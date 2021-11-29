Cyber Monday Black Friday 2021 LIVE: Deals still available on Dyson, Apple, Oculus Quest and more
We’ve been eagerly awaiting the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales all year and now they’re finally in full swing. To say the discounts are flowing would be an understatement.
The sale will end tonight on November 29, but there are still deals to be had across just about every sector under the sun. Originating in the US, it’s now a worldwide phenomenon, and each year on the day after Thanksgiving, retailers everywhere slash their prices to give shoppers the opportunity to bag a serious bargain.
More than anything, it’s the tech products where the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales really come into their own.
Laptops, TVs and gaming as well as retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis all deserve your attention throughout the discount extravaganza. This said, it can be hugely overwhelming. Luckily, we have got you covered with our live blog.
Throughout the four-day sale, we will be showcasing the very best deals right here.
Keep it bookmarked to stay up to date with the latest lightning deals, minute-by-minute offers as well as a few memes thrown in to make the shopping experience that extra bit pleasurable.
You really can’t afford to miss it.
Key Points
Looking for new threads for the festive period? Clothing brands the world over and from high end to the high street are flogging their wares for far less.
For all your beauty needs - there’s really no better time to shop. Stocking up your bathroom cabinet is cheaper than ever. Think ahead to Christmas as there’s so many reductions on gift sets to suit makeup, fragrance, skin or haircare aficionados.
Insomniacs everywhere, you’re in for a treat when you see the mattress and bedding offers. You’ll sleep easy knowing you’ve saved a pretty penny on your new sleep companions.
Retail therapy
09:23 , Ellie Davis
Cyber Monday is all about the tech deals and few do it better than Currys.
From Dyson to TVs, shop the best deals at Currys here
...and on that note
09:13 , Ellie Davis
Talking of laptop deals, we couldn’t help but highlight this great one. The Apple MacBook Air (M, 2020) with savings of up to £140. Get the device complete with 256GB storage and the option for Microsoft 365 from £889.
Time for an upgrade
08:58 , Ellie Davis
If your battery keeps draining, the processing is slowing down or your device loses internet connection, then it’s time to invest in a new laptop.
Game-changing for your productivity, shop the best Cyber Monday deals on laptops here
Good morning sunshine
08:46 , Ellie Davis
Start the day right with a professional brew at home. The Nespresso Magimix Vertuo machine is just £59 - reduced from £179.
Shop more deals on coffee machines here
An Apple a day
08:30 , Ellie Davis
Top tech at a trimmed down price, you can get your hands on this Apple iPad Pro for £50 off. The stunning tablet comes with a 12MP wide camera as well as a 10MP ultra wide camera so you can capture the best content, every time.
Oculus Quest 2
08:15 , Ellie Davis
The revolutionary Oculus Quest 2 - the virtual reality headset that has been awarded as the ES Best top pick - is now available with £50 off.
Find out more about the deal that ends tomorrow here.
Stand to attention
08:00 , Ellie Davis
Sitting still for long periods is well-known to be terrible for your health and wellbeing. Instil better work habits with Symple Stuff’s Height Adjustable Standing Desk, now on offer at Wayfair.
John Lewis
07:42 , Ellie Davis
The department store has taken its Black Friday sale to new heights in honour of Cyber Monday.
Check out the best deals here.
Grey days begone
07:30 , Ellie Davis
The weather may be dreary but your accessories needn't be. Wrap up warm in Ted Baker's Chelie knitted scarf, now on sale - was: £50, now: £35
Shop at a glance
07:15 , Ellie Davis
Don’t fancy trolling through hundreds of deals? See the top 10 according to the ES Best Shopping Editors here.
Get the deals before it’s too late
Ready, stretch, GO
07:00 , Ellie Davis
Monday morning workout routine need a boost? Some new threads should do it. Thankfully there are plenty of fitnesswear sales to take advantage of.
Shop the best fitness kit and exercise equipment here
Supersonic speed
06:45 , Ellie Davis
STOP EVERYTHING. You can find the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for just £189.99 this Cyber Monday - reduced from £299.99.
In hot water
06:30 , Abha Shah
There’s nothing like a cuppa to get your day started. Replace your tired kettle with a fresh new one for the tastiest brew yet.
See our Best electric and smart kettle deals for Cyber Monday
What's cookin' good lookin'?
06:00 , Ellie Davis
The benchmark of chic cookware, Le Creuset needs no introduction. Now its cast iron casserole pot can be yours for a mere £159.99 - a markdown of 36 per cent from its original price of £250.
