Cyber Monday Black Friday 2021 LIVE: Deals still available on Dyson, Apple, Oculus Quest and more

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales all year and now they’re finally in full swing. To say the discounts are flowing would be an understatement.

The sale will end tonight on November 29, but there are still deals to be had across just about every sector under the sun. Originating in the US, it’s now a worldwide phenomenon, and each year on the day after Thanksgiving, retailers everywhere slash their prices to give shoppers the opportunity to bag a serious bargain.

More than anything, it’s the tech products where the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales really come into their own.

Laptops, TVs and gaming as well as retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis all deserve your attention throughout the discount extravaganza.

Throughout the four-day sale, we will be showcasing the very best deals right here.

Keep it bookmarked to stay up to date with the latest lightning deals, minute-by-minute offers as well as a few memes thrown in to make the shopping experience that extra bit pleasurable.

You really can’t afford to miss it.

Key Points

Retail therapy

09:23 , Ellie Davis

Cyber Monday is all about the tech deals and few do it better than Currys.

From Dyson to TVs, shop the best deals at Currys

Story continues

...and on that note

09:13 , Ellie Davis

Talking of laptop deals, we couldn’t help but highlight this great one. The Apple MacBook Air (M, 2020) with savings of up to £140. Get the device complete with 256GB storage and the option for Microsoft 365 from £889.

(Apple-MacBook-Air)

Shop more laptop deals here

Time for an upgrade

08:58 , Ellie Davis

If your battery keeps draining, the processing is slowing down or your device loses internet connection, then it’s time to invest in a new laptop.

Game-changing for your productivity

Good morning sunshine

08:46 , Ellie Davis

Start the day right with a professional brew at home. The Nespresso Magimix Vertuo machine is just £59 - reduced from £179.

(NESPRESSO)

Shop more deals on coffee machines here

An Apple a day

08:30 , Ellie Davis

Top tech at a trimmed down price, you can get your hands on this Apple iPad Pro for £50 off. The stunning tablet comes with a 12MP wide camera as well as a 10MP ultra wide camera so you can capture the best content, every time.

Was: £849, now: £799

(Apple)

Oculus Quest 2

08:15 , Ellie Davis

The revolutionary Oculus Quest 2 - the virtual reality headset that has been awarded as the ES Best top pick - is now available with £50 off.

Find out more about the deal that ends tomorrow here.

(Oculus)

Stand to attention

08:00 , Ellie Davis

Sitting still for long periods is well-known to be terrible for your health and wellbeing. Instil better work habits with Symple Stuff’s Height Adjustable Standing Desk, now on offer at Wayfair.

Now £94.99

(Symple Stuff)

John Lewis

07:42 , Ellie Davis

The department store has taken its Black Friday sale to new heights in honour of Cyber Monday.

Check out the best deals here.

Grey days begone

07:30 , Ellie Davis

The weather may be dreary but your accessories needn't be. Wrap up warm in Ted Baker's Chelie knitted scarf, now on sale - was: £50, now: £35

(Ted Baker)

Shop at a glance

07:15 , Ellie Davis

07:15 , Ellie Davis

Don't fancy trolling through hundreds of deals? See the top 10 according to the ES Best Shopping Editors

Get the deals before it’s too late

Ready, stretch, GO

07:00 , Ellie Davis

Monday morning workout routine need a boost? Some new threads should do it. Thankfully there are plenty of fitnesswear sales to take advantage of.

Shop the best fitness kit and exercise equipment here

Supersonic speed

06:45 , Ellie Davis

STOP EVERYTHING. You can find the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for just £189.99 this Cyber Monday - reduced from £299.99.

Find out more here

(Dyson)

In hot water

06:30 , Abha Shah

There’s nothing like a cuppa to get your day started. Replace your tired kettle with a fresh new one for the tastiest brew yet.

See our Best electric and smart kettle deals for Cyber Monday

What's cookin' good lookin'?

06:00 , Ellie Davis

The benchmark of chic cookware, Le Creuset needs no introduction. Now its cast iron casserole pot can be yours for a mere £159.99 - a markdown of 36 per cent from its original price of £250.

