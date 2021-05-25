The CW New Series Trailer: First Look At ‘Naomi & ‘All American: Homecoming’

Denise Petski
·2 min read

We’re getting the first look at the CW’s Naomi, Ava DuVernay’s new superhero DC drama, and All American spinoff Homecoming. The footage is contained in a trailer released by The CW that includes a look at returning shows as well, set to Coldplay’s single “Higher Power”.

Naomi, the network’s latest DC adaptation, comes from DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship. Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, the show follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Kaci Walfall stars, along with Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno. Additional cast members include Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig and Will Meyers. Amanda Marsalis directed the pilot.

Blankenship and DuVernay write and exec produce. The series is produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also set as EPs.

All American: Homecoming is written and exec produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The young-adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. It follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

The planted-spinoff sees Geffri Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks. Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde also star.

Okoro Carroll exec produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers. Michael Schultz directed the pilot spinoff episode, which airs in All American’s third season later this summer. The series comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Check out the trailer above.

  • Falcons coach tight-lipped about Julio Jones' future

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. Rookie coach Arthur Smith was tight-lipped about the Falcons' options, but insisted that he doesn’t begrudge Jones for speaking his mind. “We encourage our players to speak for themselves,” Smith said during an interview session dominated by questions about Jones' future. “That doesn't change anything for us. We understand our plan going forward. We've had multiple private conversations with our players. Those conversations will remain private on my end.” After plenty of questions about the seven-time Pro Bowler who, along with Matt Ryan, has been the face of the franchise for the past decade, Jones brought the situation to a head in a brief interview Monday with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe. “I’m outta there," Jones told the host of the “Undisputed” on FS1. When asked where he wants to play, the 32-year-old replied, “Right now, I wanna win.” That seems unlikely with the Falcons, who are coming off their third straight losing season. Atlanta fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start to a year that ended at 4-12. Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot have made it clear that all options are on the table as they attempt to rebuild the roster and deal with several salary cap limitations, which could be eased greatly by trading Jones. After months of silence from both sides, Jones appears to be pushing for a resolution. In addition to his interview with Sharpe, a photo surfaced on social media of the receiver posing with the fan while wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt. Asked about Jones' choice of attire, Smith called it “irrelevant.” “You can wear whatever you want," the coach said. "I don't care.” While the Cowboys would not seem to be in the market for another top receiver, there are teams that would surely benefit from having a dynamic player who had six straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards receiving until he was limited to nine games in 2020 by injuries. Among the teams that might interested in Jones: the San Francisco 49ers, coached by former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan; the New England Patriots, who have already made a big splash in free agency; and the Jacksonville Jaguars, buoyed by a new franchise quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) and more cap space than any team in the league. Jones' status has certainly become a hot topic around the league, with Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins even sending a tweet — since deleted — implying he'd to restructure his contract if that's what it took for Cardinals to deal for Jones. Hopkins was at it again on Monday, posting a picture on Instagram of himself with Jones, receiver A.J. Green and former NFL star Michael Irvin at the 2016 Pro Bowl. He included the message, “Julio u remember what we talked about." Smith repeatedly refused to discuss any aspects of the Jones drama, from reports that the receiver privately requested a trade before the NFL draft to whether there's any chance of a reconciliation with one of the team's most popular players. The coach did say that every player on the roster has received a playbook and all information related to the voluntary OTAs (organized team activities). “We've got so much respect and appreciation for what Julio Jones has done here with this franchise and what he's meant to this city,” Smith said “But we have conversations about our roster all the time. We have to have contingency plans." Jones’ $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed and he's set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. If he's traded after June 1, they would be able to split the dead money over two seasons, which would greatly ease their grim financial situation. As it stands, the Falcons still must clear several million dollars just to sign a draft class led by the No. 4 overall pick, tight end Kyle Pitts. While trading Jones makes sense financially, especially given the emergence of receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, the situation has cast a pall over a franchise that has never seemed to recover from blowing a 28-3 lead in the 2017 Super Bowl. Ryan made it clear last week how much Jones has meant to the team's success. “I love Julio. I’ve been so lucky to play with him for the past decade," Ryan said. “He’s an incredible competitor and one of the best to ever do it at his position.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • Beach volleyballers Bansley, Wilkerson hope final 2 tournaments serve as tune-up for Tokyo

