attachments such as a whisk and dough hook. This brand was featured twice in our review of the best stand mixers, so we can speak to the reputation of Kenwood’s products. You’ll be a star baker in no time.

Buy now

Pandora reflexions mesh bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora

Pandora
Pandora

Popular jewellery brand Pandora is offering customers 20 per cent off its entire website. This timeless classic stood out to us the most, and we think it’ll elevate casualwear and eveningwear alike. You’ll have to pay a little extra for rose gold and gold, but whichever colourway you choose, we think it’ll make a very thoughtful gift.

Buy now

FLUX Luggage set: Was £360, now £180, Samsonite

Samsonite
Samsonite

This set of two polypropylene cases has a huge 50 per cent off, so snap it up while it’s still on offer. The cases feature hidden expandability sections to help you squeeze in that extra luggage, double tube wheel handles and a fully lined interior to keep your things safe. We can attest to Samsonite’s reliability too, as its cases have appeared in our reviews of the best cabin bags and best wheeled travel bags.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 pro max with AirPods: From £38.50 per month with £99 upfront cost, Three

Apple
Apple

If you’re in the market for a new phone, Three has plenty of offers on contracts like this one, with six months half price at £38.50 a month, that also comes with AirPods, unlimited data, texts and minutes. The 6.7 screen is the biggest ever on an iPhone, with a bigger battery and camera than other models. The Independent's technology critic, David Phelan, said in his review: “When it comes to battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is epic, it just goes on and on.

"The 6.7in display looks magnificent and in performance terms, it’s near-identical to the other phones in the range, that is, it’s super-fast whether you’re playing a graphics-intensive game (which looks phenomenal on this big display), streaming video, or just opening emails and launching apps."

The iPhone 12 Mini has also been discounted, for just £29.50 a month and an upfront cost of £29, you’ll be getting unlimited data, calls and texts, with a pair of AirPods and a year’s subscription AppleTV+ too.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, double: Was £529, now £343.85, Emma Mattress

Emma Mattress
Emma Mattress

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma Mattress, is offering 35 per cent off site wide with the code “Black35”. The Emma original took the Best Buy spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our reviewer said: “We found it more instantly comfortable than other bed-in-a-box mattresses we tried, it has significantly more bounce and is easier to turn over on – with no chance of disturbing your partner when you do.”

The popular German-made three-layer foam mattress uses foam that is longer-lasting, has a breathable top layer, a washable cover and more bounce than usual mattresses. Enjoy a better night's sleep and take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Ocarro eight piece bundle: Was £1339.99, now £799.99, Very

Mamas & Papas
Mamas & Papas

Save more than £500 on this impressive Mamas & Papas bundle, which includes a pushchair, a carry cot, a car seat and an Isofix base for all of your travelling needs, plus a range of other accessories.

The pushchair features large all-terrain wheels and front and rear suspension, which means it should handle any ride while keeping your little one comfortable. The brand’s one-hand fold technology also sounds like a dream for busy parents. The car seat has great impact protection features and an height-adjustable headrest, while the carry cot is easily removable from the pushchair chassis, making this a great all-rounder set for every journey.

Buy now

Google Nest mini 2nd generation: Was £49, now £24, Tesco

Google
Google

This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products. At this price, snap it up fast.

Buy now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

Save £30 on this smart watch from the leading fitness tracker brand, Fitbit. Available in four colours, the water-resistant device offers features including sleep tracking, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and the brand’s latest exercise modes.

Fitbits’s products featured twice in our review of the best fitness trackers, with our tester praising the earlier version of this discounted model, the Fitbit charge 3, for its clever features. They said: “Unlike many trackers, this one is monitoring your heart rate continuously rather than just during workouts. As well as looking out for health trends it also gives information during workouts to help understand them better. The sleep tracking is also excellent, measuring REM sleep as well as deep and light.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 5: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Enjoy a fantastic 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5 in Amazon’s sale. The device earned a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, where our technology critic, David Phelan, praised its top performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens (there are two other echo show models with 8in and 10in displays respectively, plus the baseball-sized Echo Spot with a tiny screen), this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

The 5.5in smart display allows you to manage your calendar, listen to the radio, check the news or even watch films. Phelan added: “It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again)."

Buy now

Ring video doorbell with chime: Was £229, now £149, Currys PC World

Ring
Ring

Making your home more secure has never been easier, and Ring should be your go-to brand if you’re looking for peace of mind. This particular model featured in our review of the best doorbell cameras with our tester noting the “high-quality video” and the effect and easy to use Ring app.

Featuring two-way audio, you’ll also be able to tell the delivery person where to leave your parcel if you’re out. If you’ve been considering this nifty piece of kit, now’s the time to buy – with 35 per cent off, we don’t think you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Buy now

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 PL5124 Latest Generation IPL Permanent Visible Hair Remover: Was £600, now £231.99, Boots

Braun
Braun

If you’re missing your regular wax treatments at the salon, this IPL hair removal machine might be the answer, especially with a £305 saving. Braun claims that this dermatologically accredited device reduces hair in four weeks, with technology that adapts to your skin tone to give you the best results. It’s speedy too, with the brand claiming you can treat both lower legs in less than five minutes. The set features a precision head to treat smaller areas including the bikini line, under arms and even the face. We love the look of the sleek pouch it comes in too. It’s an investment, but you’ll be saving in the long term.

