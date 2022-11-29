Cyber Monday 2022 isn't over yet—here are 130+ deals you can still shop

Shop all the best Cyber Monday deals on home goods, tech, fashion and more.
Shop all the best Cyber Monday deals on home goods, tech, fashion and more.

Updated 8:31 a.m. EST: Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals are still going strong. We found all the best discounts on luggage, video games, smartphones and so much more. Stay right here for live updates on the best extended Black Friday sales. — Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed

If you didn't get all of your Cyber Monday and Black Friday shopping done, don't worry—tons of extended deals are still available right now. With plenty of discounts at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more, now is the best time to finish up your holiday shopping. To help you save big on the hottest products of the year, we rounded up all the best last-chance deals you can shop today.

Featured Cyber Monday deals

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber

Get the Meta Quest 2 VR headset we love with two popular games—all for $50 less than the normal retail price.
Get the Meta Quest 2 VR headset we love with two popular games—all for $50 less than the normal retail price.

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is one of the season's hottest gifts, and we think it's the "most compelling VR headset to date." Even better, right now you can get it on Amazon bundled with mega-popular Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber games for $349—that's $50 less than the headset's normal MSRP even without the games.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle for $349.99 (Save $50)

HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set

We think HexClad makes the best cookware around, and right now you can score a 13-piece set for big savings.
We think HexClad makes the best cookware around, and right now you can score a 13-piece set for big savings.

HexClad is our top choice for cookware—our tester said it balances the benefits of stainless steel with the ease of nonstick. It's famously pricey, but right now you can save nearly $400 on the 13-piece set we love.

HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 (Save $399.01)

Cyber Monday 2022: Cyber Monday might be over, but these sales are still live

The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100: Shop Amazon, Solo Stove, Nike, Fire TV

The top 10 best Cyber Monday deals

Here are the 10 best Cyber Monday deals that you can get major savings on right now, including a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a iRobot Roomba j7+ and a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0.

Shop the top 10 Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Apple AirPods, Solo Stove fire pits, Kate Spade purses and more.
Shop the top 10 Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Apple AirPods, Solo Stove fire pits, Kate Spade purses and more.

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $229 at Amazon (Save $20)

  2. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and free Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 at Solo Stove with code FREEMESA (Save $175)

  3. Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

  4. Always Pan from Our Place for $95 (Save $50)

  5. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 at Amazon (Save $200.99)

  6. HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 at HexClad (Save $399.01) 

  7. AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $59 at Ancestry (Save $40)

  8. Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $279.99 at Amazon (Save $30 to $59.01)

  9. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)

  10. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch from $449.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $79.01)

►Best deals under $50: Shop the 50 best Cyber Monday deals under $50

Best Cyber Monday PC, tablet and laptop deals

Deals on Microsoft, HP laptops and more

Whether you're shopping for a gaming laptop or a new device to make working from home easier, you can save on some of our favorite models right now. Browse Cyber Monday deals on HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Asus.

Save big with Cyber Monday laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
Save big with Cyber Monday laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

More: 50+ of the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals right now—HP, Lenovo, Apple, Dell

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Grab deals on LG, Vizio, Sony and more

Add cutting-edge visuals to your life by picking up a new smart TV this Cyber Monday. Opt for our best upgrade pick, the Sony XR-65A95K, for a whopping $1,000 off right now. The screen features flexible software and world-class picture quality for the best at-home viewing experience.

Browse Cyber Monday markdowns on some of the best TVs we've ever tested, including this Sony smart screen.
Browse Cyber Monday markdowns on some of the best TVs we've ever tested, including this Sony smart screen.

►More: Cyber Monday might be over, but the deals continue: 30+ TV deals on 4K, Smart TVs and more

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals 

Snag deals on iPads, MacBooks and more

Apple makes some of the best tech we've ever tested. Today, for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for under $230. The earbuds have top-notch sound and battery and next-gen noise canceling features.

