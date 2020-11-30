Cyber Monday beauty deals 2020: Offers from Boots, Fenty, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty and more

Louise Whitbread,Ellie Fry and Eva Waite-Taylor
·24 min read
&lt;p&gt;Stock up your bathroom shelf, or splash out on loved ones this November&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent )

Stock up your bathroom shelf, or splash out on loved ones this November

(The Independent )

Calling all beauty-lovers, Cyber Monday is finally here, and it’s your final chance to bag a bargain across thousands of your favourite brands

Perhaps you’re looking to restock your favourite skincare stash, or want to invest in the latest hair tool; whatever it is, today’s the day to do it.

From John Lewis & Partners, Amazon and Boots to Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and MAC Cosmetics, this year’s beauty deals are bigger and better than ever, so it’s time to make use of these savings.

Rather than trawling through hundreds of products and navigating numerous tabs on your phone, we’re doing the hard work for you and bringing you the very best deals throughout the event.

All you need to do is get your wish lists at the ready and prepare to make huge savings across everything from hair, skincare, make-up and perfume deals. Keep checking this page to stay completely up to date. You can thank us later.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Charlotte Tilbury starry eyes to hypnotise palette duo: Worth £120, now £60, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury

This is an unmissable deal. Buy one for yourself and you’ll get one free to gift someone else. We love how versatile this palette is, with a huge array of tones and formulas to play with. Whether you’re looking for a smokey khaki eye or a warm pink shimmer, there’s so many looks to create within one palette. As with all Charlotte Tilbury products, the packaging feels weighty and luxe, making this the perfect Christmas gift.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio, Was £46, now £23, Boots

Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty

Boots is running its sale until 30 November, with new deals being added every day, offering up to 50 per cent off well-loved brands such as Clinique, Givenchy, Remington and Fenty Beauty.

This half price Fenty set is going straight in our basket. It includes two Match Stix Matte Skinsticks to conceal and contour, and one Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick to highlight. .

Any make-up by Rihanna’s powerhouse brand is a hit, and there are plenty more Fenty Beauty products included in the Boots sale here.

Buy now

Estée Lauder firm and renew collection: Was £142, now £106.50

Estee Lauder
Estee Lauder

This is the set for making you look like you’ve had a really good night’s sleep, even when you haven’t. It contains both a resilience multi-effect tri-peptide face and neck creme, and an advanced night repair eye cream.You’ll also get a large bottle of Estée Lauder’s advanced night repair synchronised multi-recovery complex 50ml, (usually £60 for 30ml) which has been recently given a make-over with a new formula.

Our tester compared the old and new formulas on either side of her face, finding that while both made her skin “noticeably brighter, less red and more even in tone, and better held moisture throughout the day,” the new formula made the skin feel a little firmer along the jawline and around the mouth.

Estee Lauder is really getting into the swing of the event this year by offering 25 per cent off its whole website plus free delivery to sweeten the deal.

Buy now

Glossier priming moisturiser balance: Was £18.75, now £14, Glossier

Glossier
Glossier

Hold onto your pink pouches because the globally coveted beauty brand Glossier has upped its game from last year and is now offering 25 per cent off absolutely everything, so if you’re looking to supercharge your skincare route, now’s the time to do it.

If you have combination skin and are prone to breakouts, try this priming moisture balance, which was highly rated in our guide to the best moisturisers for oily skin. The “gel-cream formula contains marine extract to reduce oiliness and willow bark extract to smooth skin, while niacinamide improves the appearance of pores and uneven skin tone”.

Our tester said she saw “immediate results” in her T-zone, “which only improved over the course of the week”, before claiming that this is an “oily skin miracle”.

Buy now

Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm: Was £44, now £28.60, Amazon

Elemis
Elemis

Make-up lovers, listen up: this cleansing balm will become your new best friend. The rich, luxurious formula will dissolve anything from waterproof mascara to SPF, without irritating the skin. Infused with powerhouse oils, rose and elderberry, it’s intensely nourishing and feels like a real treat to use. With 35 per cent off, stock up now.

Buy now

SpaceNK the winter wind down collection: Worth £149, now £85, SpaceNK

SpaceNK
SpaceNK

It’s likely that we could all do with something that will aid relaxation, and this is exactly what this collection does. Taking the top spot in our guide to the best beauty gift sets for Christmas 2020, it’s been “designed to arm you with everything you need for a cosy night of self-care, the box houses five full-sized products from different brands”.

