Cyber Acoustics for Healthcare: Innovative, Reliable, Sustainable Technology Solutions for Patients, Providers, and Administrators

Cyber Acoustics, Inc.

Cyber Acoustics for Healthcare

High-quality audio/visual products provide improved virtual care experiences in an evolving world of medicine

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics, a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today launched Cyber Acoustics for Healthcare, a line of technology solutions that include high-quality audio/visual products that can be used in outpatient settings, inpatient hospitals, on medical carts, or in administrative offices working behind the scenes.



Growth in Telehealth Services

Telehealth, also commonly referred to as telemedicine, has been called a “game-changer” by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Studies have proven it increases access to healthcare services for patients in rural or underserved areas, while simultaneously helping to address healthcare workforce shortages. Other research shows video telepsychotherapy is equally effective as in-person office-based care for treating depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The common thread to the success of virtual healthcare is reliable, high-quality audio/visual equipment to ensure patients and providers can both see and hear each other clearly.

“We know that a doctor’s number one priority is providing the best possible patient care, whether they work at a local family medical office, an urgent care center, a mental health facility, or a hospital network,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Cyber Acoustics headsets, speakerphones, webcams, and desktop speakers ensure both doctors and patients are heard and seen clearly, so the focus is on the best possible patient outcome, not technical difficulties.”

Cyber Acoustics space-saving webcams and speakers also make great additions to medical carts, providing handsfree communication for all medical staff.



Healthcare Administration

Administrators and office staff play a crucial role in healthcare systems, acting as the backbone of a successful healthcare facility. Cyber Acoustics CA Essentials for Office Environments offers a complete range of solutions to meet all healthcare back office and administrative technology needs. Featuring speakerphones for improved conference calls, docking stations for cleaner workspaces, Zoom-certified webcams for virtual meetings, and headsets that deliver crystal-clear audio, Cyber Acoustics has all the technology solutions needed to create a streamlined, efficient office environment.



Cyber Acoustics for Healthcare Product Solutions

Products in the Cyber Acoustics Healthcare line include:

CA Essential HS-2000 USB headset - the best sounding plug-and-play USB stereo headset for PC and Mac, this professional headset features a unidirectional noise canceling microphone for minimizing ambient noise while speaking or recording, passive noise cancellation for quieter work environments, and convenient earcup controls for easy volume adjustment.

CA Essential WC-3000 and WC-2000-2 Zoom-Certified Webcams - these plug-and-play webcams deliver full HD 1080p at 30 fps for vibrant, smooth video experience, while HD autofocus and light correction automatically adjusts to provide consistent high-definition images. These webcams are compatible with all popular UC applications.

CA Essential SP-2000 Speakerphone - this USB and Bluetooth speakerphone offers a 360-degree noise-cancelling microphone combined with crystal-clear sound via smart voice enhancement and ambient noise reduction technology, ensuring all conference calls are clear on any meeting platform including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or via phone.

CA Essential DS-2000 laptop docking station - the perfect way to organize a workspace, this USB-C hub laptop docking station offers complete connectivity with simultaneous 4K dual monitor displays, separate HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, one RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and an integrated security K-Slot. The dock also features integrated active laptop cooling with three different fan speeds, and power delivery up to 90 Watts to power and charge a laptop.

Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar 2890 - a compact plug-and-play computer speaker that conveniently attaches to most monitors, leaving valuable real estate untouched for a clean, productive workspace.

CA-2014 and CA-2016 2.0 Speakers - these speakers feature high-efficiency satellite drivers for crisp and clear audio playback.

For more information on all Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/.

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/sustainability. For more information about Cyber Acoustics products for schools, business, healthcare facilities, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

