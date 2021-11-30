Cyber Monday 2021 isn't over yet—shop all the epic sales still on at Apple, iRobot and more

Cyber Monday is here and the deals are hot—shop all the best sales here.
Cyber Monday is here and the deals are hot—shop all the best sales here.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cyber Monday 2021 isn't over quite yet. We may have said goodbye to $149 AirPods and $22 Revlon Dryers, but there are still hundreds of stellar sales across the web this week. At Reviewed, we love great deals on amazing products, so we've tracked down the cream-of-the-crop best Cyber Monday 2021 deals you can still buy right now.

We're tracking down the best deals from the big chains, like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, as well as brands like REI, Solo Stove and Lululemon, so whether you're looking for a gift for loved ones, some top-tier tech or some holiday-gathering style, we've got you covered.

Giving Tuesday 2021: Giving Tuesday: How to avoid scams when making donations

Update 9:14AM EST: We've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals you can still shop here. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings. Happy shopping! - Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed

The 15 best Cyber Monday deals of 2021

Shop deals on the hottest tech, must-have gifts and more this Black Friday.
Shop deals on the hottest tech, must-have gifts and more this Black Friday.

1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $197 (Save $52)

2. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for $99.95 with coupon code BYZPPJADUODB (Save $50 and get a $10 Amazon credit)

3. Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand Bundle at Solo Stove for $269.99 (Save $160)

4. lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at lululemon for $69 (Save $29)

5. Get 2 MasterClass memberships at Masterclass for $180 (Save $180)

6. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

7. The Nectar Queen-Sized Mattress at Nectar for $799 (Save $100)

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $100)

9. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)

10. iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $649 (Save $200.99)

11. Headspace Annual Subscription at Headspace for $34.99 (Save $35)

12. AncestryDNA Kit at Ancestry for $59 (Save $40)

13. LG 77-Inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $2,499.99 (Save $800)

14. Oculus Quest 2 128 GB at Amazon with a $50 digital credit for Amazon for $299 with coupon code OCULUS50 (Save $50)

15. Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop at Amazon for $195 (Save $124.99)

The best Cyber Monday tech deals

Black Friday 2021: The best deals on Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more.
Black Friday 2021: The best deals on Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more.

The best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Save big on top-tier headphones from Sony, Beats, Apple and more for Black Friday.
Save big on top-tier headphones from Sony, Beats, Apple and more for Black Friday.

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Credit: Reviewed / Samsung Shoppers can find deals on the Galaxy Book Pro 360.
Credit: Reviewed / Samsung Shoppers can find deals on the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The best Cyber Monday TV deals

The Samsung Frame TV combines innovation and art.
The Samsung Frame TV combines innovation and art.

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Shop the best Black Friday kitchen deals on Keurig, Ninja and more.
Shop the best Black Friday kitchen deals on Keurig, Ninja and more.

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The iRobot Roomba j7+ is really good at avoiding pet accidents and self-emptying.
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The iRobot Roomba j7+ is really good at avoiding pet accidents and self-emptying.

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Shop fashion deals for everyone on your list (and you, too).
Shop fashion deals for everyone on your list (and you, too).

Women’s clothing

Men’s clothing

Purses and wallets

The best Cyber Monday shoe deals

Shop deals on sneakers, boots, flats and more this Black Friday,
Shop deals on sneakers, boots, flats and more this Black Friday,

The best Cyber Monday parenting deals

Lego Advent Calendars are 20% off on Amazon right now.
Lego Advent Calendars are 20% off on Amazon right now.

The best Cyber Monday lifestyle deals

This is perfect for the active mom.
This is perfect for the active mom.

The best Cyber Monday bedding and bath deals

Early Black Friday mattress deals are finally live at Nectar.
Early Black Friday mattress deals are finally live at Nectar.

The best Cyber Monday home and furniture deals

Get our favorite air purifier, the Winix 5500-2, as well as many other furniture deals, with extended Cyber Monday savings.
Get our favorite air purifier, the Winix 5500-2, as well as many other furniture deals, with extended Cyber Monday savings.

