The CW developing Nancy Drew spin-off Tom Swift for expanded 'Drew-niverse'

The CW's interconnected TV universes aren't just for superheroes and vampires anymore, as Nancy Drew is getting a potential spin-off series with Tom Swift.

Based on the classic book series of the same name, the project is currently in development at the network to build out an expanded "Drew-niverse" and will debut as a backdoor pilot in season 2 of Nancy Drew. According to the logline, it will center on the titular Tom Swift, a gay Black man and billionaire inventor who is thrown into the world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. As Tom goes on a quest to unravel the truth, he will fight to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.

Tom will first appear on Nancy Drew (which returns in January) as he crashes into one of Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) investigations, an event that she interprets as supernatural and Tom believes to be cosmically paranormal. A Tom-specific pilot script is also in development.

From Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire, the new project is co-created, written, and executive-produced by Nancy Drew's Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, along with Empire's Cameron Johnson. Schwartz, Savage, and Lis Rowinski will also serve as executive producers.

