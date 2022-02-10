CWB Trust Services appointed as trustee for Questrade

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Trust Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of CWB Financial Group, is pleased to announce its appointment as a registered plans trustee for Questrade, Canada's fastest growing and #1 rated* online brokerage.

CWB Trust Services provides personalized trustee and custodial solutions for mid-sized pension plans, brokerage firms, investment managers, endowments, individual mortgage investors and other investment pools. (CNW Group/CWB Trust Services)

"We are thrilled about our new relationship with Questrade," said Bjorn Frohnsdorf, President, CWB Trust Services. "As we continue towards our goal of becoming the best mid-market custodian in Canada, we look forward to putting our three decades of trust and custody experience to work for Questrade's diverse needs."

In this new agreement, CWB Trust Services will act as a participating trustee for Questrade's registered plans.

"CWB Trust Services offers a wide variety of trustee and custodial solutions for individuals and businesses," said Al Spadaro, Director, Business Development, CWB Trust Services. "What's more, we are committed to collaborating with industry partners in this unique trustee arrangement to deliver a superior client service experience for Questrade."

CWB Trust Services acts as trustee for more than 1.5 million registered plan accounts with assets exceeding $90 billion in its Registered Plan Trust division and administers over $14 billion in custody assets through its Asset Servicing group. A growing reputation and client roster owes to a focus on providing accessible fiduciary expertise, safety of assets and dedicated, personalized client service.

"CWB Trust Services is an industry-leader in registered plan trustee and custodial services," said Edward Kholodenko, President and CEO, Questrade. "Their innovative and personalized solutions will help fulfill our service requirements, add value and ultimately ensure our clients become much more financially successful and secure."

This appointment will come into effect Spring 2022.

About CWB Trust Services
CWB Trust Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Western Bank and a member of the CWB Financial Group, provides personalized trustee and custodial solutions for mid-sized pension plans, brokerage firms, investment managers, endowments, individual mortgage investors and other investment pools. With trust offices located in Vancouver, and strong representation in Ontario, we pride ourselves on being an industry leader in today's ever-changing financial services environment. Our Service You Can Trust® philosophy is centered on providing clients a rapid response, strong attention to detail and a flexible, solution-orientated approach.

CWB Trust Services is a federal deposit-taking institution and a member of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. www.cwt.ca

About CWB Financial Group
CWB is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through banking centre locations of Canadian Western Bank, and personal banking through our digital channels, including Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About Questrade
Questrade (www.questrade.com) is Canada's fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 22 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $30 billion in assets under administration and more than 250,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment and online wealth management. Questrade has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the tenth year in a row, achieving Platinum status and was again named one of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures for 2021. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.
Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios (www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

*MoneySense 2021