The best Cyber Monday appliance deals

Shop appliance deals on washers, dryers, fridges and more with extended Cyber Monday sales.
Shop appliance deals on washers, dryers, fridges and more with extended Cyber Monday sales.

The best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Shop the best beauty deals for Cyber Monday.
Shop the best beauty deals for Cyber Monday.

The best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Stream to your heart's content with these deals.
Stream to your heart's content with these deals.

The best Cyber Monday gaming and game deals

Get a great price on a refurbished Oculus Virtual Reality headset.
Get a great price on a refurbished Oculus Virtual Reality headset.

The best Cyber Monday outdoor and sports deals

Save on outdoor and sports gear for the whole family.
Save on outdoor and sports gear for the whole family.

The best Cyber Monday sales

  • 1800Baskets: Get up to 30% off food gifts during Cyber Monday.

  • Academy Sports: Get 20% off sitewide when you sign in.

  • AeroGarden: Save as much as 50% on garden products during the extended Cyber Monday Doorbuster sale.

  • Amazon: Every day, Amazon marks down tech products, kitchen essentials, personal care items, fashion, beauty and games.

  • AncestryDNA: Score the DNA test kit our tester loved for as little as $59—$40 off the full $99 list price—and save up to 50% on gift subscriptions during the AncestryDNA Cyber Monday sale.

  • Apt2B: Shop the extended Black Friday sale for sitewide savings of up to 20%, meanwhile save 25% on orders of $3,499 or more and snag 30% off orders of $4,999 or more.

  • Avocado: Snag a cozy, customer-favorite mattress from Avocado during the sleep retailer's Cyber Sale. Though December 6, you can save $125 on hybrid and latex mattresses with coupon code SAVEBIG and get as much as $300 off luxury plush mattresses with promo code BFBLISS.

  • Beautyrest: Take as much as $300 off Beautyrest Black and Black Hybrid mattress, and as much as $200 off Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses until December 6.

  • Best Buy: The tech retailer is offering a plethora of items on sale during the shopping holiday, including a stylish set of headphones for $150 off.

  • Big Blanket: Snag Cyber Monday prices on cozy throws from Big Blanket. During the brand's Cyber Week sale, shoppers can save $30 on purchases of $100 or more, $60 on purchases on $200 or more and $100 on purchases of $325 or more.

  • Brooklinen: Brooklinen makes our favorite sheet set and pillow protector (among other favorites) and through November 30, you can take 20% off sitewide.

  • Butcher Box: Get free bacon in every order for the life of your membership and $20 off each box for your first five months of membership.

  • Caraway: Save as much as 20% on nonstick cookware and bakeware pieces our tester called "healthy, clean and gorgeous to boot."

  • Casper: Now through November 30, customers can save up to 30% on mattresses from Casper.

  • Coach: Save as much as 50% on a Coach purse, wallet or more—and shipping is free on all orders. There's an extended return policy too, so you can pick out gifts stress-free.

  • Coach Outlet: Score a Coach purse for up to 70% off right now, with another 25% percent will be taken off in your cart. This massive sale includes markdowns on handbags, crossbodies, shoulder bags and more.

  • Coop Home Goods: Refresh your home for the holidays with markdowns on pillows (including our very favorite pillow) and bedding from Coop. For a limited time you can save up to 40% sitewide when you enter promo code FRIYAY at checkout.

  • Chewy: Shop holiday gifts for your pets at can't-beat prices at Chewy. Right now, you can pick up toys, treats and more for your furry friend at up to 30% off during the retailer's Cyber Savings event.

  • Crowd Cow: Save $10 on the Best of Crowd Cow or Best of Beef box from the best meat delivery service we've ever tried.

  • Crutchfield: Save $500 on a Sennheiser soundbar and shop deals on Bose headphones and audio sunglasses and more.

  • Dermstore: Take up to 20% off Skinmedica through December 12.

  • Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off your purchase at Eddie Bauer—and free shipping.

  • Etsy: Save up to 60% at select shops during the Cyber Deals sale.

  • EyeBuyDirect: Use coupon code CYBEREX to get buy one, get one free savings on prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses and an extra 20% off, too.

