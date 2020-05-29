CWB reports second quarter 2020 financial and strategic performance

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights(1) (compared to the same period in the prior year)

Adjusted cash EPS Total revenue Loans(2) Branch-raised

deposits Common share

dividend declared(3) $0.60 $214 million $29.2 billion $15.2 billion $0.29 Down 19% Up 2% Up 7% in total; 10% in Ontario Up 20% Two cent increase from

last year; consistent with

last quarter

(1) Highlights include certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions provided on page 5 of this news release, with further detail provided on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders. (2) Excludes the allowance for credit losses. (3) Declared by our Board of Directors on May 28, 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This news release and accompanying financial highlights are supplementary to CWB's 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders and 2019 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with those documents.

EDMONTON , May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (CWB.TO) (CWB) today announced financial performance for the three and six month periods ended April 30, 2020 . Our second quarter report includes discussion of how the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact has affected our financial results and our business. We also provide an update on our continued strategic execution to enhance our differentiated full-service client experience.

CWB Financial Group (CNW Group/CWB Financial Group)

"We started this quarter with strong financial performance, including robust branch-raised deposit growth and very strong new lending both within our strategically targeted general commercial portfolio and in Ontario." said Chris Fowler, President and CEO. "As the quarter progressed, a significant economic slowdown commenced as Canadian government agencies enacted measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. We were proactive in our approach to dealing with the economic challenges that this pandemic presented for our business and our clients' businesses."





"Our past investments in technology infrastructure supported the rollout of our business continuity plan and enabled us to smoothly transition over 85% of our team members to work remotely. We quickly mobilized our teams to reach out to clients to provide advice, support, and offer the right solutions for those in need of financial assistance. Our teams were among the first in the industry to deliver loan relief to businesses, and we put their minds more at ease by efficiently processing changes. Through this challenging period, I am pleased with the very positive feedback we have received for our proactive approach to client service and our #CWBHasYourBack program. With so much change asked of our team members this quarter, it is especially rewarding that confidential employee survey results supported our recognition as one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada for 2020 by Great Place to Work CanadaTM."





Chris Fowler continued, "The significant actions we have taken over the last decade to strengthen and diversify our business enable us to face this challenging environment from a position of stability and confidence. Our dedicated employees and diversified business, supported by strong capital and liquidity levels allow us to continue to proactively help our clients navigate this difficult time and enable CWB to achieve ongoing success."





"The deteriorating economic and financial market conditions put pressure on our operating results, particularly on the estimated provision for credit losses on performing loans and net interest income. While our estimated provision for credit losses on performing loans increased this quarter based on an adverse shift in macroeconomic forecasts, we continue to see the benefit from our strategic actions over many years to diversify our loan portfolio. Our disciplined and secured lending model, with no significant exposure to unsecured personal borrowing including credit cards, continues to support the resilience of our business. Our capital ratios remain strong and well above regulatory requirements, and we hold ample liquidity to support our clients and continue to invest in our strategic priorities."





"Working remotely has not stopped us from advancing our strategic initiatives. This quarter, we announced both the acquisition of T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates as well as the submission of our formal application for transition to the Advanced Internal Ratings Based (AIRB) approach for regulatory capital and risk management. Both events represent significant opportunities to fundamentally enhance our operating model to put us on a more equal footing with our competition, increase our addressable market and support full service client relationships. While we are focused on maintaining our strength today, we continue to execute on the opportunities of tomorrow."