Included within the set is a 190g Diptyque candle, a body oil from Aromatherapy Associates, REN’s cult-favourite pillow spray, and a Nursem hand cream. According to our tester, it is “well thought out and feels truly special. A real remedy for tough times.”

SpaceNK is offering £25 off for every £100 spent, so purchase this alongside the Herbivore de-puff and glow mini jade roller trio, which would make a lovely Christmas gift.

Buy now

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette: Was £48, now £28.80, Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty

This 18-shade palette is full of bold, neutral, matte, metallic, glitter and shimmer shades to play with and was hugely popular following its launch in 2019. We love how soft and blendable the powders are, while still being richly pigmented enough to make an big impact. This would be the perfect gift for the make-up obsessive in your life, and you can’t get better than 40 per cent off.

Buy now

Foreo UFO 2: Was £249, now £174.30, Foreo

Foreo
Foreo

Skincare fanatic or not, you’ll know how expensive beauty tech often is, meaning now is the perfect time to snap up the items you’ve been lusting after for a while. Case in point this Foreo UFO 2, which is currently 30 per cent, and featured in our review of the best face tools.

Our tester praised it for the fact it “essentially gives you a 20-minute spa treatment in just 90 seconds”. Before adding that “it provides 10,000 pulsations per minute to ensure product is absorbed deep into the skin, while also mimicking the effect of a soothing facial, ironing out muscle tension along the face and jaw line and reducing puffiness”.

If that’s not enough, she said: “you can also switch from thermotherapy (warm) to cryotherapy (cold), or flit between brightening green light and collagen-boosting red light.” And there’s an app that comes “pre-loaded with guided routines to help you tackle your biggest skin concerns”. It also comes in a mini version (was £99, now £64.35), both currently 30 per cent off, we’re sold.

Buy now

Glossier boy brow + balm dotcom + futuredew set: Was £47, now £28.50, Glossier

Glossier
Glossier

You can save up to 35 per cent on some of Glossier’s sets in its sale. Its Instagram-worthy products aren’t style over substance, and this trio proves just that. Included within this one is the brand’s cult product boy brow (was £14, now £10.50) – a tiny wanded brow mascara that’s great for big arches, as well as the signature lip salve balm dotcom (was £10, now £7.50). The latter featured in our review of the best lip balms, with our tester noting that its “heavy-duty base of petrolatum, beeswax, lanolin and castor seed oil creates a film that locks in moisture and stays in place thanks to its thick, waxy texture”.

And last but not least is futuredew, (was £23, now £17.25) which was included in our guide to the best beauty gifts under £50. It is an “oil serum hybrid, it’s applied in the final step of skincare (after serums, moisturisers, sunscreen) to deliver a full dewy, glowing luminosity.” It was praised for working “instantly and over time to make skin brighter and during testing, our new-found gleam lasted all day and well into the evening”.

Buy now

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, 250 ml: Was £24, now £18.20, Amazon

Olaplex
Olaplex

This cult haircare product is on sale, with 17 per cent off. This is a holy grail buy for bleached hair or for those who use heat to style regularly, as both can leave your hair feeling dry, brittle and prone to split ends. With its specially formulated ingredients, Olaplex helps to rehydrate and repair your hair by relinking broken hair bonds to restore your locks to their former glory.

Buy now

Benefit Beauty Extravaganza Gift Set: Worth £78.40, now £27.50, Boots

Benefit
Benefit

This kit is a beauty extravaganza and features all the all-star Benefit favourites; the cult-favourites Hoola bronzer, BADgal BANG! volumizing mascara and The POREFessional pore primer as well as the High Beam highlighter, rose Benetint lip stain and the 24-HR Brow Setter. You’ve got all you need to amp your lashes, pretty your pout, bronze, prime, highlight to your hearts content. Our reviewers love Benefit products and even included the Benefit Cosmetics magnificent brow show in our guide to the best beauty gift sets, this is a deal not to be missed out on.

