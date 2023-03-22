Cyber Insurance Market Set to Surge Significantly and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.78% to 2031 | InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Jersey City, NJ, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cyber Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Company Size (Large Companies and Small & Medium-sized Companies) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Cyber Insurance Market is estimated to reach over USD 91.22 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.78% during the forecast period.

Cyber insurance covers a cyber-related security breach or another comparable event. It offers coverages for both first-party and third-party claims to mitigate the costs of recovering from internet-based cyber damages and reduce risk exposure. The legal costs associated with cyber liability litigation, including any verdicts or payments, are covered by this policy.







Greater availability of personal data online, as well as an increase in social media usage, have encouraged cybercriminals to commit crimes that primarily include selling personal data, such as identities, card numbers, medical records, and many others, on the black market. These reasons have led to an increase in the market's demand for cyber insurance. Furthermore, strong insurance coverage can help firms lessen the impact of such occurrences. It protects businesses from the costs associated with internet-based cyberattacks on information technology (IT) infrastructure, information policy, and governance, typically not covered by standard compensation plans.

Additionally, some countries impose sanctions on corporations for any breach of crucial records and establish governing rules. Additionally, due to their inadequate cybersecurity measures, small and medium-sized enterprises are frequently targeted by cybercriminals. This makes it even more important for these businesses to have comprehensive insurance.

Recent Developments:

In 2022-An unpleasant party contacted Medibank, an Australian insurance firm, claiming to possess customer data and demanding a ransom for its deletion. Medibank announced in its most recent company statement. The corporation discovered some "strange behavior" on its internal systems on October 13, which led to the initial cyber security conflict.

In 2022-Following the upcoming Cyber Security Awareness Month and considering the cyberattack on Optus Month in 2022, Uncover offered cyber security insurance for small businesses. The organization launched the most recent Cyber and Privacy Liability Insurance, primarily focusing on serving Australian small and medium-sized businesses.



List of Prominent Players in the Cyber Insurance Market:

Allianz

American International Group, Inc.

Aon plc

AXA

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

BCS Financial Corporation

Beazley Group

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Chubb (Switzerland)

CNA Financial Corporation

Lloyds of London Ltd

Lockton Companies, Inc

Munich Re

The Chubb Corporation

The Hanover Insurance, Inc.

Travelers Indemnity Company

Zurich Insurance





Cyber Insurance Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 13.54 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 91.22 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 23.78% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Company Size And Industrial Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Since a significant section of the world's population spends most of their time online, significant cyber dangers might fuel the demand for cyber insurance. The market's demand for cyber insurance is growing significantly due to several steps launched by governmental and regulatory bodies to fortify defenses.

Blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) technology are two of the most recent and emerging products expected to provide risk analytics solutions and create new business prospects for the market's expansion. These cutting-edge technologies' integration with risk analytics software would help cybersecurity insurance companies with some of their most pressing problems.

Challenges:

A lack of expertise and technical understanding, as well as growing worries about cybercrime, information protection, and information privacy, will be important growth inhibitors for the industry. Additionally, lack of historical cyber and ignorance will emerge as the biggest and most important obstacles to the market's expansion. The market expansion may need more cyber security professionals to monitor and stop online threats. The increasing risks can be warded off via training in cyber intelligence and internal training programs for staff members.

Regional Trends:

The North American cyber insurance market is expected to register as a major market. The growing demand for coverage of financial losses and the rise in consumer awareness of the safety of consumers' private information, including social security numbers, credit card numbers, and health records, are helping the North American industry expand. Due to increased cyberattacks and cybercrimes against large businesses, the availability of reliable cybersecurity solutions, and rising funding for accelerating development and research efforts to create cutting-edge cyber insurance solutions.

In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the second-largest share of the market. Due to a growing emphasis on and knowledge of cyber insurance in the area, a quick transition of enterprises to the cloud and adoption of IoT, and an increase in the number of cybersecurity firms providing priced insurance plans. The region's expanding economies, notably China and India, are subject to attacks on blockchain systems and vulnerabilities in cloud security. Because of this, the governments of major economies are adopting strategic actions, such as implementing laws to strengthen IT security and starting campaigns to raise public awareness of cyberattacks.





Segmentation of Cyber Insurance Market-

By Company Size

Large Companies

Small & Medium-sized Companies

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

