Cyber Monday 2020: The best laptop deals at HP
Missed out on those Black Friday sales? No worries—most retailers have been offering deals throughout the weekend and today, meaning you can take advantage of Cyber Monday deals from your favorite brands, like HP. This laptop powerhouse makes some of our favorite models, from the gorgeous HP Dragonfly to the stellar HP Spectre.
If you had to check out just one laptop from this roundup, look at the HP Envy x360, one of our favorite laptops around. There’s a lot of configurations out there with both AMD and Intel processors, but this 15-inch AMD model represents a particularly good value at only $599. Below, we've rounded up many more excellent deals to peruse.
Here are the best HP laptop deals
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15-Inch Touchscreen Laptop from HP for $599.99 (Save $200): One of our favorite laptops this year, the HP Envy packs it all, from a seamless 2-in-1 design to excellent battery life to remarkable performance and build quality compared to its competition.
HP Envy 13-inch laptop for $579.99 (Save $320): If you’re after a 13-inch laptop, then this is a great deal on the HP Envy since it comes with the latest Intel Core i5 processor.
HP Chromebook 14a at HP Store for $249 (Save $50): This HP is a little more humble, but it will get the job done for a very small price tag.
HP Chromebook x360 at HP Store for $299.99 (Save $80): This Chromebook isn't the fastest out there, but it's a lot of fun to use thanks to its awesome touch screen and stylus combo.
HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop for $429.99 (Save $120): This laptop is a steal at this price, featuring the same 11th gen Core i5 processor as the HP Spectre below for a fraction of the cost.
HP Envy 17-Inch Touchscreen laptop for $649.99 (Save $300): This 17-inch version is perfect for folks who need a little more screen space.
OMEN Laptop 15z for $649.99 (Save $350): With a Ryzen 5 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, this laptop is a great choice for gamers on a budget.
HP Spectre x360 13-Inch Convertible Laptop from HP for $899.99 (Save $300): Get HP's flagship consumer 2-in-1 for a crazy-low price. We loved it when we tested it in our labs, and we’re sure any power users will get their money’s worth from the updated 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor.
OMEN Laptop 15t for $1,099.99 (Save $200): If you need something to run the latest AAA games, then you should consider stepping up to this Omen 15t. Its Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and Geforce GTX 1660 Ti card will get you great framerates on its 144Hz screen.
OMEN Laptop 15-ek0026nr for $1,349.99 (Save $100): It’s not the steepest discount from HP, but this laptop is nonetheless a great value for those looking for a top tier graphics card and CPU to run games in VR.