Buy now

Nip + Fab The Glow Up Edit: Was £178.60, now £49.99, Nip + Fab

Nip & Fab
Nip & Fab

This kit promises everything you need for a radiant glow in your skincare and make-up routine. Featuring some of its bestsellers from its Glycolic Fix range, there’s 12 products to gently exfoliate and brighten your complexion, with a huge £128 saving. It includes face scrubs, glycolic acid pads, a sheet mask, acid toner, serum, contour palette, blush palette, two liquid highlighters, strobing quad, a setting spray and prime essence.

The brand’s teen skin fix zero shine moisturiser has also earned rave reviews in our guide to the best teenage skincare products that tackle blemishes, acne and redness. “It’s a great starter product for young skin because it feels so lightweight, yet it has a cocktail of powerful ingredients (wasabi extract and salicylic acid) that penetrate deep into pores to remove impurities to reveal a fresh, shine free complexion,” our tester said.

Buy now

Urban Decay naked cherry palette: Was £43, now £25.80, Urban Decay

Urban Decay
Urban Decay

This palette offers a versatile mix of shimmery and matte shades in neutral colours, pastel hues and high impact jewel tones that are easy to blend and buttery soft. Whether you want a rich black cherry look or an all-over rose gold shimmer, it has everything you need and is a great starting base to experiment with colour, especially if you typically stick burgundy, brown and pink shades. With 40 per cent across its range of eye shadow palettes you’ll be sure to find one to match your style.

Buy now

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask: Was £41.90, now £33.52, Sand & Sky

Sand & Sky
Sand & Sky

This clay face mask featured in our review of the best face masks, and the whole site is offering 20 per cent everything, 30 per cent off when you spend £100 and 35 per cent off when you spend £150 or more. Any purchases over £250 will also qualify for a free full-size glow drops serum to boost radiance and hydration in the skin.

“This mask works its wonders in just 10 minutes, during which time it is busy regenerating skin cells and stimulating collagen. The result is a healthy and fresh glow,” said our tester. They also praised it for giving the pores a deep clean and brightening the complexion.

Buy now

Spectrum Ultimate Millennial Pink Bundle make-up brush set: Was £192.95, now £99.99, Spectrum

Spectrum
Spectrum

If you are trying to win over the heart of a beauty lover this kit is definitely the way to do it. It includes the Millennial 30 Piece Ultimate Set,10 Piece Millennial Set, 8 Piece Eye Set ,Pink Wonder Sponge ,Bergamot and Grapefruit Vegan Brush Soap and if that is not enough you also get a free gift of Dark Matter Mascara. All of the brushes are made with a silky-soft synthetic bristles so you can blend to high heavens. This deal is not to be missed out on with an amazing £100 off.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Sol favourites bundle limited edition: Was £144, now £89, Feelunique

Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro

We’re massive fans of Sol de Janeiro who have received not one, but two IndyBest Best Buy awards. First for the Brazilian joia conditioner which was our favourite March beauty launch, selected by our reviewer for leaving their hair glossy and hydrated, and its sweet nutty scent. The second was for the Brazilian bum bum cream in our round-up of the best body moisturisers, which they slathered over their entire body and worked wonders on stubbornly scaly elbows.

Buy now

Foreo Luna mini 2: Was £99, now £64.35, Foreo

Foreo
Foreo

We’re huge fans of Foreo’s face tools here at IndyBest, but they can be expensive, meaning its mini versions are a great, more affordable choice. Changing the game in the world skincare, we think cleansing brush-turned massager may just become your new self-care best friend. The device claims to give you a deeper cleansing experience through the gentle pulsations that work to unclog pores and remove dirt and make-up, while also massaging and refining skin texture.

While we can’t testify for this exact model, in our review of the best electronic skincare tools, the Luna 2 for men was a big hit, which is a very similar model. Our tester claimed it gave a “super-clean feeling with no irritation and a great base for products to sit”.

Buy now

Liz Earle daily revival collection: Was £68, now £40, Boots

Boots
Boots

Exclusive to Boots is this great gift set, which includes the brand’s cult-favourite product, cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser, as well as its instant boost skin tonic, orange flower botanical body wash and nourishing botanical body cream, all for £40. This would make a lovely gift this Christmas.