Wake up it's a beautiful morning
05:00 , Abha Shah
Rise and shine easier on dark winter mornings thanks to Lenovo. The tech brand is bringing major discounts this Cyber Monday with it's Smart Clock Essential, down to just £18.99.
Case closed
04:00 , Abha Shah
Your hunt for travel-ready luggage is over. AWAY has trimmed down the cost of its Carry-On suitcase which comes with a pocket for stashing essential documents.
Pretty face
03:00 , Abha Shah
This Daniel Wellington Quadro Pressed Melrose timepiece will turn your mates green with envy. It's now down - was: £149, now: £134.10
Looking for something with brains and beauty? Check out our roundup of smart watches here
Where's your head at?
02:00 , Abha Shah
Keep your head supported and cool all through the night with eve's Microfiber pillow, now down 20 per cent.
The eyes have it
01:00 , Abha Shah
You can shave off a few quid off the cost of contact lenses over at Feel Good Contacts where the Black Friday sale is in full flow.
It’s the final countdown
00:01 , Abha Shah
It’s now officially Cyber Monday! Last call for all your tech shopping as well as the last of the Black Friday weekend deals.
Sweet dreams
Sunday 28 November 2021 23:30 , Abha Shah
Who says you can't look stylish when you're asleep? A cracking set of PJs aren't just for bed, wear them during leisurely weekends too. Nufferton's blue and red striped pair are a classic you won't tire of. Now on offer at Liberty.
Beauty sleep
Sunday 28 November 2021 23:00 , Abha Shah
Sleep like a princess on silk - it's well known for being kinder to your hair and skin, and this Black Friday, Space NK has one of the best on offer.
Slip silk pillowcase - was: £85, now: £72.25
Tooth fairy
Sunday 28 November 2021 22:30 , Abha Shah
Keep those chops gleaming white with Oral B's Genius X electric toothbrush - it's been marked down by a whopping £250.
Now that's something to smile about.
Find more deals on Oral-B toothbrushes here
The heat is on
Sunday 28 November 2021 22:15 , Abha Shah
With temperatures plummeting as we head into deepest winter, do yourself (and your central heating bill) a favour by investing in a small Russell Hobbs heater for localised warming when you need it.
An extra layer
Sunday 28 November 2021 22:00 , Abha Shah
At this time of year, another layer of warmth is always a welcome thing - especially when you’re slipping into bed. Luxury bedding brand DUSK is the perfect place to pick up a new bedtime accessory, like this gorgeous Manhattan throw.
Bed time story
Sunday 28 November 2021 21:45 , Abha Shah
It’s not too late to bag a deal on a great mattress. All the big brands are in on the Black Friday action - Simba, Eve Sleep, Emma Mattress and more.
Whether you’re looking for an all foam, the support of spring, or a winning mix of both in a hybrid, find the best Black Friday Mattress deals right here.
Pop it like its hot
Sunday 28 November 2021 21:30 , Abha Shah
With Christmas and New Year there’s plenty to celebrate. Stock up on luxury bubbles for less this Black Friday. Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rose is bursting with berry notes and is the perfect thing to toast the good times. Cheers!
Cheers to great deals for less
Sunday 28 November 2021 21:15 , Abha Shah
M&S has a massive selection of foodie hampers for Christmas, and many are marked down in its sale. We're sweet on this Negroni & Nibbles gift set which looks ripe for a little self-treating.
Self-care Sunday
Sunday 28 November 2021 21:00 , Abha Shah
Treat yourself to spa-like luxury with a beautifully made hooded towelling robe, now 45 per cent off.
High and dry
Sunday 28 November 2021 20:45 , Abha Shah
Want to give your bathroom a chic resort-style makeover? Striped towels are the best way to do it without totally remodelling.
MADE's green striped Kees set offers four sizes in the most touchably soft fabric you can imagine.
Boozy bargains
Sunday 28 November 2021 20:30 , Abha Shah
Make someone’s Christmas with the gift of Beer Hawk’s Craft Beer Gift Box, packed with delicious hops to see them well into the New Year.
Fun house
Sunday 28 November 2021 20:00 , Abha Shah
Spoil your little one with a fabulous pint-sized townhouse complete with a spiral staircase, chandelier and balcony.