  • Girlfriend Collective: Through today, take 30% sitewide on the activewear brand's leggings, sports bras and more—they're made with 90% recycled materials and our writer swears by them.

  • GlassesUSA: GlassesUSA is Reviewed-approved for affordable eyewear, and through December 1, you can save 65% on eyeglasses and sunglasses frames with basic prescription lenses with code EARLY65, or take 40% off sunglasses and eyeglasses from designer labels with code DESIGNER40. If you're really in the giving mood, use code BOGOFREE to get buy one, get one free glasses and sunglasses as well as free shipping.

  • Gobble: Get your first 6 meals for just $36 during the ongoing Black Friday sale.

  • Gravity Blanket: Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30% on the weighted blanket we loved and more.

  • Green Chef: Get $125 off 4 boxes (save 50% on your first box; 22% on your second box; 22% on your third box; and 22% on your fourth box).

  • Hanna Andersson: Parents obsess over the hand-me-down quality of Hanna Andersson's pajamas, and right now you can get them—along with everything else—for as much as 50% off.

  • Headspace: Save 60% on a monthly subscription and 50% on an annual subscription to our favorite meditation app.

  • HelloFresh: Get 14 free meals and three surprise gifts for free with a 5-week subscription (save $130).

  • Home Chef: Get $110 off your first five orders from the best meal kit food delivery service we’ve ever tried.

  • HSN: Snag ongoing Cyber Monday markdowns on must-have holiday gifts, home essentials, fashion pieces and so much more.

  • Hunt a Killer: Take 25% off your first interactive mystery box game (we loved it!) and get Death at the Dive Bar free with coupon code FLASH25.

  • J. Crew: Shop markdowns on sweaters, pajamas and more.

  • JCPenney: Shop markdowns across jewelry, toys, home appliances and more at JCPenney.

  • Kate Spade Surprise: Shop discounts of up to 75% on purses, totes, wallets and more—and today, November 30 only, the brand will donate 5% of net sales up to $235,000 to the Tides Foundation to support the mental health of girls and women worldwide.

  • Keurig: Need a holiday gift for the coffee lover in your life? Take $10 off boxes of 60 or more pods with code BIGBOX21 at checkout.

  • Leesa: Score a luxury mattress from Leesa for up to $600 and take 20% off bundles.

  • Lowe's: Refresh your home for the holidays with major savings on appliances, tools and more at the Lowe's Cyber Week sale.

  • Macy's: Shop the retailer's Black Friday Early Access sale for as much as 30% off on holiday gifts and must-have pieces for your home, kitchen and closet.

  • Madewell: Shop the sale section for deals on the brand's customer-favorite jeans, bags and jewelry.

  • Masterclass: Get two memberships for the price of one at MasterClass' online sale event.

  • Melissa & Doug: Take 30% off kid-favorite toys with coupon code CYBER30 at checkout.

  • Michael Kors: Take 25% off your purchase—and get savings of up to 60% on sale styles.

  • Minted: Get 25% off sitewide plus free shipping with the code CM2021.

  • The Mirror: Shoppers can save $500 on the cult-favorite smart tech workout screen and get free shipping and installation (a $250 value).

  • Nectar: Score an early Cyber Monday mattress deal when you take $100 off and get $399 worth of accessories (including a sheet set, mattress protector and pillows) for free with your purchase.

  • Nest Bedding: Take 20% off luxury mattresses or a sheet and duvet set.

  • Nordstrom: Shop up to 50% off extended Cyber Monday deals on fashion finds and home favorites at Nordstrom's constantly refreshed sale section.

  • Nordstrom Rack: It's Cyber Monday Funday at Nordstrom Rack, with savings across categories on fashion, home goods and more.

  • NordicTrack: Shop the ongoing NordicTrack Cyber Monday 2021 sale and snag our favorite treadmill, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, for a $300 discount.

  • Overstock: Snag big savings on furniture and home goods during Overstock's Cyber Week sale. During the deal, you can take home furniture, home décor, bedding and more for up to 70% off.

  • ProFlowers: Get up to 40% off fall flowers and holiday bouquets.

