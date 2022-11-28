Cyber Monday is almost over—don't miss these incredible deals on Samsung soundbars and more
Samsung, a destination for all things technology, is still going strong with some epic Cyber Monday deals. Savings on top-rated Galaxy tablets, watches and phones may arguably be some of the best deals out there, but we'd be remiss not to mention some of the discounts you can snag on sound bars and home audio devices as well. These accessories are sure to take your home entertainment experience up a notch...or two.
We're particularly partial to the offerings on the Q Series soundbars, the Ultra Slim HW-S800B 3.1.2ch Soundbar and the sound towers. Check out these epic savings on these best-in-class home entertainment accessories before they're gone.
Samsung soundbar deals
Samsung HW-Q60B 3.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos / DTX Virtual:X for $199.99 (Save $499.99)
Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos / DTS:X for $329.99 (Save $270)
Samsung HW-Q700B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos/DTS:X for $399.99 (Save $300)
Samsung Ultra Slim HW-S800B 3.1.2ch Soundbar for $599.99 (Save $300)
Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers for $899.99 (Save $400)
Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers for $1,399.99 (Save $500)
Samsung sound tower deals
Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower High Power Audio 300W for $229.99 (Save $70)
Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower High Power Audio 160W for $349.99 (Save $150)
Samsung MX-ST50B Sound Tower High Power Audio 240W for $499.99 (Save $200)