Sylvanian Families Elegant Town Manor Doll House - was: £99.99, now: £59.99
All the bubbles
Sunday 28 November 2021 19:30 , Abha Shah
Molton Brown's bath and shower gels transform bath time. Get your hands on this limited edition set of mini shower gels for less - they're ideal for travel but also make excellent stocking fillers too.
Out of the blue
Sunday 28 November 2021 19:00 , Abha Shah
Party season is almost here; ensure you're kitted out for all your events with a killer dress like this cobalt blue cocktail frock from Karen Millen. Made from sumptuous Italian satin - was: £199, now: £119
Find more Black Friday clothing deals here
Layer up
Sunday 28 November 2021 18:30 , Abha Shah
Novelty Christmas jumpers are all good and well, but this GANT Fair Isle Crew Neck Wool style is forever. Wear now and well into 2022.
Now 30 per cent off at £129.50
Get connected
Sunday 28 November 2021 18:00 , Abha Shah
If you’re in the market for a new broadband deal, now’s the time to pounce. Some of the country’s top providers are offering incredible deals in this year’s Black Friday sale, so you can get online even faster.
See the best Black Friday deals on Broadband here.
Get in on the action
Sunday 28 November 2021 17:45 , Abha Shah
Get yourself in the hot seat with this ADX Race19 Gaming Chair which comes in a cool black and orange colourway.
With comfort like this, you'll immerse yourself in your game - as you should be.
Come fly with me
Sunday 28 November 2021 17:30 , Abha Shah
If you’ve been dreaming of a getaway, now’s the time to strike. Virgin Atlantic has offers taking off left, right and centre - but once the seats are gone, they’re gone.
Find more offers in our Black Friday travel deals here.
Rocking around the Christmas tree
Sunday 28 November 2021 17:15 , Abha Shah
Deck the halls, it's time to dress the house up to its festive best with this 7ft faux Scandinavian Fir Tree, now £20 off at Wilko. Just add some baubles for instant cheer.
Was: £65, now: £45 with delivery to your door.
Next level deals
Sunday 28 November 2021 17:00 , Abha Shah
Is the Nintendo Switch on your wishlist? Today’s your lucky day - there are deals galore on the most-wanted device.
Find our best deals on Nintendo Switch here
A ring to rule them all
Sunday 28 November 2021 16:45 , Abha Shah
Pandora's Black Friday event is still running and there's plenty of treasure to discover. Bring some shine to your jewellery box with this pretty green solitare ring - other colours available too.
A great deal cornered
Sunday 28 November 2021 16:30 , Abha Shah
It’s time to get your home office up to scratch. Set up the dream WFH environment with Borough Wharf’s Mara L-Shape Computer Desk, now on sale at Wayfair.
In a spin
Sunday 28 November 2021 16:15 , Abha Shah
High ticket items like this Logik washing machine gets the Black Friday treatment over at Currys. Replace your tired or broken down washing machine for £129.01 less.
Ring of roses
Sunday 28 November 2021 16:00 , Abha Shah
There’s up to 50 per cent off at Not On The High Street this weekend. We’ve fallen for this half price Dibor Extra Large Christmas Roses Luxury Wreath, the perfect decoration to spread festive cheer.
The ultimate unkillable house plant
Sunday 28 November 2021 15:45 , Abha Shah
Black Friday has landed at LEGO with plenty of sets on sale. As well as LEGO for kids, there are deals for adults too, like this rare Bird of Paradise set for ages 18+.
Was: £89.99, now: £62.99 - now 30 per cent off.
Donating and discounting
Sunday 28 November 2021 15:30 , Abha Shah
Make your Black Friday shopping count for more. This year, more companies than ever are making promises to donate to worthy causes with purchases.
Clean up with Dyson
Sunday 28 November 2021 15:15 , Abha Shah
Pet hairs get everywhere. Rid your house of them more efficiently with Dyson’s special vacuum, specifically designed to banish stray hairs as well as dirt and debris.
Was: £449.99, now: £299.99 - that’s a third off.
Great deals are calling
Sunday 28 November 2021 15:00 , Abha Shah
Life’s too short to spend on the wrong contract. Find the best deals on SIM cards, handsets and mobile contract deals in our dedicated roundup.
Here comes the hot stepper
Sunday 28 November 2021 14:45 , Abha Shah
Replace your little one’s tired old trainers with this flashy Air Max pair from Nike, now on sale.
Sunday best
Sunday 28 November 2021 14:30 , Abha Shah
Do your roast proud with a fresh roasting pan for the meat and all the trimmings. Very handy if you’re hosting Christmas lunch this year too.
