Cyber Monday 2020: The best iPad, MacBook and Mac deals you can buy this weekend
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Looking for an excuse to upgrade your tech setup? Apple is running a series of deals through Cyber Monday 2020, meaning you can snag some of the best laptops for a great discount. These new and extended deals on iPads, Macbooks and Macs are sure to save you a bundle.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Here are some of the top Apple deals to snag this weekend.
The best Cyber Monday iPad deals
Get a $100 Apple gift card and a free year of Apple TV+ when you buy the Apple iPad Mini for $399
Apple iPad (8th Generation) at Verizon for $199 with the purchase of an iPhone (read the fine print for rules)
Apple iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon for $569.99 (Save $29.01)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Latest model) at Amazon for $1,349.99 (Save $149.01)
Get a $100 Apple gift card and a free year of Apple TV+ when you buy the Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch for $799
The best Cyber Monday Macbook deals
13-Inch Macbook Air with Touch ID for $799.99 (Save $200, sign in to see pricing)
13-inch Intel Macbook Air with Touchpad at Best Buy for $849.99 (Save $100)
13-Inch Macbook Pro with Touch Bar from Best Buy for $1,199.99 (Save $100)
13-Inch Macbook Pro M1 Chip with Retina Display at B&H for $1,399 (Save $100)
13-Inch MacBook Pro with Intel Processor at Amazon for $1,749.99 (Save $249.01)
The best Cyber Monday deals
Get a $150 Apple gift card and a free year of Apple TV+ when you buy the 21.5-Inch iMac for $1,099
27-Inch Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display at Amazon for $1,699 (Save $100)
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best iPad, MacBook and Mac deals right now