Financial Performance

Story continues

Q2 2020,

compared to

Q2 2019(1) Common shareholders' net income of $51 million Down 17% Adjusted cash EPS of $0.60 Down 19% Adjusted ROE of 8.0% Down 300 bp(2) Operating leverage of negative 0.8% Improved 230 bp

(1) Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions provided on page 5 of this news release, with further detail provided on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders. (2) bp – basis point

Compared to the prior year, common shareholders' net income was down as a 2% increase in total revenue was more than offset by an elevated estimated performing loan provision for credit losses to reflect a more pessimistic economic outlook. Net interest income was flat, as loan growth of 7%, including very strong growth in general commercial loans, was offset by a 23 basis point contraction in net interest margin. In line with our strategy, we delivered robust branch-raised deposit growth of 20%, which included 31% growth of notice and demand deposits, contributing to a 17% reduction in higher cost broker deposits. Total revenue was bolstered by higher net gains on securities from activities to manage our cash and securities portfolio. Non-interest expenses were up 3%, reflecting investments to support overall business growth and continued execution of our targeted business transformation activities. Acquisition-related fair value changes were $3 million lower due to last year's completion of the earn-out period related to the successful and accretive 2016 acquisition of CWB Maxium Financial. Adjusted cash earnings per common share, which excludes acquisition-related fair value changes, were down 19%.

Q2 2020,

compared to

Q1 2020(1) Common shareholders' net income of $51 million Down 29% Adjusted cash EPS of $0.60 Down 28% Adjusted ROE of 8.0% Down 330 bp(2) Operating leverage of negative 0.8% Improved 180 bp

(1) Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions provided on page 5 of this news release, with further detail provided on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders. (2) bp – basis point

The reduction in common shareholders' net income was driven by an increase in the estimated provision for credit losses on performing loans and lower total revenue, both as a result of the economic slowdown. Our sequential loan growth of 2% was solid, with no significant impact from either increased utilization of available lines of credit or payment deferrals. Branch-raised deposit growth of 5% reflects very strong performance by CWB Trust Services. Total revenue was down 3% sequentially as the decline in net interest income was partially offset by higher net gains on securities. Net interest income declined 5%, as the benefits of solid loan growth were more than offset by a 14 basis point contraction of net interest margin, due to Bank of Canada rate cuts and higher liquidity levels, and two fewer interest-earning days. A more pessimistic outlook for the Canadian economy resulted in a provision for credit losses of 49 basis points, with 27 basis points estimated for performing loans compared to three basis points in the prior quarter. While we continued to make investments to support continued execution of our targeted business transformation activities, non-interest expenses were roughly unchanged on a sequential basis.

YTD 2020,

compared to

YTD 2019(1) Common shareholders' net income of $123 million Down 4% Adjusted cash EPS of $1.43 Down 8% Adjusted ROE of 9.6% Down 180 bp(2) Operating leverage of negative 1.7% Worsened 30 bp

(1) Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions provided on page 5 of this news release, with further detail provided on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders. (2) bp – basis point

The decline in common shareholders' net income was driven by higher total revenue more than offset by an increase in the estimated provision for credit losses on performing loans, as discussed above, and higher non-interest expenses as we continued to invest in people and technology to support ongoing strategic execution. Higher net interest income was driven by 7% loan growth partially offset by a 15 basis point decrease in net interest margin. During 2019, we recognized an $8 million charge for acquisition-related fair value changes, which is reflected in common shareholders' net income but not in adjusted common shareholders' net income.

Strategic Performance

The continuation of our focused business transformation and investments in digital capabilities, supported by our talented and agile teams, will enhance our differentiated full-service client experience and position us for accelerated growth as the economy stabilizes. This quarter, we:

submitted our AIRB formal application with regulatory approval expected within fiscal 2020;

announced the acquisition of T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates, leading providers of financial planning and wealth management services targeting high-net-worth Canadian families, that is expected to close on June 1st ;

made strong progress on the improvement in our digital capabilities and remained committed to achievement of key milestones despite the impacts of COVID-19; and

were recognized by Great Places to Work CanadaTM as one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada for 2020.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada . Operating from headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta , CWB's key business lines include full service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management offerings are provided through CWB Wealth Management, which includes the businesses of CWB McLean & Partners Wealth Management and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.





Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call



CWB's second quarter results conference call is scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. MT). CWB's executives will comment on financial results and respond to questions from analysts.