In the trenches
Sunday 28 November 2021 14:15 , Abha Shah
Baby, it's cold outside. Keep Jack Frost at bay in style with THEORY Sand Belted double-breasted wool and cashmere-blend coat now 30 per cent off with code BLACKFRIDAY
Time to clean up
Sunday 28 November 2021 14:00 , Abha Shah
We know, we know, household chores are an evil necessity. Take the pain out of housework by getting a faster, more efficient machine with a drastically reduced RRP.
We’ve got the best Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners here.
It’s a beauty bargain
Sunday 28 November 2021 13:45 , Abha Shah
Dec 1 is around the corner, and if you haven’t got an advent calendar yet - don’t despair. There are plenty of sale this Black Friday, like Boohoo’s beauty extravaganza, now marked down 60 per cent in its Black Friday sale.
Brands include Nails Inc, Eyelure, and Revolution amongst others.
An Apple a day
Sunday 28 November 2021 13:30 , Abha Shah
The brand new Apple watch on sale? Grab your credit card, we can’t see this deal lasting long. Watch Series 7 (GPS), 41mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band - now: £349
Find more smartwatches on sale here
It’s not over until it’s over
Sunday 28 November 2021 13:15 , Abha Shah
There’s still plenty of time left on the clock to grab a jaw-dropping deal. Head over to Amazon for its Black Friday event - there are flash sales every hour along with stupendous discounts (including an air fryer for £40!)
Best Black Friday deals on Amazon
Rise and shine
Sunday 28 November 2021 13:00 , Abha Shah
There’s no need to stare forlornly at your dull complexion in the bathroom mirror, not when you can get Nip + Fab’s Glycolic Fix Anti-Dullness Exfoliating Bundle in Very’s Black Friday event. The set includes beauty heroes like Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads, Glycolic Fix Bubble Sheet Mask Extreme, Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow Extreme, Glycolic Fix Serum, and The Glycolic Cleansing Fix. Oh and there’s a Post-Glycolic Fix Moisturiser too. Phew!
Safe and secure
Sunday 28 November 2021 12:45 , Abha Shah
Our homes are our castles. Keep yours protected for less this Black Friday weekend with AMAZON Blink Outdoor HD 1080p WiFi Security Camera System, which comes with two cameras.
Work it
Sunday 28 November 2021 12:30 , Abha Shah
Could your home office do with an upgrade?
Bring style and comfort to your door with the Etta Avenue Castilla Executive Chair, which comes with a sturdy back and arm rests for total support.
Fix up look sharp
Sunday 28 November 2021 12:15 , Abha Shah
Japanese steel is famed for its sharpness. Harness its power in BaByliss Japanese Steel Hair Clippers, which offers precision cuts in a flash.
A personal assistant you can afford
Sunday 28 November 2021 12:00 , Abha Shah
There are times each and every one of us, with our busy schedules, has wished for an assistant. Now that dream is one step closer thanks to Amazon.
Its Echo Dot device uses Alexa to answer questions on weather, news, traffic and more - she’s also a little entertainment assistant, able to play your favourite tunes or pick up that addictive podcast with a simple voice command. Just say the word, and she’ll do you bidding.
Was: £39.99, now: £18.99 - that’s 53 per cent off
Herb harvest
Sunday 28 November 2021 11:45 , Abha Shah
Got no space to grow-your-own? This nifty gadget allows you to nurture herbs indoors, allowing you to cook with the freshest ingredients. A fascinating purchase for all ages.
Right hair, right now
Sunday 28 November 2021 11:30 , Abha Shah
Save precious minutes on busy mornings with ghd’s Glide Hot Brush, which dries and styles your locks at the same time - genius
A little luxury for less
Sunday 28 November 2021 11:15 , Abha Shah
Whether you’re stumped for a Christmas gift idea or want to treat yourself to big-name skincare for less, Eve Lom’s Holiday Rescue Ritual gift set has your beauty needs sorted.
This bumper pack contains bestselling products to revive lacklustre skin and is worth an astonishing £159, now yours for just £84.
Sunday soundtrack
Sunday 28 November 2021 11:00 , Abha Shah
Great sounding deals don’t get better than this reduction on Beats superior wireless over-ear headphones, available in rose gold and black as well as this on-trend festive red. John Lewis not only has this £60 off, but it comes with a two year guarantee too for peace of mind.
