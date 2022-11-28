Cyber Monday Apple deals—35+ deals on Airpods, iPad, iPhone and more

Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth, Kaleb A. Brown, John Higgins and Michael Desjardin, Reviewed
·6 min read
Apple Watches, iPads and iPhones are on sale for Cyber Monday.
Apple Watches, iPads and iPhones are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Updated 12:45PM ET: Apple deals are rolling out for Cyber Monday. We're tracking the latest markdowns on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, laptops and more, and we'll keep you posted about the best deals as we go. - Madison Durham, Senior Staff Writer

Tech deals are here for Cyber Monday. Whether you're looking for major tech devices like the best laptop we've tested—the MacBook Air 2020—or smaller accessories lie the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, there are tons of Apple deals available. If you're searching for the best sales on Apple iPads, Watches, iPhones and more right now, here's what we recommend.

Featured Cyber Monday Apple deals

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation deal

This week, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on a major sale for the first time since their release in October. They're our favorite true wireless earbuds, and you can now snag them for just $189.99—$59.01 off their regular price.

AirPods Pro for $189.99 (Save $59.01)

iPad deal

If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, look no further—the 2021 Apple iPad is $60 off for Cyber Monday. The best-selling model is down to just $269.99 right now in Silver with 64GB of storage, perfect for first-time tablet users.

2021 iPad for $269.99 (Save $59.01)

Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 RED 41mm (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $349—$50 off the original $399 price.

iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T

If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these three amazing deals.

Apple headphone deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, Beats by Dre, AirPods Pro and more

Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $189.99—$60 off the original $249.99 price.

Apple iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.

MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Apple Pencil deals

The best Apple Pencil deals at Amazon, Adorama, and QVC

Apple TV deals

Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV

Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 4K 32GB at a sweet deal of $99.98—$70 off of the original $169.98 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps. Plus, it's one of the more affordable Apple TVs available, especially with the current deal!

Apple Magic Keyboard deals

Add a keyboard to your iPad with these Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirTag deals

Apple accessories on sale

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When does Cyber Monday start? 

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

Does Apple have Cyber Monday deals?

Apple is running a major promotion for Cyber Monday where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website. If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

As in years past, Cyber Monday sales often match and exceed the best prices offered throughout the year. You can save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're tracking the best Apple Cyber Monday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more.