Get Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've ever seen for Cyber Monday 2022.
Get Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've ever seen for Cyber Monday 2022.

►More: Cyber Monday Apple deals are coming to an end—55+ Apple deals you don't want to miss

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

Phone deals from Google Pixel, iPhone and more

Looking to upgrade your mobile device? Weather you're a fan of Apple, Google or Samsung phones you can save big on new smartphones right now. For a mobile device that really does it all, opt for the new Google Pixel 7 Pro for an incredible $150 markdown.

Shop incredible phone deals on Apple and Samsung devices this Cyber Monday 2022.
Shop incredible phone deals on Apple and Samsung devices this Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Cyber Monday travel products and luggage deals 

Shop deals on Calpak, Tumi luggage and more

Traveling for the holidays? Refresh your luggage collection with deals at Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Gear up for holiday travel with these last-change Cyber Monday luggage deals.
Gear up for holiday travel with these last-change Cyber Monday luggage deals.

►Related: Shop 10+ great extended Black Friday deals on luggage at Nordstrom, Away, Macy's, QVC and Amazon

Best Cyber Monday home deals

Deals on home décor, air purifiers and more

We found incredible Cyber Monday deals on home essentials at Amazon, including markdowns on air purifiers, rugs and more. To keep your home feeling fresh, opt for our favorite affordable air purifier, the Winix 5500-2, for an even more wallet-friendly price.

Get this Winix air purifier for a rare 50% markdown right now at Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 sale.
Get this Winix air purifier for a rare 50% markdown right now at Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 sale.

►Related: We love this Winix air purifier, and it still has a huge price cut for Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday furniture deals

Shop and save on bedroom furniture, tables and more

Expecting guests this holiday season? Pick up new bedroom furniture, sofas and more and refresh your home for less. Head to Wayfair to scoop a modern sleeper sofa for less than $175 right now.

Find deals on furniture for every room in your home this Cyber Monday.
Find deals on furniture for every room in your home this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Get deals on Dyson, Bissell, iRobot and more

Keep your home in tip-top shape by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns on several of our favorite vacuums. Check our all-time favorite, the iRobot Roomba j7+, if you're after excellent cleaning performance and navigation features.

Shop Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Dyson, iRobot and more.
Shop Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Dyson, iRobot and more.

►Related: You can still save $200 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon with this post-Black Friday deal

Best Cyber Monday streaming service deals

Grab deals on Paramount+, Discovery+, Hulu and more

Treat yourself this Cyber Monday by saving big on a new streaming subscription. Stream popular movies and TV series with a Hulu membership or learn a new skill from celebrity teachers with two-for-one MasterClass memberships.

Enjoy discounts on subscriptions to Hulu, MasterClass and more this Cyber Monday 2022.
Enjoy discounts on subscriptions to Hulu, MasterClass and more this Cyber Monday 2022.

►More: Join Discovery+ today to get the best reality TV on-demand for less than $1 for three months

Best Cyber Monday bath and bedding deals

Get deals on towels, bedding sets, comforter sets and more

Cozy up with these incredible Cyber Monday deals on bedding and bath essentials.

Having company this holiday season? Shop Cyber Monday deals to stock up on all the bath and bedding essentials you need.
Having company this holiday season? Shop Cyber Monday deals to stock up on all the bath and bedding essentials you need.

Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals

Deals on Samsung appliances, Galaxy Buds and more

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech and appliances industry. Whether you need to upgrade your gadgets or renew your major home appliances, these deals will help you save big.

Get Cyber Monday pricing on Samsung's lineup of top-tier tech, including TVs, tablets and more.
Get Cyber Monday pricing on Samsung's lineup of top-tier tech, including TVs, tablets and more.

►Related: Save $125 on Reviewed-approved Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds for Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

Deals on Nintendo, Playstation, Xbox and more

Holiday shopping for the gamer in your life? Snag sales on PlayStation controllers, Nintendo Switch games and Xbox accessories. Head to Amazon and Best Buy for all the best deals.