(Le Creuset)

Wake up it's a beautiful morning

05:00 , Abha Shah

Rise and shine easier on dark winter mornings thanks to Lenovo. The tech brand is bringing major discounts this Cyber Monday with it's Smart Clock Essential, down to just £18.99.

(Lenovo)

Case closed

04:00 , Abha Shah

Your hunt for travel-ready luggage is over. AWAY has trimmed down the cost of its Carry-On suitcase which comes with a pocket for stashing essential documents.

Now from £225.

(AWAY)

Pretty face

03:00 , Abha Shah

This Daniel Wellington Quadro Pressed Melrose timepiece will turn your mates green with envy. It's now down - was: £149, now: £134.10

Looking for something with brains and beauty? Check out our roundup of smart watches here

(Daniel Wellington)

Where's your head at?

02:00 , Abha Shah

Keep your head supported and cool all through the night with eve's Microfiber pillow, now down 20 per cent.

Now: £39

(eve Sleep)

The eyes have it

01:00 , Abha Shah

You can shave off a few quid off the cost of contact lenses over at Feel Good Contacts where the Black Friday sale is in full flow.

Shop now

It’s the final countdown

00:01 , Abha Shah

It’s now officially Cyber Monday! Last call for all your tech shopping as well as the last of the Black Friday weekend deals.

RUN, DON’T WALK

Sweet dreams

Sunday 28 November 2021 23:30 , Abha Shah

Who says you can't look stylish when you're asleep? A cracking set of PJs aren't just for bed, wear them during leisurely weekends too. Nufferton's blue and red striped pair are a classic you won't tire of. Now on offer at Liberty.

Was: £170, now: £136

(Nufferton)

Beauty sleep

Sunday 28 November 2021 23:00 , Abha Shah

Sleep like a princess on silk - it's well known for being kinder to your hair and skin, and this Black Friday, Space NK has one of the best on offer.

Slip silk pillowcase - was: £85, now: £72.25

(SLIP)

Tooth fairy

Sunday 28 November 2021 22:30 , Abha Shah

Keep those chops gleaming white with Oral B's Genius X electric toothbrush - it's been marked down by a whopping £250.

Now that's something to smile about.

Was: £340, now: £90

Was: £340, now: £90

(Oral-B)

(Oral-B)

The heat is on

Sunday 28 November 2021 22:15 , Abha Shah

With temperatures plummeting as we head into deepest winter, do yourself (and your central heating bill) a favour by investing in a small Russell Hobbs heater for localised warming when you need it.

Was: £34.99, now: £19.99

(Russell Hobbs)

An extra layer

Sunday 28 November 2021 22:00 , Abha Shah

At this time of year, another layer of warmth is always a welcome thing - especially when you’re slipping into bed. Luxury bedding brand DUSK is the perfect place to pick up a new bedtime accessory, like this gorgeous Manhattan throw.

Was: £53, now: £31.80

(DUSK)

Bed time story

Sunday 28 November 2021 21:45 , Abha Shah

It’s not too late to bag a deal on a great mattress. All the big brands are in on the Black Friday action - Simba, Eve Sleep, Emma Mattress and more.

Whether you’re looking for an all foam, the support of spring, or a winning mix of both in a hybrid, find the best Black Friday Mattress deals right here.

Pop it like its hot

Sunday 28 November 2021 21:30 , Abha Shah

With Christmas and New Year there’s plenty to celebrate. Stock up on luxury bubbles for less this Black Friday. Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rose is bursting with berry notes and is the perfect thing to toast the good times. Cheers!

Now £59.99

(Laurent-Perrier)

Cheers to great deals for less

Sunday 28 November 2021 21:15 , Abha Shah

M&S has a massive selection of foodie hampers for Christmas, and many are marked down in its sale. We're sweet on this Negroni & Nibbles gift set which looks ripe for a little self-treating.

Was: £70, now: £56

(M&S)

Self-care Sunday

Sunday 28 November 2021 21:00 , Abha Shah

Treat yourself to spa-like luxury with a beautifully made hooded towelling robe, now 45 per cent off.

