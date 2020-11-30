Cyber Monday Is Almost Over. Here Are The Best Deals We've Seen So Far.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Cyber Monday is officially here and these are the best deals to shop before the day's over. (Photo: Lyndon Stratford via Getty Images)

It’s almost time to check off Cyber Monday from your calendar.

This year, retailers began dropping Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before to encourage shoppers to hit the sales early rather than risk shipping delays and in-store crowds.

But that hasn’t made the deals different than years past — actually some of the deals have been better including on Apple AirPods Pro and Breville espresso machines.

And before Cyber Monday is officially over, we wanted to find the absolute best deals that are still live. From a Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven to a 75-inch Samsung Smart TV that are on sale, you can check down below for Cyber Monday 2020 deals that are still live.

We also found Cyber Monday deals from small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands like Brooklinen and Parachute if you’re trying to shop small this holiday season.

For HuffPost Finds’ complete Cyber Week 2020 coverage, check out all the best deals we’ve seen so far.

BIG TICKET ITEMS STILL ON SALE: TVs, LAPTOPS, VACUUMS, TECH AND MORE

Still watching? These are the best Cyber Monday tech deals out there. (Photo: PixelsEffect via Getty Images)

It’s the perfect time to save on those big-ticket items that are only really on sale during shopping holidays. So, below, you’ll see everything from a 75-inch Samsung TV going for less than $1500 to a Macbook Air that’s just $850 right now. Whether you’re a techie or can barely turn on your laptop, you can appreciate these deals before Cyber Monday ends.

See things on the big screen with this 75-inch Samsung Smart TV that has Alexa already built into it. With Alexa, you can ask to change the channel, open up an app to use and search for your favorite shows. This TV also comes with features like a powerful processor for 4K streaming and a motion rate that can help minimize motion blurs when watching an action movie. It’s normally pretty pricey, but now it’s just under $1500. Originally $2200, get it now for $1498 at Amazon.

Story continues

Listen up for three words: Beats on sale. Yes, these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are currently 40% off at the moment. These headphones have wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life. One of the best features is a “Fast Fuel” mode, which lets you get three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging. Originally $200, get them now for $119 at Amazon.

Your MacBook from a couple of years ago just might not be running like it used to. If it’s time to say goodbye to your old laptop, you could get this gold MacBook Air that’s $100 off right now (and under $1000!). This laptop is light enough to carry around with features like a Retina display, Touch ID, a backlit keyboard and Force Touch trackpad. It has a 11-hour battery life to get through a work day (or hours of Netflix). Originally $950, get it now for $850 at Best Buy.

If you’re not looking to spend too much on a brand-new TV, this 32-inch Toshiba just might fit all of your streaming needs. It was recently released this year and features voice remote with Alexa and access to over 500,000 movies and shows. This TV is a Fire TV Edition, meaning it can handle showing you what’s on live TV and what’s streaming on one home screen. Originally $130, get it now for $120 at Amazon.

Our advice? Get yourself a vacuum that actually can suck away dust and dirt and not one that just sucks. This Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum is probably one of the most top-rated on the internet, with close to 2,000 reviews. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and two power modes, making it easy to use. Plus, it’s lightweight enough that you won’t have to worry about carrying it from room to room (or wondering where you’re going to store it away). Originally $450, get it now for $300 at Dyson.

Although this Fire TV Stick is admittedly the cheapest thing on this list, it’s a pretty popular item among HuffPost readers. It might be just the streaming device you’ve been looking for to binge watch a new show on Netflix or swipe through the different apps that you love so much. This Fire TV stick has features like an Alexa Voice Remote, Dolby Vision and can stream in 4K. Originally $50, get it now for $30 at Amazon. And here’s our breakdown of the different Fire TV Sticks out there, in case you’re wondering which is the right one for you.

While the Apple AirPods Pro are sold out right now at Amazon, you could opt for the older Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (the oldest AirPods are actually the ones with a wired charging case, which are also on sale). The AirPods with a wireless charging case are supposed to have an easy setup and seaming switching for all your Apple devices. You can ask Siri anything by just saying “Hey Siri,” too. Originally $199, get them now for $140 at Amazon.

CYBER MONDAY KITCHEN AND COOKWARE DEALS TO GET COOKING: CUISINART, CALPHALON, INSTANT POT

Is it dinnertime already? Check out these Cyber Monday cookware and kitchen deals you can still snag. (Photo: AzmanJaka via Getty Images)

Even before Black Friday began, there were tons of cookware deals to gobble up. During Black Friday, HuffPost readers really got cooking with kitchen deals and even more cookware markdowns that were heating up. And lots of these sales have boiled over to Cyber Monday. You won’t need a recipe to find them, either — brands like Great Jones, Caraway and Our Place are still running sales now. Down below, we rounded up Cyber Monday kitchen and cookware deals to make mealtime easier on you.