Buy now

Huda Beauty Feelunique Set: Was £75, now £56, Feel Unique

Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty

Enjoy 25 per cent off this must have set in Feel Unique’s Cyber Monday sale, which includes Huda Beauty’s popular Topaz Obsessions Palette, Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Interview, Life Eye Liner, Highlighting Palette in Winter Sands, Holographic Backpack and Hudamoji Pop Socket. With an overall value of £134, this is a steal and you won’t find the set anywhere else. Snap up this deal fast while its limited stock lasts.

Buy now

Neom kickstarter kit: Was £97, now £70, Neom

Neom
Neom

Kickstart your new wellbeing routine with this bundle of must-have wellness products from popular organics brand Neom. Reap the benefits of the Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist, a Real Luxury Wick Scented Candle, Energising Hand Balm and Great Day Magnesium Body Butter for just £70 this Cyber Mponday. From supercharging your morning to relaxing at night, add these invigorating products to your regime.

Buy now

ghd Glide Hot Brush and Air Hair Dryer Bundle: Was £279.99, now £169.99, Very

ghd
ghd

With this bundle, you can save almost £100 off four of the brand's most popular products. Salon quality hair can be achieved in half the time with the ghd Glide Hot Brush. Designed to tame and smooth your locks, it’s great for helping keep hair fresh between wash days and is the ultimate lazy girl product for anyone who wants to style their hair with minimal effort. We put ghd’s latest hot brush, the similar Rise hot brush model, up against Dysons airwrap to find the best hot brush, and our reviewer concluded: “If all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.”

Also in the bundle is the ghd Air Hair Dryer. We put the brand's similar Helios tool head to head with the Dyson supersonic dryer, where the Helios won. Our reviewer said it was “ergonomically balanced, comfortable in hand... lightweight...reliable, powerful and easy to use.” A straight and smooth spray and smooth and finish serum are also included.

Buy now

Braun silk expert pro 5 IPL: Was £600, now £231.99, Boots

Braun
Braun

Hair removal is an arduous task, and with extended lockdowns, we’re becoming increasingly more reliant on at-home treatments. Luckily, we’ve found a deal that could not only save you time but also a whole lot of money.

A household name when it comes to at-home hair removal, Braun’s IPL machines are a firm favourite, and this one claims to visibly reduce hair in just four weeks. The dermatologically accredited technology automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone for the easiest and safest hair removal. A super speedy option, the brand says that this device treats both lower legs in less than five minutes. With a whopping 50 per cent off, this is a no-brainer.

Buy now

Charlotte’s Magic Complexion Secrets Trio: Worth £91, now £54.60

Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury

Create the perfect base with this complexion bundle, which features some of the brand’s best-selling make-up products. The airbrush flawless foundation was one of our favourite launches last year, landing a spot in our review of the best foundations. Available in 43 shades, our tester said: “It’s a full coverage, matte finish that stays put well throughout the day; we found it required only a slight touch-up around the nose pre-dinner.” If you prefer a more medium coverage, you can plump for the brand’s magic foundation instead.

The brand’s light-diffusing loose powder is also featured in the set, which features ingredients that mattify and reduce shine, as well as reflect light for an airbrushed effect. And finally, the magic vanish is the colour corrector of dreams, instantly brightening the under eye area and blurring any imperfections. As Charlotte Tillbury drops new deals daily until its big BF event, we’ll be collecting them for you here.

Buy now

ghd helios professional hair dryer, black: Was £159, now £143, ghd

ghd
ghd

Ghd is offering 10 per cent off on all hair dryers until 1 December as part of its Cyber Monday sale, so be sure to snap up the Helios tool, which is a popular successor to the ghd Air dryer. The Helios has a contoured nozzle that promises to reduce frizz, managing to deliver a powerful yet even airflow.

It came out as the winner when we put it head to head against the Dyson supersonic dryer, where our reviewer said the ghd tool was “reliable, powerful and easy to use,” taking “just a few minutes to dry mid-length styles.” Don’t miss out on the free heat protection spray ghd is offering throughout Bthe event when buying electrical tools, just use the code “GHDXBF” at the checkout.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum: Was £45, now £33.75, Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden
Elizabeth Arden

There is 25 per cent site-wide and free shipping on Elizabeth Arden products using the code “BF25” at checkout. We recommend snapping up its award winning retinol ceramide capsules night serum which you can currently save more than £10 on. The line erasing formula featured in our round-up of the best retinol products, which our reviewer saying “to guarantee maximum potency (many ingredients degrade from exposure to air and/or sunlight), Elizabeth Arden’s retinol comes in individual, biodegradable capsules that you tear into for each use.”

