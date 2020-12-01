Cyber Monday 2020: All the best deals you can still shop from the savings event

Cyber Monday 2020: The best post-Cyber Monday deals you can still shop

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and scouting holiday gifts, 2020 has been a whirlwind of shopping activity! If you missed out on the biggest savings days of the year, however, take heart: These's still plenty of amazing deals up for grabs.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed. Prefer email newsletters? We've got you covered here.

Many retailers have extended their online shopping events, which means that you can still get major markdowns on everything from top-rated tech to some of our best-rated home goods. Ready to check out the cream of the crop? Read on for our all-encompassing list below, which not only features a ton of incredible products, but some of the best prices you'll find on the web.

The best Cyber Monday deals to shop right now

iRobot Roomba i7+ hero

1. 70% off Coach Outlet: The perfect excuse for a new designer bag comes in the form of Coach Outlet's incredible Cyber Monday offering, which features 70% off the retail price of its entire stock.

2. iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond for $599.99 (Save $200): As the best robot vacuum we've ever tested, the i7+ is an investment worth making. Sure, it might be pricier than your run-of-the-mill model, but it's also got a self-cleaning base that will automatically suck out all the icky dirt and grime your vacuuum picks up, meaning you never have to touch it. It also works wonders for pet hair! Right now, you can snag it for a whopping $200 off it's normal $799.99 price tag.

4. Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Round 4-Quart Cocotte at Macy's for $99.99 (Save $315 to $360): The larger version of this cocotte, the 5.5-quart Staub Dutch oven (on sale for $259.99), is our pick for the best Dutch oven on the market, as we were particularly pleased with its round shape, which fit best on ovens and in pantries. It also cooked super evenly. Right now, this smaller sale option is on sale for just under $100—a 75% markdown from its usual $414.99..

Story continues

5. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Target for $89.99 (Save $110): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $199.99 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $278, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.

7. eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $179.99 with coupon (Save $70): Dubbed as our all-time favorite affordable vacuum, the eufy 11S is currently on sale at Amazon for $169.99, which is down $80 from its retail price of $249.99. In testing, we noted that this robot cleaner offered incredible suction power, along with a slim design that allowed it to maneuver underneath furniture and around tricky corners. Better yet, it picked up on average of 11.6 grams of dirt per run, plus, it was impressively quiet. Note that you can get it for slightly less at Fry's Electronics.

8. Women's Bras at Macy's for $9.99 and 10 for $27 underwear (Save $30 to $34.01): Shop a large selection of women's bras, regularly $44 to $40, for just $9.99 right now at Macy's. Need matching bottoms? No problem! They're currently $10 for $27, or just $2.70 per pair from their normal $7.99.

9. $$299 to $399 in Free Nectar Bedding Accessories with Mattress Purchase: Need some new bedding? Go for the gold with this awesome Nectar mattress deal. You'll get nearly $400 worth of free goods, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows, when you buy the mattress in a box we called the best on the market.

The best post Cyber Monday headphone deals

Cyber Monday 2020: The best post Cyber Monday 2020 headphone deals

The best post-Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Cyber Monday 2020: The best post-Cyber Monday kitchen deals

The best post Cyber Monday tech deals

Cyber Monday 2020: The best post Cyber Monday tech deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: The best post-Cyber Monday deals you can still shop