Was: £65, now: £35.75

(La Redoute)

High and dry

Sunday 28 November 2021 20:45 , Abha Shah

Want to give your bathroom a chic resort-style makeover? Striped towels are the best way to do it without totally remodelling.

MADE's green striped Kees set offers four sizes in the most touchably soft fabric you can imagine.

Was: £49, now: £25

(MADE)

Boozy bargains

Sunday 28 November 2021 20:30 , Abha Shah

Make someone’s Christmas with the gift of Beer Hawk’s Craft Beer Gift Box, packed with delicious hops to see them well into the New Year.

Was: £32, now: £25.60

(Beer Hawk)

Fun house

Sunday 28 November 2021 20:00 , Abha Shah

Spoil your little one with a fabulous pint-sized townhouse complete with a spiral staircase, chandelier and balcony.

Sylvanian Families Elegant Town Manor Doll House - was: £99.99, now: £59.99

All the bubbles

Sunday 28 November 2021 19:30 , Abha Shah

Molton Brown's bath and shower gels transform bath time. Get your hands on this limited edition set of mini shower gels for less - they're ideal for travel but also make excellent stocking fillers too.

Was: £40, now: £30

(Molton Brown)

Out of the blue

Sunday 28 November 2021 19:00 , Abha Shah

Party season is almost here; ensure you're kitted out for all your events with a killer dress like this cobalt blue cocktail frock from Karen Millen. Made from sumptuous Italian satin - was: £199, now: £119

Find more Black Friday clothing deals here

(Karen Millen)

Layer up

Sunday 28 November 2021 18:30 , Abha Shah

Novelty Christmas jumpers are all good and well, but this GANT Fair Isle Crew Neck Wool style is forever. Wear now and well into 2022.

Now 30 per cent off at £129.50

(GANT)

Get connected

Sunday 28 November 2021 18:00 , Abha Shah

If you’re in the market for a new broadband deal, now’s the time to pounce. Some of the country’s top providers are offering incredible deals in this year’s Black Friday sale, so you can get online even faster.

See the best Black Friday deals on Broadband here.

Get in on the action

Sunday 28 November 2021 17:45 , Abha Shah

Get yourself in the hot seat with this ADX Race19 Gaming Chair which comes in a cool black and orange colourway.

With comfort like this, you'll immerse yourself in your game - as you should be.

Was: £179, now: £139

(ADX)

Come fly with me

Sunday 28 November 2021 17:30 , Abha Shah

If you’ve been dreaming of a getaway, now’s the time to strike. Virgin Atlantic has offers taking off left, right and centre - but once the seats are gone, they’re gone.

Find more offers in our Black Friday travel deals here.

Rocking around the Christmas tree

Sunday 28 November 2021 17:15 , Abha Shah

Deck the halls, it's time to dress the house up to its festive best with this 7ft faux Scandinavian Fir Tree, now £20 off at Wilko. Just add some baubles for instant cheer.

Was: £65, now: £45 with delivery to your door.

(Wilko)

Next level deals

Sunday 28 November 2021 17:00 , Abha Shah

Is the Nintendo Switch on your wishlist? Today’s your lucky day - there are deals galore on the most-wanted device.

Find our best deals on Nintendo Switch here

(Nintendo Switch)

A ring to rule them all

Sunday 28 November 2021 16:45 , Abha Shah

Pandora's Black Friday event is still running and there's plenty of treasure to discover. Bring some shine to your jewellery box with this pretty green solitare ring - other colours available too.

Was: £35, now: £28

(Pandora)

A great deal cornered

Sunday 28 November 2021 16:30 , Abha Shah

It’s time to get your home office up to scratch. Set up the dream WFH environment with Borough Wharf’s Mara L-Shape Computer Desk, now on sale at Wayfair.

Was: £164.99, now: £136.99

(Borough Wharf)

In a spin

Sunday 28 November 2021 16:15 , Abha Shah

High ticket items like this Logik washing machine gets the Black Friday treatment over at Currys. Replace your tired or broken down washing machine for £129.01 less.

Was: £329, now: £199.99

(LOGIK)

Ring of roses

Sunday 28 November 2021 16:00 , Abha Shah

There’s up to 50 per cent off at Not On The High Street this weekend. We’ve fallen for this half price Dibor Extra Large Christmas Roses Luxury Wreath, the perfect decoration to spread festive cheer.

