Do CVS, Walgreens have the new COVID vaccine? What to know about booster appointments

As the coronavirus threat lingers, health experts now recommend that most people in the United States receive updated COVID-19 vaccines to help avoid serious illness.

Everyone ages 6 months and older is urged to get a booster shot if they haven’t gotten a dose within the past two months. The updated boosters are designed to help protect against the COVID-19 variants that are making people sick right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Sept. 12 news release.

But with the rollout expected to start in mid-September, how can you make an appointment? Here’s what to know about availability at CVS and Walgreens stores as well as answers to other vaccine-related questions.

Who’s eligible to get the new shots?

Health officials encourage all U.S. residents ages 6 months and older to get a shot to help ward off serious complications this fall and winter.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is always changing, and protection from COVID-19 vaccines declines over time,” the CDC said. “Receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine can restore protection and provide enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States.”

Those eligible to get vaccinated are urged to do so if they haven’t gotten a dose in the past two months. But you may want to delay your next shot for three months after getting COVID-19, according to experts.

“Reinfection is less likely in the weeks to months after infection,” the CDC wrote on its website. “However, certain factors could be reasons to get a vaccine sooner rather than later,” including if you are at risk of getting seriously sick.

How can you make an appointment?

After the CDC’s announcement about the updated booster, pharmacy chain CVS on Sept. 13 said new doses are scheduled to start coming to its stores.

“All CVS Pharmacy locations are expected to have the vaccination in stock by early next week,” the company wrote in a news release. “Appointments for individuals aged five and above are made available at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app, and walk-ins will be accepted as individual locations receive the vaccines.”

Story continues

CVS said appointments are expected to be available for younger patients through minuteclinic.com.

Meanwhile, pharmacy chain Walgreens said it could start opening updated COVID-19 vaccine appointments at some locations before they’re expected to be available nationwide Sept. 18. “Appointments can be scheduled by visiting walgreens.com/schedulevaccine, using the Walgreens app or calling 1-800-WALGREENS,” the company wrote in a news release.

“As of Monday, Sept. 11, Walgreens will no longer be providing the bivalent booster per the latest FDA guidance,” the company told McClatchy News in an email. “If an individual currently has an appointment scheduled for a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose, we ask that they reach out to confirm the updated COVID-19 monovalent vaccine is currently available and if needed, reschedule for a later time when it becomes available at their nearby Walgreens.”

In addition to checking with pharmacies, health experts say you may want to contact your doctor or a local health center to ask about COVID-19 booster options. The federal government offers an online vaccination site search tool at vaccines.gov.

What to expect at your vaccine appointment

The updated vaccines are coming from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The CDC said most U.S. residents should expect to get them for free through their insurance, local health centers or pharmacies that are part of the Bridge Access Program.

Health officials report COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective,” with over 672 million doses administered in the United States as of March 1. Though some people may experience side effects of fever or discomfort after their shot, more rare but serious health problems are possible.

“For this reason, everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine is monitored by their vaccination provider for at least 15 minutes,” the CDC wrote on its website in August. “After leaving a vaccination provider site, if you think you or your child might be having a severe allergic reaction, seek immediate medical care by calling 911.”

These popular cold medicines don’t work, FDA says. What should you take in flu season?

When should you test for COVID, and what if you test positive? Here are latest tips