Nab Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch video games, Xbox consoles and more.
Nab Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch video games, Xbox consoles and more.

►More: The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset is $40 off

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals

All-size mattress deals, save on Nectar, Cocoon and more

Enjoy dreamy discounts on must-have mattresses with these limited-time Cyber Monday sales. Try some of our favorite sleepers for less, including the Leesa Hybrid mattress and the Tuft & Needle Original mattress.

Stay cozy with these Cyber Monday 2022 mattress deals at Tuft &amp; Needle, Purple and more.
Stay cozy with these Cyber Monday 2022 mattress deals at Tuft & Needle, Purple and more.

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

Deals on Amazon Echo Dot, Fitbits and more

Looking for a holiday gift for the techie in your life? Don't pass up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It's one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested and it's on mega sale right now.

Try this Reviewed-approved Amazon Fire Stick for less this Cyber Monday.
Try this Reviewed-approved Amazon Fire Stick for less this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday jewelry deals

Deals on Brilliant Earth, Blue Nile and more

Shopping for your special someone? Watch their eyes light up as they unwrap a gold necklaces, a set of pearl earrings or a diamond bracelet. Save big on all your must-have jewelry gifts with these Cyber Monday deals at some of our favorite retailers.

Shop gold, conflict-free diamond and gemstone earrings, necklaces and bracelets with Black Friday deals from Blue Nile, Mejuri and Clean Origin.
Shop gold, conflict-free diamond and gemstone earrings, necklaces and bracelets with Black Friday deals from Blue Nile, Mejuri and Clean Origin.

►More: Save big on jewelry from Kate Spade, Mejuri, Brilliant Earth and more

Best Cyber Monday shoe deals

Shop deep discounts on top footwear brands like Brooks, New Balance and Ugg

Kick off the holiday season with a new pair of shoes. Whether you're looking for running shoes to train for your next 5K or a cozy pair of slippers to slip under the tree, there's a pair for you—brands like New Balance, Clarks and Ugg are all marked down.

Shop on-trend boots, cozy slippers and stylish running shoes at Cyber Monday savings.
Shop on-trend boots, cozy slippers and stylish running shoes at Cyber Monday savings.

►Related: Shop all Cyber Monday shoe deals—save big on Adidas, Under Armour, Ugg and more

Best Cyber Monday baby and parent deals

Save on strollers, baby monitors and more

Stock up on parenting essentials and save big this Cyber Monday. Keep your smallest family members safe by grabbing our favorite affordable stroller, the Britax B-Lively stroller, for as much as $120 off at Amazon. The popular stroller is lightweight, easy to fold and features a handy built-in parent console.

Save on strollers and other parenting essentials this Cyber Monday.
Save on strollers and other parenting essentials this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday outdoor deals and accessories

Deals on camping tents, gas grills, outdoor furniture and more

Transform your backyard into your own personal oasis by shopping deals on must-have outdoor products. If you're planning on doing any outside entertaining this year, don't pass up the Solo Stove Bonfire, one of the best fire pits we've ever tested.

Spruce up your backyard with savings on Solo Stove fire pits this Cyber Monday.
Spruce up your backyard with savings on Solo Stove fire pits this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday toy deals 

Shop deals on Melissa and Doug, games and more

Get your kiddos all the toys on their holiday wish list by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns at Walmart, Amazon and Melissa & Doug. Enjoy impressive price cuts on L.O.L. Surprise!, Lego and more while supplies last.

Shop the hottest toy discounts of the year right now.
Shop the hottest toy discounts of the year right now.

More: 150+ Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop: Nintendo, Melissa & Doug and more

Best Cyber Monday lifestyle deals 

Major savings on Hydro Flask, Cricut printers and more

Whether you're after flashlights or DNA testing kits, we've got you covered with tons of amazing Cyber Monday 2022 deals. For a holiday gift that's sure to please, grab our favorite DNA testing kit from AncestryDNA for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The kit is one of the best ways to connect with your roots and learn about your family tree.