Was: £46, now: £23

The ultimate unkillable house plant

Sunday 28 November 2021 15:45 , Abha Shah

Black Friday has landed at LEGO with plenty of sets on sale. As well as LEGO for kids, there are deals for adults too, like this rare Bird of Paradise set for ages 18+.

Was: £89.99, now: £62.99 - now 30 per cent off.

(LEGO)

Donating and discounting

Sunday 28 November 2021 15:30 , Abha Shah

Make your Black Friday shopping count for more. This year, more companies than ever are making promises to donate to worthy causes with purchases.

See the full list here.

(ES Composite)

Clean up with Dyson

Sunday 28 November 2021 15:15 , Abha Shah

Pet hairs get everywhere. Rid your house of them more efficiently with Dyson’s special vacuum, specifically designed to banish stray hairs as well as dirt and debris.

Was: £449.99, now: £299.99 - that’s a third off.

(Dyson)

Great deals are calling

Sunday 28 November 2021 15:00 , Abha Shah

Life's too short to spend on the wrong contract.

Here comes the hot stepper

Sunday 28 November 2021 14:45 , Abha Shah

Replace your little one’s tired old trainers with this flashy Air Max pair from Nike, now on sale.

Was: £99.95, now: £79.97

(Nike)

Sunday best

Sunday 28 November 2021 14:30 , Abha Shah

Do your roast proud with a fresh roasting pan for the meat and all the trimmings. Very handy if you’re hosting Christmas lunch this year too.

Was: £39.99, now: £19.99

(Tefal)

In the trenches

Sunday 28 November 2021 14:15 , Abha Shah

Baby, it's cold outside. Keep Jack Frost at bay in style with THEORY Sand Belted double-breasted wool and cashmere-blend coat now 30 per cent off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Find more clothing deals here

(Theory)

Time to clean up

Sunday 28 November 2021 14:00 , Abha Shah

We know, we know, household chores are an evil necessity. Take the pain out of housework by getting a faster, more efficient machine with a drastically reduced RRP.

We’ve got the best Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners here.

It’s a beauty bargain

Sunday 28 November 2021 13:45 , Abha Shah

Dec 1 is around the corner, and if you haven’t got an advent calendar yet - don’t despair. There are plenty of sale this Black Friday, like Boohoo’s beauty extravaganza, now marked down 60 per cent in its Black Friday sale.

Brands include Nails Inc, Eyelure, and Revolution amongst others.

Was: £60, now: £24

(Boohoo)

An Apple a day

Sunday 28 November 2021 13:30 , Abha Shah

The brand new Apple watch on sale? Grab your credit card, we can’t see this deal lasting long. Watch Series 7 (GPS), 41mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band - now: £349

Find more smartwatches on sale here

(Apple)

It’s not over until it’s over

Sunday 28 November 2021 13:15 , Abha Shah

There’s still plenty of time left on the clock to grab a jaw-dropping deal. Head over to Amazon for its Black Friday event - there are flash sales every hour along with stupendous discounts (including an air fryer for £40!)

Best Black Friday deals on Amazon

Rise and shine

Sunday 28 November 2021 13:00 , Abha Shah

There’s no need to stare forlornly at your dull complexion in the bathroom mirror, not when you can get Nip + Fab’s Glycolic Fix Anti-Dullness Exfoliating Bundle in Very’s Black Friday event. The set includes beauty heroes like Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads, Glycolic Fix Bubble Sheet Mask Extreme, Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow Extreme, Glycolic Fix Serum, and The Glycolic Cleansing Fix. Oh and there’s a Post-Glycolic Fix Moisturiser too. Phew!

Was: £100.75, now: £67.50

(Nip+Fab)

Safe and secure

Sunday 28 November 2021 12:45 , Abha Shah

Our homes are our castles. Keep yours protected for less this Black Friday weekend with AMAZON Blink Outdoor HD 1080p WiFi Security Camera System, which comes with two cameras.

Was: £179.99, now: £79.99

(Amazon)

Work it

Sunday 28 November 2021 12:30 , Abha Shah

Could your home office do with an upgrade?