    The pandemic has made the long and winding road to Tokyo even more difficult for many Canadian Olympians, but especially for beach volleyball players Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson. Bansley hasn't been home since January and Wilkerson since September, both of them flying to Rio, Cancun, California, and everywhere in between to track down the coaching, training and competitions they need to podium in Japan. And this month they're approaching the final push to their Olympic destination. "It's hard, obviously, with all the athletes and people in general feeling this anxiety and loneliness," Wilkerson, 28, told CBC Sports from their secondary training location in Hermosa Beach, Ca. "But then also trying to train for the Olympics and do this away from home has been definitely tough. "But I think the responsibility has been heavy on us to still be safe and manage those risks, to be prepared to play by the time the Game comes up. So that's what it's all about." Brandie Wilkerson, right, and Heather Bansley celebrate a point.(Getty Images) The hard decisions started back in 2020. Both athletes are based in Toronto which was hit hard by restrictions. Training at public beaches wasn't an option and their only other choice close to home was training indoors, but that wouldn't expose them to the outdoor elements they face in competition. "I think as athletes we're under higher scrutiny than the general public," said Bansley, 33, who represented Canada in Rio and finished fifth with then partner Sarah Pavan. "So we really need to set an example and follow the rules as best we can." That meant looking outside Canada. The duo connected with Brazilian Rico de Freitas, who coached world champion teams and Olympic silver medallists. They spent October and November in Rio, left for the holidays, but went back in January. And despite the fact a new coach wasn't in the original Olympic plan, Bansley and Wilkerson have found a golden opportunity. "Rico's extremely professional and extremely knowledgeable and I think he's still managed to challenge us and bring more tools to our game," said Wilkerson. "And at such a high level, it's really hard to continue to grow and really just bring anything new to your game." With training under control, the duo still needed opportunities to compete. There were some American events Wilkerson played in that Bansley couldn't because she didn't have an American passport. It wasn't until a March event in Doha, Qatar that the duo finally took the sand together. For Bansley, it was her first competition in 16 months. WATCH | Mad Libs with world champions: "It's a very unique situation, sometimes going week to week not knowing if tournaments are going to happen or not," said Bansley. "Our mindset is let's play everything we can because we don't know how much competition we will have. "And we want to have that competition experience before Tokyo." The duo finished fifth in Doha, then headed to a three-in-one tournament in Cancun, Mexico where they had another fifth-place finish and two 17th-place finishes. Now, the focus is on the last two tournaments of the season in Sochi, Russia from May 26-30 and Ostrava, Czech Republic from June 2-6. The two are in a good position since they've already qualified their spot for Tokyo 2020, so the goal is to better their current Olympic ranking of No. 7 to improve their Olympic draw. But peaking at Games time is the key to any Olympic performance, and while the recent burst of competition has helped, the overall lack of events has made creating that strategy very difficult. There's been so few opportunities to see what progression has been made (or hasn't), where teams stack up against the competition and to test out the perfect training to competition to rest ratio. Pandemic cliches "I really am so sick of this word, but you have to be adaptable," said Bansley, laughing. "Brandie knows I hate this word now." "Like this whole 'being comfortable with uncertainty', 'adaptability', 'just being present', 'controlling what you can control,'" added Wilkerson, pointing out the irony of the endless pandemic cliches. "All of these things you hear and you get it, but also, what the heck is going on? We're in a pandemic, trying to play in the Olympics… it's a lot for sure." But Wilkerson admits all those adages ring true, and her and Bansley have tested them all this past year. Adaptability helped them get this far, and will hopefully help them reach their goal of climbing onto that podium come July. "We're going to come in prepared, confident and just leave everything out there on the court to make our country proud, make each other proud, make all of this worth it," said Wilkerson. "Make some history really. "This is a once in a lifetime kind of thing."