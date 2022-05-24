CyanConnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) shareholders have earned a 53% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) share price is 258% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 17% gain in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

CyanConnode Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

CyanConnode Holdings' revenue trended up 34% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 53% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CyanConnode Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 148% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that CyanConnode Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