Cute cuppa
Sunday 28 November 2021 10:45 , Abha Shah
Is it just us, or does a milk-and-two taste better sipped from a nice mug? Emma Bridgewater’s Black Friday sale sees the brand’s famous painted cups on sale for less this weekend - now £19.95
Tech at your fingertips
Sunday 28 November 2021 10:30 , Abha Shah
Need a new laptop? There are plenty on offer right now, including this sleek and sharp SamsungGalaxy Book Pro 360 15.6” 2 in 1 Laptop. Designed for those with a busy lifestyle, the battery works overtime and lasts for up to 20 hours on a full charge.
Out of office
Sunday 28 November 2021 10:00 , Abha Shah
Use your 2022 annual leave days wisely and book a trip to a far flung destination.
You can find the best travel deals this Black Friday right here.
Thousands of shows at your fingertips
Sunday 28 November 2021 09:30 , Abha Shah
With the simple purchase of the Roku Express, you can transform your TV into a Smarter beast with all the streaming services imaginable.
Get the stick with half price off for just £13.99.
Good hair day
Sunday 28 November 2021 09:00 , Ellie Davis
It’s one of the most sought-after haircare brands on the market and a top seller at Space NK, John Lewis and more. Olaplex is revolutionising the category and yet is not immune from the Black Friday discount phenomena.
Shop this shampoo and conditioner bundle for just £44.
Fitness inspo
Sunday 28 November 2021 08:30 , Ellie Davis
Packed with all the motivation that you need, there’s fitness deals aplenty this Black Friday.
From Peloton to Gymshark - shop the best discounts across exercise equipment, workout clothes and more.
Fresh food delivery
Sunday 28 November 2021 08:00 , Ellie Davis
Make meal prep a breeze with Hello Fresh. The food delivery service is offering half price on your first box followed by 30 per cent on the next three.
Wake up and smell the....
Sunday 28 November 2021 07:00 , Ellie Davis
Coffee! From Nespresso to De’Longhi, coffee makers are on sale this Black Friday.
90s revival
Sunday 28 November 2021 06:00 , Ellie Davis
The 90s are back in the cyclical world of fashion and yet surprisingly in our tech too. Samsung has harked back to the iconic decade with a revamp of the nostalgic flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is reduced from £949 to £799.
There’s still time to make the most of the deals
Sunday 28 November 2021 05:00 , Ellie Davis
Christmas is fast approaching
Sunday 28 November 2021 04:00 , Ellie Davis
The childlike wonder of Christmas should be preserved at all cost and part of the way to do that is to step it up in the gifting stakes. Luckily, this doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg.
Shop the top toys on sale this Black Friday.
LEGO Hogwarts
Sunday 28 November 2021 03:00 , Ellie Davis
The wizarding world of Hogwarts and LEGO combine to create a stellar gift for any Harry Potter fan. As part of the extensive collection, there’s the famous train, which has been reduced from £74.99 to £56.
Shop more LEGO deals and toy deals here
Green period
Sunday 28 November 2021 02:00 , Ellie Davis
We’re here to change your monthly visit from Aunt Flo for the better. Reusable period pants are the way forward - and you shop the bellwether of the trend, Modibodi, with up to 30 per cent off.
Hair today, gone tomorrow
Sunday 28 November 2021 01:00 , Ellie Davis
BaByliss, Dyson and Revlon - the biggest hair dryer brands on the market are all on sale this Black Friday.
Which should you invest in? Find out here.
Dreaming of far away land?
Sunday 28 November 2021 00:01 , Ellie Davis
The first step to heading abroad is the right suitcase. Head to Away where the brand is offering up to 40 per cent off. The Carry On is down from £295 to £192.
Shop more accessories on sale here
2-in-1 and all the fun
Saturday 27 November 2021 23:30 , Ellie Davis
Streaming, working or gaming - the multi-tasking Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 can do it all. It’s a tablet and a laptop and there’s savings of £200. It can be yours for £1299.
Sharktastic
Saturday 27 November 2021 23:00 , Ellie Davis
We didn’t think we’d ever get excited about a vacuum cleaner and then we saw this deal on Shark. Savings of £160 and the device for only £269.99 *adds to basket immediately*
It’s an air fryer revolution
Saturday 27 November 2021 22:30 , Ellie Davis
Air fryers offer a healthier and quicker way to cook beloved dishes - simplifying the process and changing up the game. From Ninja, to Instant Pot - these devices have been treated to a slash in price this Black Friday.
Shop more air fryer deals here
Who said romance was dead?