Probably one of the most popular items we’ve seen sell during Black Friday has been on Our Place’s Always Pan, which is the cheapest it has ever been at $95. This pan can help replace eight other pieces of cookware — doing everything from braising to searing and steaming. And when a pan has over 700 reviews, you know it’s good. Originally $145, get it now for $95 with code SUPERSALE at Our Place.

In a new apartment or know someone who just made a move? This Calphalon cookware set is perfect to get cooking. It includes two different-sized fry pans, two different-sized sauce pans, a sauté pan and stock pot. The pans and pot are made from a hard-anodized aluminum and two-layer nonstick interior that help make the set more durable. Originally $250, get the set now for $130 at Amazon.

Take the pressure off dinner with this Instant Pot Pressure Cooker. It features a touch screen on which you can you control the temperature and pressure level of what’s inside the cooker. There are specific buttons for rice, yogurt and soup. This cooker has a feature that lets you pressure can (for things like jam) and a program to sous vide if you’re feeling fancy one night. Originally $200, get it now for $80 at Amazon.

Le Creuset is known for its colorful cookware and usually, any one of their pieces is pretty pricey. Fortunately, this Cyber Monday, you can get a Le Creuset Dutch oven on sale, which is probably one of the company’s most popular items. This Dutch oven is ideal for slow cooking and simmering soups. But you can also make bread and side dishes in it, too. The enamel is made to be long-lasting and help distribute heat evenly. Get it while it’s hot. Originally $305, get it now for $180 at Sur La Table.

Sharpen up your knife skills with this Cuisinart cutlery set. The set includes everything from a paring knife to slicing knife and chef’s knife. The blades are each made from stainless steel and come with a blade guard for when they’re stored away. The color coding can help “reduce risk of cross-contamination” when you’re cooking. We definitely think this is a really good Cyber Monday deal. Originally $40, get the set now for $15 at Macy’s.

For your morning mug of coffee or afternoon shot, this Cuisinart espresso machine comes with different presets and menu choices so that you can “customize each cup,” including options to change brew strength and temperature. It works with Cuisinart Espresso Bar and Nespresso OriginalLine capsules. This machines features capsule auto-eject and a capsule waste bin that can hold up to 15 capsules. Originally $200, get it now for $140 at Sur La Table.

Get toasty with this toaster oven from Cuisinart. It has a toast shade control so you can decide just how much you want a slice of bread toasted. Plus, this toaster oven can bake and broil as well. To make cleaning easier on you, it has a non-stick interior and slide-out crumb tray. Originally $185, get it now for $120 at Amazon.

CYBER MONDAY BEAUTY DEALS THAT ARE STILL LIVE

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Pucker up for these Cyber Monday beauty deals. (Photo: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia via Getty Images)

This Cyber Monday, we’ve kept our mascaraed eyes open for the best beauty sales that are happening. So far, we’ve found that the big beauty brands like Sephora and Ulta are running deals on select products from Mario Badescu, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sunday Riley and more. Other brands like Glossier, Tatcha, Caudalie and Darphin (a personal favorite) are offering deals sitewide.

Don’t blush: Glossier’s bestselling cheek color called Cloud Paint is still on sale right now. Since Black Friday, Glossier is offering 25% off sitewide and up to 35% off on sets. This buildable gel-based blush is formulated without fragrance and is a favorite of our editors. To use, you just dab it on your cheeks and dab it for a “soft-focus effect.” Originally $18, get it now for $14 at Glossier.

Fans of Fenty Beauty, here’s a (makeup) tip for you: The top-rated Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is now half-off at Sephora. It’s just $9 right now. This lipstick is meant to be long-lasting for when you need your lipstick to last through more than an hour and has a matte finish for the perfect pout. Select shades are on sale, including one called “Candy Venom” and another named “Violet Fury.” Originally $18, get it now for $9 at Sephora.

Cleanse away with this popular facial cleanser from Kiehl’s. This foaming cleanser can help get rid of excess oil and dirt on your face. Key ingredients that you should know about are apricot kernel oil, avocado oil and squalane (which brands like The Ordinary and Indie Lee use in their products, too!). It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 700 reviews, so it’s definitely worth checking out. Originally $34, get it now for $15 at Sephora.

There are tons of beauty deals hiding in Nordstrom’s latest batch of Cyber Monday markdowns that are up to 50% off. Of course, we had to take a peek and found that FOREO’s LUNA facial massager is on sale. Foreo’s LUNA line has been much hyped about around the internet and you might have had it on your wishlist for awhile. This device has different intensities that can help lift away dirt, dead skin and oil when it’s in “cleansing mode.” Plus, you can go into “massage mode” to get a massage for your face. Originally $199, get it now for $159 at Nordstrom.

Clinique’s Take The Day Off has become a pretty popular choice that some swear by to, well, take the day off your face. It has over 3,000 reviews at Sephora alone. While it’s currently sold out there, you can get it on sale now at Nordstrom, where the cleansing balm is 30% off. The balm promises to wipe off your eye makeup and anything else on your face, including sunscreen. Originally $31, get it now for $22 at Nordstrom.