  • Puffy: Refresh your sleep set up with savings of up to $300 on mattresses from Puffy and as much as $455 worth of free sleep accessories, including pillows and sheets. Meanwhile, use code USAT350 at checkout to snag an extra $50 off your purchase.

  • Purple Mattress: Get $600 off mattresses and bundles during Purple’s early Cyber Monday sale.

  • QVC: Shop the website's Cyber Week event for hundreds of markdowns on electronics, fashion, beauty pieces, home items and more.

  • Saatva: If you want to upgrade your sleep set-up, we have good news: You can save 10% sitewide right now—and 15% on orders above $2,750.

  • Samsung: Snag deals on TVs, appliances, laptops and more during the Cyber Week sales event.

  • Serta: Buy any iComfort Mattress and Serta will give you a bedding bundle (valued at as much as $799) as well as a free foundation through December 6.

  • SiO Beauty: Get 25% off site wide on wrinkle-smoothing patches for eyes, chest, neck and more.

  • Snowe: Take 20% off home goods and get free shipping, too, through November 30.

  • Solo Stove: Save as much as 35% on the smokeless fire pits our head of product and development called the "favorite thing I bought during the pandemic" (and 45% on fire pit bundles) through December 5 at Solo Stove.

  • Sur La Table: Gear up for the holidays with top-tier cookware, kitchen tools, knives, bakeware and more for Sur La Table at up to 60% off.

  • Target: Target has the wishlist covered with buys in tech, home goods, fashion and more.

  • ThirdLove: Save as much as 60% on bras, panties, sets and more at ThirdLove, and take an extra 20% off orders above $150 with coupon code TL-BESTBFCM20.

  • The Tie Bar: Shop dressed-up looks for men and get a free tie when you buy three shirts with coupon code DEAL1.

  • Thrive Market: Get up to 40% off and a free gift up to $43.

  • Tory Burch: Shop giftable bags, shoes and more in the Tory Burch sale section.

  • Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box and right now, you can save as much as 30 percent sitewide and take 25% off a meditation cushion.

  • USA Today: Get a digital subscription to USA Today for just $1 a week for 52 weeks, then $9.99 per month.

  • Victoria's Secret: Shop markdowns across the site, including deep discounts on bras, leggings and more.

  • Vistaprint: Get nearly 50% off site wide with the code SALE50.

  • Walmart: Shop the sitewide Cyber Monday sale and save big across all categories.

  • Wayfair: Scoop Cyber Week discounts right now at Wayfair. The online retailer is offering as much as 80% off furniture, bedding, kitchen items and more.

  • Wolferman’s: Get up to 30% off food gifts during extended Cyber Monday.

  • Zappos: Save as much as 50% on shoes, apparel and homegoods from the online megastore during its extended Cyber Monday sale.

What is Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will be emphasizing online shopping. Cyber Monday follows right after Black Friday, and is intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular e-tailers.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday was yesterday, November 29, 2021. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Cyber Monday 2021 sales start?

Post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales begin. Amazon launched Cyber Monday on November 27, and we're seeing many other retailers follow suit. While the bulk of the Cyber Monday promotions ran yesterday, many will extend today and into the week.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some bargains stick around through the end of the following week—and we're rounding them up.

What stores offer Cyber Monday 2021 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, and start-ups, like Leesa, Casper and Our Place, offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To ensure that you’ll be able to check out with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free, month-long trial. The subscription is $6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost $12.99 per month, or $119 per year. This subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

Who has the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals?

It depends on what you need. If you're looking to get a powerful computer or update your home media room, Best Buy is the place to find the best tech on the market for more wallet-friendly prices. Target and Walmart both have major price cuts on top-rated home essentials, with the latter offering an affordable entry into the world of robot vacuums and the former letting users try air fryers for less than $100.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

Some are, yes. Many of the best prices you'll see on display this year are typically the same prices shown during Black Friday sale events. We're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted), as supply chain and labor issues could impact the stock of certain items at retailers, and waiting might mean missing out on products you want.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday deals: Shop the best deals from Amazon, Walmart and more