Saturday 27 November 2021 22:00 , Ellie Davis
After Christmas, it’s straight shot to Valentine’s Day so plan ahead and go crazy in the Pandora sale. It’s reduced by £30 to £24.
Shop more Pandora deals here and more jewellery deals here
Step into winter with style
Saturday 27 November 2021 21:45 , Ellie Davis
Recently spotted on the feet of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, Charles & Keith offer designed dupes at purse-friendly price tags - even more so this Black Friday with 20 per cent off.
These metallic platform trainers are reduced to just £15 - down from £49.
Shop more fashion, shoes and accessory deals here
Hanky panky
Saturday 27 November 2021 21:30 , Ellie Davis
In the words of one cult 90s pop group, spice up your life (and your Saturday night) with our edit of sex toys deals.
It’s not all dildos and vibrators though, there’s also a great selection of lingerie labels waiting to elevate your underwear collection.
Starter pack
Saturday 27 November 2021 21:15 , Ellie Davis
New home? Get everything you need in one fell swoop with Noah’s starter packs. The brand offer bundles designed for each room in the house as well as student so you can be sure you’re fully stocked up.
No need to feel overwhelmed by Black Friday
Saturday 27 November 2021 21:00 , Ellie Davis
We have you covered with a curated edit of the best deals.
Goldilocks living
Saturday 27 November 2021 20:45 , Ellie Davis
Not too hard and not too soft, find the ideal mattress whether you’re a side, front or back sleeper. It can work wonders to ease pain and to align your spine.
Get the best deals on a new mattress here
Neighbourhood watch
Saturday 27 November 2021 20:30 , Ellie Davis
With 360 degree viewing range, colour night vision and a weatherproof construction, this outdoor camera will keep a close eye on your home. The EZVIZ HD camera is part of the Black Friday deals and the deal is very good. Down to £69 to £109.
Shop more smart home deals here
Take out night
Saturday 27 November 2021 20:00 , Ellie Davis
Staying in tonight? We got you covered. Just Eat, Deliveroo, Domino’s and Uber Eats are all offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off.
You’re welcome.
Shop the best deals on takeaways here
Sleeping on cloud nine
Saturday 27 November 2021 19:30 , Ellie Davis
Support and comfort combined, you’ll feel like you’re sleeping on air with Emma’s Microfibre pillow. The adjustable dozing companion is designed to suit all types of sleepers and is on offer. Get it for £59.50 (down from £11).
Deals calling
Saturday 27 November 2021 19:15 , Ellie Davis
Did you hear? Your upgrade is calling. Get a new handset, sim or contract deals for a fraction of the cost this Black Friday.
Hemp hemp hooray
Saturday 27 November 2021 19:00 , Ellie Davis
There’s a long list of health benefits associated with CBD including counteracting inflammation, anxiety and more. Provacan has cut its products by 40 per cent - down from £69.99 to £41.99.
One dell of a deal
Saturday 27 November 2021 18:45 , Ellie Davis
Save £327.35 on this laptop from Dell. The XPS 15 9510 is only £1,571.65 this Black Friday.
In-in is the new out-out
Saturday 27 November 2021 18:30 , Ellie Davis
Cancel your plans, cosy up on the sofa and do winter right - sitting in front of the TV.
Shop the best deals on televisions of every size.
Gooooooal
Saturday 27 November 2021 18:15 , Ellie Davis
It may have just launched but FIFA22 is on sale right now.
No matter your console, shop the best deals on the game.
Get smart with your heating
Saturday 27 November 2021 18:00 , Ellie Davis
Control the radiators from around your home with your phone thanks to these attachments from tado. They come as a pack of three and are reduced from £209.99 to £119.90.
Shop smart home gadget deals here
Top of the range
Saturday 27 November 2021 17:45 , Ellie Davis
Put the spinning wheel of doom behind you and shop the best models on the market for less.
On models from Dell, Apple, Google, ASUS and more, see the deals on laptops this Black Friday.
Ralphy
Saturday 27 November 2021 17:30 , Ellie Davis
We’re taking the opportunity of Black Friday to stock up on the basics. Underwear, toiletries and plain tees. As far as it goes, few do it better than Ralph Lauren. This t-shirt comes in a range of colours and is discounted by 30 per cent.
2022-ready
Saturday 27 November 2021 17:15 , Ellie Davis
Prepare to the New Year with a fresh diary. Papier has got you covered with up to 20 per cent off. We’re loving this chic option designed in collaboration with Desmond & Dempsey.