The much-raved about, cult-favorite Good Genes has become a part of many skincare routines in recent years. And if you’ve ever wanted to try it out for yourself (I did and it gets my stamp of approval), now’s your chance. Right now, Dermstore is still offering up to 30% select products during its “Holiday Event” with code SHARETHELOVE. You’ll see lots of popular products from Sunday Riley in the sale. This lactic acid treatment can help with clearing skin and reducing the look of fine lines. It features ingredients like licorice, lemongrass and aloe. Originally $85, get it now for $64 with code SHARETHELOVE at Dermstore.

For your locks, the Revlon One-Step is an editor-approved favorite. It’s been a favorite with HuffPost readers as well — becoming a top-seller on Prime Day and Black Friday this year. The hot brush is slightly more expensive right now, at $40, but you still might want to snag it as a gift (any discount is always welcome IMHO). The Revlon One-Step doesn’t just dry off your hair after a shower, it can create volume with the bristles on the brush. Originally $60, get it now for $40 at Amazon.

SMALL BUSINESS AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CYBER MONDAY DEALS SO YOU CAN SHOP SMALL

Small Business Saturday might be officially over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still support smaller, independent businesses on Cyber Monday. One of the biggest small business sales we’ve seen comes from Etsy, with sellers offering up to 60% off select products. Below, are a few of our favorite brands that are offering deals today, including Brooklinen, Caraway, Great Jones and Parachute.

If you spend over $50, you can get 15% off your order. When you spend over $100, take 20% off. For those who spend over $150 on their order, they can get 25% off.

The luggage company is offering $125 off when you bundle the “The Weekend Set.”

It’s the best deal of the year from the brand: Get 30% off everything with code 30FORYOU until Dec. 2.

Brooklinen’s “Cyber Monday Sale” is here with 20% off sitewide. Here’s what we think is worth checking out during the sale.

Snag some sweet dreams with 20% off everything, including Buffy’s bestselling comforter, with the discount automatically applied at checkout.

From now until Dec. 6, Burrow is offering up to $1000 off your order with code DOUBLE.

You can bundle up and save: Take 10% off orders of $225, 15% off orders of $450 or 20% off orders of $525.

For a limited time, get 30% off bundles, 20% off mattresses, 10% off pillows and bedding.

The Brooklyn-based jewelry brand is offering its only sitewide sale of the year: Get 15% off everything with no code needed at checkout.

Common Era, best known for its goddess necklaces, is having its biggest sale of the year, with 25% off sitewide.

For your pleasure: This adult toy brand is offering 20% off sitewide for a limited time so you can “save on your self-care fan favorites.”

Shop small with up to 60% off select products.

Everlane’s first-ever Black Friday sale is still live with up to 40% off select top-selling styles.

The “Cyber Week Sale” is here and you can save up to $150 on FLOYD’s furniture with code CYBR20.

Take 20% off with no minimum spend required with code GOFORIT.

Now, the size-inclusive and sustainable activewear brand is offering 30% off sitewide and if you spend $150, you can get a $50 gift card to use later.

Known for its no-makeup makeup and skincare, Glossier is offering 25% off everything on its site and up to 35% off sets. Our editors are stocking up on the brand’s Futuredew, Stretch Concealer and Boy Brow.

You can get 20% off orders over $100 at this cult-favorite cookware brand right now. It’s the first time ever that the brand is having a sale, so you’ll want to check out what’s on sale (like a Dutch oven named the “Dutchess”).

Feeling homesick? You can get 20% off sitewide with the discount automatically applied at checkout.

It’s the only sale of the year from Jennifer Behr: Take 30% off sitewide with code THANKFUL at checkout. The brand’s headbands and earrings are definitely worth checking out.

Until Dec. 1, you can get 10% off when you buy one piece of jewelry, 15% off two pieces of jewelry and 20% off three or more. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Based in New York City, jewelry brand Montserrat is offering 25% off all jewelry with code BLKFRDY.

The cult-favorite candle company is offering up to 35% off everything during its only sale of the year.

Get it while it’s hot: The cult-favorite “Always Pan” is now the cheapest it has ever been at $95 (originally $145) with code SUPERSALE. Plus, there are a few more Black Friday dinnerware deals that are still live.

Now, you can get up to 70% off sitewide at the activewear brand.

Take 20% off everything at Parachute — it’s a rare sale from the company that you definitely don’t want to sleep on.

Get it on sale: Save 30% off everything and snag free shipping.

Plant parents, this one’s for you: You can get up to 50% off sale succulents, faux ferns and more.

Related...

All Of The Best Cyber Week 2020 Deals We've Seen So Far

Etsy Black Friday Deals To Shop Small In 2020

The Black Friday Deals Even Our Shopping Editors Can't Pass Up This Year

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.