This AncestryDNA testing kit is the perfect holiday gift and it's on sale now for Cyber Monday.
This AncestryDNA testing kit is the perfect holiday gift and it's on sale now for Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday health and fitness deals

Deals on AncestryDNA, Schwinn and Bowflex

Stay on top of your health and fitness goals by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns on Schwinn, Theragun, Garmin and more. Skip the gym and beat your personal records by picking up the best basic exercise bike we've ever tested—the Schwinn IC4—for an incredible price today at Amazon.

Shop deals on health and fitness equipment this Cyber Monday.
Shop deals on health and fitness equipment this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Grab deals on Ninja, Breville, Le Creuset and more

Make mealtimes a breeze by picking up the brand new Ninja Speedi for an incredible $40 off this Cyber Monday. The do-it-all kitchen appliance is easy to use, has excellent air frying functionality and can help to significantly cut down on cooking time.

Shop Cyber Monday 2022 kitchen deals on Ninja, Thermapen and more.
Shop Cyber Monday 2022 kitchen deals on Ninja, Thermapen and more.

►Related: The best kitchen and cooking products of 2022

Best Cyber Monday deals on men's clothes

Save on deals at Patagonia, Columbia, Adidas and more

Refresh your closet by shopping can't-miss Cyber Monday deals on men's fashion at Amazon, Nordstrom and Macy's. Save big on some of the hottest brands of the year, including Levi's, Nike and Patagonia while supplies last.

Shop savings on men's fashion pieces from The North Face and Kenneth Cole for Cyber Monday 2022.
Shop savings on men's fashion pieces from The North Face and Kenneth Cole for Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Cyber Monday deals on women's clothes

Save on Michael Kors, Madewell and more

We love Madewell jeans and, right now you can bag a pair for more than $80 off! Meanwhile, you can also snag stellar savings on handbags from Michael Kors to make a style statement this holiday season—keep scrolling for all the discounts.

Shop Cyber Monday markdowns on Tory Burch, Free People, Michael Kors and so much more.
Shop Cyber Monday markdowns on Tory Burch, Free People, Michael Kors and so much more.

►MoreThese designer handbag deals are still live—shop Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more

Best Cyber Monday appliance deals 

Save on microwaves, refrigerators and more

In the midst of a major home renovation? Save big on ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers this Cyber Monday 2022 and check out our list of top-rated appliances to get the most bang for your buck ahead of the holidays!

Save big on major home appliances this Cyber Monday 2022
Save big on major home appliances this Cyber Monday 2022

More: 50+ best Cyber Monday deals on appliances at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Save on Elemis, Beauty Blender, PMD and more

Looking to refresh your collection of beauty products? Now's the time to shop (and save). Enjoy makeup price cuts on Covergirl, Grande Cosmetics and so much more. Plus, get fresh and dewy skin with markdowns on cult-favorite brands like First Aid Beauty and PMD at Amazon and Sephora.

Refresh your beauty bag with Cyber Monday deals on makeup and skin products.
Refresh your beauty bag with Cyber Monday deals on makeup and skin products.

Skincare deals

Makeup deals

Best Cyber Monday pet deals for dogs

Deals on dog toys, treats, beds and more

Treat your favorite furry friend this holiday season and save big with these Cyber Monday deals on must-have dog products. Scoop bargains on treats, toys and the best dog camera we've ever tested, the Eufy pet camera.

Save big on our favorite dog camera this Cyber Monday.
Save big on our favorite dog camera this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday pet deals for cats

Deals on cat treats, toys, beds and more

We found tons of purrfect deals to shop this Cyber Monday. Save bit on kitty-approved products at Amazon, Chewy, Petco and more—just shop fast, these deals will only be available for a limited time!

