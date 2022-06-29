CVS, Rite Aid set purchase limits on Plan B contraceptive pills as demand spikes after Roe v. Wade ruling

Two top pharmacy chains are setting purchase limits for Plan B emergency contraceptive pills as demand spikes after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

Rite-Aid confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement that it was limiting purchases of Plan B due to increased demand.

"At this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," said the chain in its statement.

After the Supreme Court decision, CVS said it saw a sharp increase in the sale of emergency contraceptives and added a temporary purchase limit "to ensure equitable access," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY.

"Sales have since returned to normal and we’re in the process of removing the purchase limits, which will take effect in-store and on CVS.com over the next 24 hours," said CVS in its statement.

A listing on their website for Plan B and Aftera shows a limit of three per order.

Amazon is also limiting Plan B sales to three per customer, the tech giant told CNBC. Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a statement sent to USA TODAY, Walmart said many of their products have online limits. "During times of fluctuating demand, these limits may change," the retailer said.

A search of various Plan B products on Walmart's website showed different purchase limits when added to an online cart, ranging from four to 10 per customer. It was unclear if those purchase limits were in place before the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling.

In an email to USA TODAY, Walgreens said it did not have purchase limits on Plan B in place at this time. Target could not be immediately reached for comment.

What is Plan B?

Plan B is oral emergency contraception that you can take up to five days after unprotected sex (including if your method of birth control failed, such as a ripped condom or missing a birth control pill) to reduce the risk of pregnancy.

There are two types of morning-after pills: levonorgetstrel pills and the ulipristal acetate-based Ella pill. Plan B One-Step, or Plan B, is arguably the most well-known levonorgestrel pill in the U.S.

Demand for Plan B has surged after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, ending the constitutional right to abortion.

While states figure out how to regulate abortion, many companies have promised to pay for workers who travel to states where abortion is allowed.

