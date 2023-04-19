CVS is working to combat the pink tax—see if your state qualifies

CVS agrees to pay sales tax on period products in 12 states.

Tax season has come to an end, but that doesn't mean that all tax-related issues wrap up with it. Specifically, the pink tax, or the increased price of products created for and used by women, like razors, tampons, pads, and more (compared to the price of similar products used by and marketed toward men), is still a problem globally.

According to the World Economic Forum, gender-based cost differences are "prevalent in several sectors, but one of the most visible is personal care products." In 2021, a bill was introduced in the US, called the Pink Tax Repeal Act, to mitigate the effects of the pink tax on products marketed toward women.

In the meantime, retailers have, in some cases, taken it upon themselves to offer measures that counteract the pink tax. In October, 2022, CVS began an initiative that covers the sales tax of women's health products, including menstrual products, sexual and reproductive health products and more. Current states covered by the policy include Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Additionally, CVS-brand period products are 25% off under the new initiative.

What products can you save on at CVS?

To take advantage of the sales tax coverage and discounts on period products at CVS, you can peruse a number of different products (assuming you live in an eligible state), including products like:

If you're not seeing brands or health products that you prefer, we recommend you double check on CVS' website or check your local CVS pharmacy, since some products are only available to purchase in-store.

