The CW renews Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming , cancels Gotham Knights

The CW has made its final decisions on which shows will be returning for the 2023-2024 TV season.

On Monday, the network announced that Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming have both been renewed for shortened seasons. Meanwhile, the other remaining DC Comics drama, Gotham Knights, has been canceled — the final two episodes are set to air on June 20 and 27.

Comic book series Superman & Lois season 4 will be 10 episodes, while HBCU-set young adult sports drama All American: Homecoming season 3 will be 13 episodes.

"We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW," Brad Schwartz, the network's new President of Entertainment, said in a statement. "These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

These renewals brings the CW's slate of returning original series to four, as they join All American (of which spawned the spin-off Homecoming) and Walker.

