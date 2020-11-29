Cyber Monday 2020: Score this cute, compact Cricut with accessories at QVC for $20 off

Score this cute, compact Cricut with accessories at QVC for $20 off

When it comes to getting a bit creative, craft lovers know that a Cricut is a nonnegotiable DIY tool. While this versatile crafting machine comes with one big downside (its hefty price tag), you can currently head over to QVC, because the Cricut Joy Smart Cutting Machine & 17-pc Accessory Kit is on sale for $20 off, meaning you’re snagging a Cricut Joy plus accessories for a cool 10% savings.

This limited-time-only deal gets you a Bluetooth-enabled Cricut Joy, with a bundle of accessories, including a blade and housing and power adapter, a 4.5" x 6.25" card mat, 10-A2 -piece Glitz & Glam insert card set, three Classics iron-on samplers and three Matte Metallic specialty smart vinyl samplers. Designed for use with the innovative Cricut app, you can personalize just about anything you can dream up, from pantry labels to holiday gifts and beyond.

While we haven't tested the exact model on sale, we recently reviewed its successor, the Cricut Explore Air 2. Our editor loved the easy setup and the endless possibilities for creativity. The only downside she noted was the steep price tag, so the Cricut Joy makes for a perfect compromise for those who want in on the Cricut action without breaking the bank.

Shop this limited deal below—first-time QVC shoppers can enjoy an additional $10 off orders of $25 or more using code OFFER, making this buy a no-brainer ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

