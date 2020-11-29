Cyber Monday 2020: This mini Waterpik is more effective than your dental floss—and it's on sale

This device uses three pressure settings.

When it comes to sale items, there are those you buy because you want them and those you buy because you need them. One Cyber weekend 2020 special that's bound to fall into both buckets? The Waterpik Nano water flosser.

Right now, you can snag the mini version of this cult-favorite tool, which is 50% more compact than other full-size models on the market, for just $39.99 as one of Bed Bath & Beyond's Cyber weekend deals. That saves you about $10. Better yet, shipping is currently free on orders of $19 or more.

The mini Waterpik is half the size of other models, meaning it'll fit nearly anywhere in your bathroom.

When we reviewed the larger Waterpik Aquarius model (currently on sale for $59.99), our reviewer found it intuitive to set up, easy to use, and strong enough to thoroughly clean her teeth and gums—in fact, if the company's claims are accurate, it removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.

According to Dr. Kumar T Vadivel, a board-certified periodontist and gum specialist in Carrollton, Texas, Waterpiks are a great investment in your health. “Research studies show that even the string floss is not as effective as a Waterpik,” Vadivel told us at the time of our testing. “It removes the plaque in between the teeth more effectively than anything else. I highly recommend it.”

As most models typically go for $50 or higher, this sale option is bound to sell out—and fast—so we highly recommend grabbing it while you still can.

