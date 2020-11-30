Cyber Monday 2020: Shop the best deals from Kohl's, Best Buy, The Home Depot and more

Nicole Briese, Reviewed.com
·6 min read
Cyber Monday 2020: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now
Cyber Monday 2020: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop now

All month long, we've been shopping Black Friday sales galore, as retailers worked to adjust to the new normal amid COVID-19 by releasing some of their best deals of the year early—and in waves—to help shoppers safely get what they need. The best is yet to come, however, as it's all culminated into this: Cyber Monday 2020 Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed. Prefer email newsletters? We've got you covered here. The best, most gotta' see it to believe it price drops are upon us, with retailers going all out for the big online shopping event.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a national shopping holiday that was created by retailers to encourage customers to shop online. With in-store shopping restricted in many areas due to the pandemic, this year is poised to be the most exciting Cyber Monday to date.

Ready to check out the best deals the internet has to offer? Check out our all-encompassing list below, which not only features a ton of incredible products, but some of the best prices you'll find on the web.

The best Cyber Monday deals to shop right now

1. 1-year Hulu subscription at Hulu for $1.99 per month (Save $48): One of the better Cyber Monday deals comes from the super popular streaming service, Hulu. Through tomorrow, November 30, you can sign up for a full year of the ad-supported membership for just $1.99 per month or $23.88. That's a 67% discount off the usual $5.99 you'd regularly pay. No wonder this deal is so popular!

2. Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Round 4-Quart Cocotte at Macy's for $99.99 (Save $315 to $360): The larger version of this cocotte, the 5.5-quart Staub Dutch oven (on sale for $259.99), is our pick for the best Dutch oven on the market, as we were particularly pleased with its round shape, which fit best on ovens and in pantries. It also cooked super evenly. Right now, this smaller sale option is on sale for just under $100—a 75% markdown from its usual $414.99.

3. eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $80): Dubbed as our all-time favorite affordable vacuum, the eufy 11S is currently on sale at Amazon for $169.99, which is down $80 from its retail price of $249.99. In testing, we noted that this robot cleaner offered incredible suction power, along with a slim design that allowed it to maneuver underneath furniture and around tricky corners. Better yet, it picked up on average of 11.6 grams of dirt per run, plus, it was impressively quiet. Note that you can get it for slightly less at Fry's Electronics.

4. Macy's Bedding for $19.99: Not only does the department story have a large selection of three-piece bed-in-a-bag comforter sets up for grabs for less than $20 (down 75% from their normal $80 price tag) you can also pick up this Royal Luxe down alternative comforter in any size for $19.99, which is regularly $110 to $130.

5. KitchenAid KSM150PSMC 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Mixer at Best Buy for $279.95 (Save $100): The KitchenAid mixer is a top seller every Cyber Monday weekend, as it's a great chance to get this usually pricey pick for a great discount, and 2020 is no exception. Our readers have been loving this pick, which also just so happens to be the best stand mixer we've ever tested—we particularly loved its durable, reliable build, quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments. Looking for something even more affordable? Check out the 4.5-quart model, on sale for $189.99 at Target.

6. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $111.99): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $199.99 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $278, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.

7. Waterpik Flossers from $39.93 at Amazon (Save $30.06 to $83.99): These wildly popular electric flossers work better than your string floss—and they're majorly discounted at Amazon right now.

8. Cole Haan: Up to 70% off + an extra 10% off: One of the best Cyber weekend clothing deals we've seen comes form designer brand Cole Haan. Not only has the company slashed its prices down for both men and women by as much as 70%, you'll get an extra 10% off with coupon code THEBEST through Tuesday, December 1!

9. 2 Annual Masterclass Subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): Masterclass's coveted buy one, get one free membership deal is back for Black Friday—a special we haven't seen from the site since March. When we gave these celebrity-taught online classes a go, we were extremely impressed by how motivated we felt after taking a few, as it kept us engaged and showed the less glamorous, behind-the-scenes work that some of the world's master chefs, sports players and more undergo.

10. Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordless Vacuum at QVC for $549.98 (Save $150): Dyson vacuums are an investment in your home, with price tags regularly reaching well into the hundreds. Right now, however, you can get the machine we named the best cordless vacuum for a whopping $150 off.

The best Cyber Monday headphone deals

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

The best Cyber Monday tech deals

The best Cyber Monday bedding deals

The best Cyber Monday power tool deals

The best Cyber Monday speaker deals

The best Cyber Monday beauty deals

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Women's clothing

Men's fashion

The best Cyber Monday purse deals

The best Cyber Monday shoe deals

The best Cyber Monday home and furniture deals

The best Cyber Monday lifestyle deals

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals

The best Cyber Monday TV deals

The best Cyber Monday gaming deals

The best Cyber Monday deals for kids

The best Cyber Monday appliance deals