They added that “we can confirm that the formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and that skin felt immediately plumper after use.”

Buy now

Marc Jacobs dot 50ml eau de parfum: Was £59, now £29.99, Very

Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs

With 50 per cent off, this vintage-feeling bottle will add a touch of pizzazz to any dressing table or make-up stand. Dot is a joyfully feminine fragrance, with top notes of red berries and sweet honeysuckle, a floral heart of jasmine, coconut water and orange blossom, rounded off with creamy vanilla and sensual musks.

Buy now

SmoothSkin Bare+ Ultrafast IPL Hair Removal Device: Was £199, now £150, Current Body

Current Body
Current Body

This IPL machine topped our guide to the best IPL hair removal machines as according to our reviewer: “Unlike other IPL machines that can often be time-consuming, this device has a glide mode that is fuss-free and allows you to simply move it up and down quickly over your skin and which is particularly ideal for your arms and legs.” Our tester also used this on smaller areas such as underarms and the bikini line and saw no re-growth for four weeks after the third application, describing it as “a great choice for time-poor perfectionists.”

Buy now

Australian Glow medium self tanning mousse: Was £15.95, now £7.95, Beauty Bay

Australian Glow
Australian Glow

This mouse earnt rave reviews in our guide to the best fake tans of 2020 so we’d recommend adding it to your basket before it sells out. “The formula glides on smoothly and without any streaks and doesn’t cling on to dry areas, and the colour-pay off is intense while still looking natural, without any orange tones,” our tester said. It’s scent-free too and will take 20 minutes to fully dry.

Buy now

By Terry Moisturising CC cream tinted moisturiser: Was £58, now £29, By Terry

By Terry
By Terry

There is up to 70 per cent off By Terry products during its Cyber Monday sales, and we recommend snapping up the brands moisturising CC cream tinted moisturiser - a must have for those days where you want lighter coverage. The product featured in our guide to the best colour correctors, with our reviewer saying “By Terry’s CC Cream has replaced foundation as our daily go-to for medium coverage as it is buildable over areas with more redness, but has a thin, light texture.” They added that “it feels silky smooth on the skin and reflects light all day long. It also has the brand’s signature rose scent.”

Buy now

Bobbi Brown pot rouge for lips and cheeks: Was £23.50, now £17.63, Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown

This versatile blush can be used to add a wash of colour to cheeks and lip, and previously appeared in our review of the best blushers for dark skin tones. It’s balm-like consistency impressed our tester whose skin tends to become dehydrated during the day. While the exact shade our reviewer tried isn’t available in the sale, powder pink, fresh melon and pale pink are included in the offer.

Buy now

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Straightener: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Boots

Remington
Remington

This styling tool featured in our guide to best hair straighteners, which our tester loved because it easily allows you to switch your hairstyle up. “While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles,” they said. If that isn’t enough to convince you, the huge £70 discount at Boots should do the trick.

Buy now

Gucci Bamboo For Her Eau de Toilette 75ml: Was £85, now £42.50, Superdrug

Gucci
Gucci

Superdrug kicked off its sale early with up to 80 per cent off make-up, skincare, electricals and haircare from 4 November to 1 December. Any fragrance fans should move quick to snap up this bargain on Gucci’s Bamboo eau de toilette perfume that has 50 per cent off. Fresh and light, it has notes of Tahitian vanilla, Casablanca lily and mandarin, perfect for perking up a cold, wintery morning.

Buy now

Braun FaceSpa Pro 922 Facial Epilator Beauty Gift Set: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Superdrug

Braun
Braun

If you’re worried about missing out on salon treatments during lockdown, look to this handy device that epilates, cleanses and tones the skin.It works to remove facial hair, whether that’s on your upper lip, chin, or simply all over, with a separate head to cleanse the skin. According to Braun, it removes three times as much short hair than waxing. For the best results, you will need to continually use this to prevent future hair growth. It also comes with a stand, bronze cap and pouch to keep it neat and tidy.

Buy now