Bring style and comfort to your door with the Etta Avenue Castilla Executive Chair, which comes with a sturdy back and arm rests for total support.

Was: £222.99, now: £179.99

(Etta Avenue)

Fix up look sharp

Sunday 28 November 2021 12:15 , Abha Shah

Japanese steel is famed for its sharpness. Harness its power in BaByliss Japanese Steel Hair Clippers, which offers precision cuts in a flash.

Was: £99.99, now: £49.99

(BaByliss)

A personal assistant you can afford

Sunday 28 November 2021 12:00 , Abha Shah

There are times each and every one of us, with our busy schedules, has wished for an assistant. Now that dream is one step closer thanks to Amazon.

Its Echo Dot device uses Alexa to answer questions on weather, news, traffic and more - she’s also a little entertainment assistant, able to play your favourite tunes or pick up that addictive podcast with a simple voice command. Just say the word, and she’ll do you bidding.

Was: £39.99, now: £18.99 - that’s 53 per cent off

(Amazon)

Herb harvest

Sunday 28 November 2021 11:45 , Abha Shah

Got no space to grow-your-own? This nifty gadget allows you to nurture herbs indoors, allowing you to cook with the freshest ingredients. A fascinating purchase for all ages.

Was: £99.99, now: £79.99

(iDOO)

Right hair, right now

Sunday 28 November 2021 11:30 , Abha Shah

Save precious minutes on busy mornings with ghd’s Glide Hot Brush, which dries and styles your locks at the same time - genius

Was: £139, now: £111

(ghd)

A little luxury for less

Sunday 28 November 2021 11:15 , Abha Shah

Whether you’re stumped for a Christmas gift idea or want to treat yourself to big-name skincare for less, Eve Lom’s Holiday Rescue Ritual gift set has your beauty needs sorted.

This bumper pack contains bestselling products to revive lacklustre skin and is worth an astonishing £159, now yours for just £84.

(Eve Lom)

Sunday soundtrack

Sunday 28 November 2021 11:00 , Abha Shah

Great sounding deals don’t get better than this reduction on Beats superior wireless over-ear headphones, available in rose gold and black as well as this on-trend festive red. John Lewis not only has this £60 off, but it comes with a two year guarantee too for peace of mind.

Now: £129

(Beats)

Cute cuppa

Sunday 28 November 2021 10:45 , Abha Shah

Is it just us, or does a milk-and-two taste better sipped from a nice mug? Emma Bridgewater’s Black Friday sale sees the brand’s famous painted cups on sale for less this weekend - now £19.95

(Emma Bridgewater)

Tech at your fingertips

Sunday 28 November 2021 10:30 , Abha Shah

Need a new laptop? There are plenty on offer right now, including this sleek and sharp SamsungGalaxy Book Pro 360 15.6” 2 in 1 Laptop. Designed for those with a busy lifestyle, the battery works overtime and lasts for up to 20 hours on a full charge.

Was: £1,499, now: £1,299

(Samsung)

Out of office

Sunday 28 November 2021 10:00 , Abha Shah

Use your 2022 annual leave days wisely and book a trip to a far flung destination.

You can find the best travel deals this Black Friday right here.

Travel industry leaders have reacted with fury to the decision to put six southern African countries on the red list (Steve Parsons/PA)_ (PA Archive)

Thousands of shows at your fingertips

Sunday 28 November 2021 09:30 , Abha Shah

With the simple purchase of the Roku Express, you can transform your TV into a Smarter beast with all the streaming services imaginable.

Get the stick with half price off for just £13.99.

(ROKU)

Good hair day

Sunday 28 November 2021 09:00 , Ellie Davis

It’s one of the most sought-after haircare brands on the market and a top seller at Space NK, John Lewis and more. Olaplex is revolutionising the category and yet is not immune from the Black Friday discount phenomena.

Shop this shampoo and conditioner bundle for just £44.

(Olaplex)

Shop more beauty deals here

Fitness inspo

Sunday 28 November 2021 08:30 , Ellie Davis

Packed with all the motivation that you need, there’s fitness deals aplenty this Black Friday.