Buy now

Now TV Broadband Superfibre package: Was £28 a month, now £24 a month, Now TV

Now TV
Now TV

Now TV is offering its Now Broadband superfibre package for its “lowest ever price” of just £24 a month for 12 months. Its fastest internet speed of 63 Mps gets you unlimited downloads, plus unlimited calls from the included line rental at less than £30. Plus, there’s no activation fee.

Sky is offering its superfast broadband for £25 a month for 18 months with a set-up fee of £19.95 at a speed of 59Mps, so its sister brand, Now TV’s deal is far more impressive.

If you don’t need super fast internet for streaming or gaming, you can get the brand’s 11Mpbs internet package for just £18 a month for 12 months. Or, for just £22 a month, you could opt for its mid-level broadband speed package of 36Mpbs and get a year’s subscription to Now TV’s Entertainment Pass, along with the free line rental.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.37, Amazon

Apple
Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £209, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Was £1,279, now £929, Samsung

Samsung
Samsung

You can now save yourself £250 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, here’s what our technology critic, David Phelan, had to say about it when he reviewed it:

“The big display is bright, sharp and very attractive. It has what’s called a variable refresh rate. A fast refresh rate means everything looks smooth and responsive, from scrolling menus to playing video. Battery life is good. Mostly there will be plenty of charge left but the combination of the big, detailed screen and fast processor could mean a heavy-use day will see it pretty depleted by the end, though it’s still unlikely to run out,” he said.

Buy now

Virgin Media TV and broadband packages

Virgin Media
Virgin Media

The brand’s Big Bundle features M100 Fibre Broadband with an average download speed of 108Mbps, a Virgin TV V6 box with 112 channels and a range of streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a phone line which comes with voicemail. Usually costing £62 a month, this 18 month contract is on sale for just £28.99 a month, in what Virgin claims is its lowest ever price for the bundle.

Sports fans should look to the Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with over 250 TV channels including some from Sky Sports, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema. It comes with two Virgin Media V6 boxes, meaning you can enjoy TV from multiple rooms. This, along with ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, a phone line and endless mobile data, calls and texts with a “truly unlimited” SIM card makes this a whopper of a package. It usually costs £139 a month but is currently down to £77.99 a month for 18 months.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower Toy: Was £85, now £56.50, Argos

Argos
Argos

Combining two childhood favourites, this Lego Harry Potter set is a must-have for Christmas. It comes with eight mini-figures, including Harry and Dumbledore. There are hours of fun to be had here, building the three-level Castle Clock Tower, including locations from the film – Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore's office, Hospital wing, perfect’s bathroom and a Yule Ball scene.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Shark
Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: Was £299.95, now £145.95, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

This pair of headphones will allow you to drown out any distractions and focus on your work, new podcast or favourite album in peace. They also impressed us in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

“The audio is strong, with lots of bass, for which the brand is known, and they have a warm, lively sound. The battery recharges quickly: ten minutes of charge yields three hours of playback,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Huawei MateBook X Pro: Was £1,199, now £849.98, Amazon

Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this Huawei model has 38 per cent off, and it was featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops. Our tech critic, David Phelan, who reviewed it said: “The bezels around the edge of the bright, colourful 13.9in display are amazingly thin, giving an immersive, all-screen effect.”

He went on to say:“The camera is buried in the top row of the keyboard. Although it’s a slightly different angle, the view isn’t pointing as much up your nose as you might fear. Like the Apple laptops, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button which is fast and responsive.” The same model with Intel Core i7 is also on sale here, reduced from £1,449.99 to £949.99.

Buy now

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Straightener: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Boots

There’s £60 to be saved on this set of straighteners, that curl hair too

This styling tool featured in our guide to best hair straighteners, which our tester loved for its ability to allow you to switch your hairstyle up with ease. “While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles,” they said. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, the huge £60 discount at Boots should do the trick.

Buy now

Braun FaceSpa Pro 922 Facial Epilator Beauty Gift: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Superdrug

Braun
Braun

If you’re worried about missing out on salon treatments during lockdown, look to this handy device that epilates, cleanses and tones the skin. It works to remove facial hair, whether that’s on your upper lip, chin, or simply all over, with a separate head to cleanse the skin. According to Braun, it removes three times as much short hair than waxing. For the best results, you will need to continually use this to prevent future hair growth. It also comes with a stand, bronze cap and pouch to keep it neat and tidy.

Buy now

LG GSL460ICEV American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,199, now £849, Currys PC World

LG
LG

This American-style fridge freezer has 591I of capacity, so is sure to fit all your weekly shops. There’s also an ice-water and ice cube dispenser, and a moist balance crisper that maintains the correct level of moisture so food such as lettuce doesn't end up soggy. You can also pair the fridge to your phone via the LG ThinQ app in case there is ever a problem and you need quick advice.

Buy now