Shop Cyber Monday deals on cat DNA testing kits and pet grooming essentials.
Shop Cyber Monday deals on cat DNA testing kits and pet grooming essentials.

Best Cyber Monday haircare deals

Get hair tools, Olaplex and more

Keep your locks looking good all year long by shopping limited-time Cyber Monday deals on popular haircare products right now at Amazon.

Scoop huge savings on hair tools and Olaplex hair treatments for Cyber Monday 2022.
Scoop huge savings on hair tools and Olaplex hair treatments for Cyber Monday 2022.

►More: Save $70 on the Shark Hyperair blow dryer with this extended Cyber Monday deal

Best Cyber Monday earbud and headphone deals

Save with these Sony, Bose and Beats deals

Save big on popular headphones from Sony, Beats and Sennheiser with these limited-time Cyber Monday deals. Check out all our favorite headphones to stretch your dollar ahead of the holidays.

This Cyber Monday you can enjoy steep price cuts on headphones from Sony and Bose.
This Cyber Monday you can enjoy steep price cuts on headphones from Sony and Bose.

►Related: The best headphones of 2022

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that occurs the week following Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Originally, Cyber Monday was intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers but now, the deals are comparable to the in-store discounts and promotions found on Black Friday.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday was yesterday, November 28. For shoppers looking for bargains, Cyber Monday is the final major sales event of 2022.

The next major shopping day is Super Saturday, or the last Saturday before Christmas. However, markdowns and stock will be limited as it’s the end of the shopping season.

What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

During Cyber Monday and even after, shoppers can find tons of deals on electronics. As of writing, the most popular products purchased by USA Today readers have been a $50 discount on the Reviewed-approved Meta Quest 2 VR headset and a 20% markdown on the cult-favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

We'll be tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all day long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.

When did Cyber Monday 2022 sales start?

This year’s Cyber Monday deals started earlier than usual—in fact, most retailers began showing off their offers about a week ago.

While Cyber Monday 2022 was yesterday, November 28, many sales are still in full swing. For all the best deals on the web, be sure to check out our round up of all the best Cyber Monday deals and extended Black Friday sales.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Some Cyber Monday sales ended last night, November 28—but definitely not all of them. Many of our favorite retailers are offering Cyber Monday-level markdowns all this week, whether or not they keep the "Cyber Monday" name on it. If you missed the Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals, today's your best chance to save as many extended deals are still available—just shop fast, theres no telling how long they'll last!

Are Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals worth it?

The deals and offers found during Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals are, by and large, the best deals you'll find all year long. Luckily, many of those deals are still available for a limited time right now!

Cyber Monday sales typically include doorbuster discounts across all categories, letting you save big on the hottest products on the market. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are offering some of the year's best online sales and deals. To help you figure out what to buy, we are tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals from TVs and appliances to everything in between.

Which is better, Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

This year, like in previous years, the differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday are null.

With tons of extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still live today, there's still time to get your hands on the best prices of the year! Because the most-wanted products typically sell out fast, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items as they see them. To make your shopping easy, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday sales across all categories.

How we find the best extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

In addition to monitoring every major retailer for the best sale prices throughout the month, Reviewed spends the entire year in our labs performing hands-on tests of all the best gear. If you want to dive deep into some of our research, you should check out our guides to some of our favorite products.

Looking for a TV? Be sure to check out our guides to the best TVs, including best TVs under $500 and top brands like the best Samsung TVs. If you’re into personal tech we also have guides to the best smartwatches, best laptops—including the best laptops for students—and even the best VR headsets.

Reviewed also has experts testing workout gear, from fitness trackers to the best workout leggings. We also cover everything in your home, from large appliances like dishwashers to robot vacuums—even the best ones at picking up pet hair. For guides to just about everything you’re shopping for, Reviewed has you covered.

Bookmark this page and check on it frequently. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 130+ Cyber Monday deals ending soon: Meta Quest 2, lululemon and more