From Peloton to Gymshark - shop the best discounts across exercise equipment, workout clothes and more.

Fresh food delivery

Sunday 28 November 2021 08:00 , Ellie Davis

Make meal prep a breeze with Hello Fresh. The food delivery service is offering half price on your first box followed by 30 per cent on the next three.

Find out more

(Hello Fresh)

Wake up and smell the....

Sunday 28 November 2021 07:00 , Ellie Davis

Coffee! From Nespresso to De’Longhi, coffee makers are on sale this Black Friday.

Shop the best deals here.

(Nespresso)

90s revival

Sunday 28 November 2021 06:00 , Ellie Davis

The 90s are back in the cyclical world of fashion and yet surprisingly in our tech too. Samsung has harked back to the iconic decade with a revamp of the nostalgic flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is reduced from £949 to £799.

(Samsung)

Shop more phone deals here

There’s still time to make the most of the deals

Sunday 28 November 2021 05:00 , Ellie Davis

Christmas is fast approaching

Sunday 28 November 2021 04:00 , Ellie Davis

The childlike wonder of Christmas should be preserved at all cost and part of the way to do that is to step it up in the gifting stakes. Luckily, this doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg.

Shop the top toys on sale this Black Friday.

LEGO Hogwarts

Sunday 28 November 2021 03:00 , Ellie Davis

The wizarding world of Hogwarts and LEGO combine to create a stellar gift for any Harry Potter fan. As part of the extensive collection, there’s the famous train, which has been reduced from £74.99 to £56.

(Amazon)

Shop more LEGO deals and toy deals here

Green period

Sunday 28 November 2021 02:00 , Ellie Davis

Sunday 28 November 2021 02:00 , Ellie Davis

We're here to change your monthly visit from Aunt Flo for the better. Reusable period pants are the way forward - and you shop the bellwether of the trend, Modibodi, with up to 30 per cent off.

(Modibodi)

(Modibodi)

Hair today, gone tomorrow

Sunday 28 November 2021 01:00 , Ellie Davis

BaByliss, Dyson and Revlon - the biggest hair dryer brands on the market are all on sale this Black Friday.

Which should you invest in? Find out here.

Dreaming of far away land?

Sunday 28 November 2021 00:01 , Ellie Davis

The first step to heading abroad is the right suitcase. Head to Away where the brand is offering up to 40 per cent off. The Carry On is down from £295 to £192.

Shop more accessories on sale here

2-in-1 and all the fun

Saturday 27 November 2021 23:30 , Ellie Davis

Streaming, working or gaming - the multi-tasking Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 can do it all. It’s a tablet and a laptop and there’s savings of £200. It can be yours for £1299.

(Samsung)

Shop more laptop deals here

Sharktastic

Saturday 27 November 2021 23:00 , Ellie Davis

We didn’t think we’d ever get excited about a vacuum cleaner and then we saw this deal on Shark. Savings of £160 and the device for only £269.99 *adds to basket immediately*

(Shark)

Shop more vacuum deals here

It’s an air fryer revolution

Saturday 27 November 2021 22:30 , Ellie Davis

Air fryers offer a healthier and quicker way to cook beloved dishes - simplifying the process and changing up the game. From Ninja, to Instant Pot - these devices have been treated to a slash in price this Black Friday.

(Ninja)

Shop more air fryer deals here

Who said romance was dead?

Saturday 27 November 2021 22:00 , Ellie Davis

After Christmas, it’s straight shot to Valentine’s Day so plan ahead and go crazy in the Pandora sale. It’s reduced by £30 to £24.

(Pandora)

Shop more Pandora deals here and more jewellery deals here

Step into winter with style

Saturday 27 November 2021 21:45 , Ellie Davis

Recently spotted on the feet of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, Charles & Keith offer designed dupes at purse-friendly price tags - even more so this Black Friday with 20 per cent off.

These metallic platform trainers are reduced to just £15 - down from £49.

(Charles & Keith)

Shop more fashion, shoes and accessory deals here

Hanky panky

Saturday 27 November 2021 21:30 , Ellie Davis

In the words of one cult 90s pop group, spice up your life (and your Saturday night) with our edit of sex toys deals.