The conference call may be accessed on a listen-only basis by dialing (416) 764-8688 (Toronto) or (888) 390-0546 (toll free) and entering passcode: 88989551. The call will also be webcast live on CWB's website:

www.cwb.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports.



A replay of the conference call will be available until June 5, 2020, by dialing (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) or

(888) 390-0541 (toll-free) and entering passcode 989551#.

Forward-looking Statements

From time to time, we make written and verbal forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in our Annual Report and reports to shareholders and may be included in filings with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications such as press releases and corporate presentations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our objectives and strategies, targeted and expected financial results and the outlook for CWB's businesses or for the Canadian economy. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "may increase", "may impact", "goal", "focus", "potential", "proposed" and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could".

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations and conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct and that our strategic goals will not be achieved.

A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions in Canada , including housing market conditions, the volatility and level of liquidity in financial markets, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, the volatility and level of various commodity prices, changes in monetary policy, changes in economic and political conditions, material changes to trade agreements, legislative and regulatory developments, legal developments, the level of competition, the occurrence of natural catastrophes, outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies, changes in accounting standards and policies, information technology and cyber risk, the accuracy and completeness of information we receive about customers and counterparties, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, the ability to complete and integrate acquisitions, reliance on third parties to provide components of business infrastructure, changes in tax laws, technological developments, unexpected changes in consumer spending and saving habits, timely development and introduction of new products, and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. It is important to note that the preceding list is not exhaustive of possible factors.

Additional information about these factors can be found in the Risk Management section of our interim and/or annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A). These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Unless required by securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are presented for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian economy over the forecast horizon and how it will affect our businesses are material factors considered when setting organizational objectives and targets. In determining expectations for economic growth, we consider our own forecasts, economic data and forecasts provided by the Canadian government and its agencies, as well as certain private sector forecasts. These forecasts are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific.

Where relevant, material economic assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are disclosed within the Outlook section of our annual MD&A. The emergence of COVID-19 has cast uncertainty on each of the assumptions described in our annual MD&A and we caution that they no longer remain valid. Given the continued rapid pace of change, it is premature to make further assumptions about these matters. The full extent of the impact that COVID-19, including government and regulatory responses to the outbreak, will have on the Canadian economy and our business is highly uncertain and difficult to predict at this time. See the Impact of COVID-19 and Our Response, Financial Results and Outlook, and Risk Management sections of our interim MD&A for more information.

Non-IFRS Measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess our performance against strategic initiatives and operational benchmarks.

Non-IFRS measures provide readers with an enhanced understanding of how we view our ongoing performance. These measures may also provide the ability to analyze trends related to profitability and the effectiveness of our operations and strategies, and determine compliance against regulatory standards. To arrive at certain non-IFRS measures, we make adjustments to the results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjustments relate to items which we believe are not indicative of underlying operating performance. Some of these financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other financial institutions. The non-IFRS measures used in this news release are calculated as follows:

Adjusted non-interest expenses – total non-interest expenses, excluding the pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (see calculation on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders).

Adjusted common shareholders' net income – total common shareholders' net income, excluding the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition-related fair value changes, net of tax (see calculation on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders).

Pre-tax, pre-provision income – total revenue less adjusted non-interest expenses (see calculation on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders).

Adjusted cash earnings per common share – diluted earnings per common share calculated with adjusted common shareholders' net income.

Return on common shareholders' equity – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity – annualized adjusted common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

Return on assets – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average total assets.

Efficiency ratio – adjusted non-interest expenses divided by total revenue.

Net interest margin – annualized net interest income divided by average total assets.

Provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit divided by average total loans. Provisions for credit losses related to debt securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and other financial assets are excluded.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on impaired loans divided by average total loans.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on performing loans (Stage 1 and 2) divided by average total loans.

Operating leverage – growth rate of total revenue less growth rate of adjusted non-interest expenses.

