Cyber Monday 2020: You can get these awesome AirPods competitors for less than $30

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds are on sale for Cyber Monday 2020.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Apple Airpods are fantastic—mostly because they offer easy connectivity to your phone, a simple design that fits most people's ears well and good all-around battery life with a small charging case you can take anywhere.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Well, guess what? You can get the of these same features with the Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds from Anker with this Cyber Monday deal that knocks them all the way down to just $29.49 at checkout if you click the on-page coupon beneath the price at Amazon. That's more than 50% off their usual $63.85 and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found—and that's saying a lot, considering that our roundup of the best best Cyber Monday deals has hundreds of great ones.

That's the lowest price these earbuds ever been, and they're definitely worth it. I'm using them right now, and I've put these things through their paces—including a couple accidental trips through the washing machine. They're great little earbuds, and at this price, you should give them a shot.

And if you still want AirPods? Well, you can save on those too, with the best AirPods deals we've found so far.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Cyber Monday 2020: Get these awesome AirPods competitors for less than $30