It’s not all dildos and vibrators though, there’s also a great selection of lingerie labels waiting to elevate your underwear collection.

Shop the best deals here

Starter pack

Saturday 27 November 2021 21:15 , Ellie Davis

New home? Get everything you need in one fell swoop with Noah’s starter packs. The brand offer bundles designed for each room in the house as well as student so you can be sure you’re fully stocked up.

Get 30 per cent off

(Noah)

No need to feel overwhelmed by Black Friday

Saturday 27 November 2021 21:00 , Ellie Davis

We have you covered with a curated edit of the best deals.

Goldilocks living

Saturday 27 November 2021 20:45 , Ellie Davis

Not too hard and not too soft, find the ideal mattress whether you’re a side, front or back sleeper. It can work wonders to ease pain and to align your spine.

Get the best deals on a new mattress here

Neighbourhood watch

Saturday 27 November 2021 20:30 , Ellie Davis

With 360 degree viewing range, colour night vision and a weatherproof construction, this outdoor camera will keep a close eye on your home. The EZVIZ HD camera is part of the Black Friday deals and the deal is very good. Down to £69 to £109.

(Currys)

Shop more smart home deals here

Take out night

Saturday 27 November 2021 20:00 , Ellie Davis

Staying in tonight? We got you covered. Just Eat, Deliveroo, Domino’s and Uber Eats are all offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off.

You’re welcome.

Shop the best deals on takeaways here

Sleeping on cloud nine

Saturday 27 November 2021 19:30 , Ellie Davis

Support and comfort combined, you’ll feel like you’re sleeping on air with Emma’s Microfibre pillow. The adjustable dozing companion is designed to suit all types of sleepers and is on offer. Get it for £59.50 (down from £11).

(Emma)

Shop more bedding deals here

Deals calling

Saturday 27 November 2021 19:15 , Ellie Davis

Did you hear? Your upgrade is calling. Get a new handset, sim or contract deals for a fraction of the cost this Black Friday.

Shop the best deals here

Hemp hemp hooray

Saturday 27 November 2021 19:00 , Ellie Davis

There’s a long list of health benefits associated with CBD including counteracting inflammation, anxiety and more. Provacan has cut its products by 40 per cent - down from £69.99 to £41.99.

(Provacan)

Shop more deals on CBD here

One dell of a deal

Saturday 27 November 2021 18:45 , Ellie Davis

Save £327.35 on this laptop from Dell. The XPS 15 9510 is only £1,571.65 this Black Friday.

(Dell)

Shop more laptop deals here

In-in is the new out-out

Saturday 27 November 2021 18:30 , Ellie Davis

Cancel your plans, cosy up on the sofa and do winter right - sitting in front of the TV.

Shop the best deals on televisions of every size.

Gooooooal

Saturday 27 November 2021 18:15 , Ellie Davis

It may have just launched but FIFA22 is on sale right now.

No matter your console, shop the best deals on the game.

(Black Friday)

Get smart with your heating

Saturday 27 November 2021 18:00 , Ellie Davis

Control the radiators from around your home with your phone thanks to these attachments from tado. They come as a pack of three and are reduced from £209.99 to £119.90.

(Amazon)

Shop smart home gadget deals here

Top of the range

Saturday 27 November 2021 17:45 , Ellie Davis

Put the spinning wheel of doom behind you and shop the best models on the market for less.

Put the spinning wheel of doom behind you and shop the best models on the market for less.

On models from Dell, Apple, Google, ASUS and more

Ralphy

Saturday 27 November 2021 17:30 , Ellie Davis

We’re taking the opportunity of Black Friday to stock up on the basics. Underwear, toiletries and plain tees. As far as it goes, few do it better than Ralph Lauren. This t-shirt comes in a range of colours and is discounted by 30 per cent.

(Ralph Lauren)

Shop more clothing deals here

2022-ready

Saturday 27 November 2021 17:15 , Ellie Davis

Prepare to the New Year with a fresh diary. Papier has got you covered with up to 20 per cent off. We’re loving this chic option designed in collaboration with Desmond & Dempsey.

(Papier)