Common share dividend payout ratio – common share dividends declared during the past twelve months divided by common shareholders' net income earned over the same period.

Basel III common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, Total capital, and leverage ratios – calculated in accordance with guidelines issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI);

Risk-weighted assets – on and off-balance sheet assets assigned a risk weighting calculated in accordance with the Standardized approach guidelines issued by OSFI.

Average balances – average daily balances.



For the three months ended

Change from April 30 2019

For the six months ended Change from April 30 2019

(unaudited)

April 30 2020(2)



January 31 2020(2)



April 30 2019







April 30 2020(2)



April 30 2019



($ thousands, except per share amounts)

























Results from Operations







































Net interest income $ 190,988

$ 201,010

$ 191,057



- % $ 391,998

$ 384,399

2 % Non-interest income

23,376



18,962



18,771



25



42,338



37,868

12

Total revenue

214,364



219,972



209,828



2



434,336



422,267

3

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

113,314



119,788



111,692



1



233,102



229,765

1

Common shareholders' net income

51,381



71,943



61,965



(17)



123,324



128,464

(4)

Earnings per common share







































Basic

0.59



0.82



0.71



(17)



1.41



1.46

(3)

Diluted

0.59



0.82



0.71



(17)



1.41



1.46

(3)

Adjusted cash

0.60



0.83



0.74



(19)



1.43



1.55

(8)

Return on common shareholders' equity

7.9 %

11.2 %

10.5 %

(260) bp(5)

9.5 %

10.8 % (130) bp(5) Adjusted return on common shareholders'







































equity

8.0



11.3



11.0



(300)



9.6



11.4

(180)

Return on assets

0.65



0.91



0.85



(20)



0.78



0.88

(10)

Efficiency ratio

47.1



45.5



46.8



30



46.3



45.6

70

Net interest margin

2.40



2.54



2.63



(23)



2.47



2.62

(15)

Operating leverage

(0.8)



(2.6)



(3.1)



230



(1.7)



(1.4)

(30)

Provision for credit losses on total loans as







































a percentage of average loans(3)

0.49



0.18



0.23



26



0.34



0.24

10

Provision for credit losses on impaired







































loans as a percentage of average loans(3)

0.22



0.15



0.22



-



0.19



0.22

(3)

Number of full-time equivalent staff

2,325



2,289



2,263



3 %

2,325



2,263

3 % Per Common Share







































Cash dividends $ 0.29

$ 0.28

$ 0.27



7 % $ 0.57

$ 0.53

8 % Book value

31.24



29.81



28.20



11



31.24



28.20

11

Closing market value

22.03



32.72



30.04



(27)



22.03



30.04

(27)

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

87,100



87,273



87,239



-



87,100



87,239

-

Balance Sheet and Off-Balance Sheet

Summary







































Assets $ 32,958,184

$ 31,571,598

$ 30,054,181



10 %















Loans(4)

29,197,575



28,766,032



27,352,637



7

















Deposits

26,147,086



25,640,876



24,718,173



6

















Debt

2,813,882



2,243,891



1,887,541



49

















Shareholders' equity

3,110,775



2,991,732



2,850,398



9

















Assets under administration

10,023,466



10,013,678



8,856,962



13

















Assets under management

1,981,062



2,152,255



2,137,489



(7)

















Capital Adequacy







































Common equity Tier 1 ratio

9.1 %

9.1 %

9.1 %

- bp(5)















Tier 1 ratio

10.5



10.6



10.7



(20)

















Total ratio

11.9



11.9



11.9



-



















(1) Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions provided on page 5 of this news release, with further detail provided on page 6 of the 2020 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders. (2) Results for periods beginning on November 1, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) (refer to Note 2 of the interim consolidated financial statements). Prior year comparatives have been prepared in accordance with IAS 17 Leases (IAS 17) and have not been restated. (3) Includes provisions for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit. (4) Excludes the allowance for credit losses. (5) bp – basis point

SOURCE CWB Financial Group





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/29/c2437.html