CVS Pharmacy has similar policy to Walgreens, allows pharmacists to deny birth control prescriptions

Sara Edwards, USA TODAY
·4 min read

CVS Pharmacy has a similar policy to beleaguered competitor Walgreens, which allows pharmacists to deny prescriptions that conflict with their religious or moral beliefs, such as birth control or condoms.

Walgreens came under fire last week when customers documented their issues filling prescriptions for birth control or buying products for other reproductive choices like condoms.

Those examples went viral on social media under the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens.

CVS is the nation's largest pharmacy service by market share according to consumer data provider Statista, eclipsing Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart and over a dozen other brands. CVS has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion.

Amy Thibault, the lead director of external communications for CVS, told USA TODAY that the company has policies in place to ensure no patient is denied access to medication prescribed by a physician based on a staff member's individual beliefs.

"Under federal law, we must reasonably accommodate a religious conviction, and in certain states a moral or ethical conviction, that may prevent a pharmacist or pharmacy technician from dispensing specific medications," Thibault said in a statement.

Thibault said an objecting pharmacist must request an accommodation from CVS ahead of time and make arrangements to ensure patient care, either from a different pharmacist or elsewhere. Most states require that care providers who decline to provide services or prescriptions must find an alternate option for patients.

'Because of my faith': Walgreens employees allegedly denying birth control, condom sales

Post-Roe: 8 House Republicans join Democrats in voting to codify access to birth control

CVS declined to comment on whether its policy applies nationwide or only in the six states that require belief exemptions for pharmacists and other care providers. Those states are Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi and South Dakota – and they don't require pharmacists to find an alternate way to fill any denied prescriptions elsewhere.

CVS also declined to say whether it has enacted its internal policies to abide by the "conscience clause," a part of one of the so-called Church Amendments, which passed in 1992 and allows physicians and pharmacists to refuse to provide services that they say are not allowed by their religious or moral code.

That clause is frequently cited by businesses as a requirement that they allow employees conscientious leeway in providing products that conflict with their faith.

CVS also declined to comment on whether pharmacists' who opt out of filling a birth control prescription have to route the patient to a different pharmacy that can.

Walgreens has a policy in place that allows its pharmacists to step away from a prescription if the pharmacist has a religious or moral objection, but they are required to call a manager or someone else to complete the transaction.

Abigail Martin took to TikTok earlier in the month saying the pharmacist wouldn’t refill her birth control despite having refills available. Nick Pentz and his partner Jess were denied the sale of condoms after the pharmacist said “it’s against my faith.”

Fraser Engerman, a senior director of external relations for Walgreens, said instances like this are very rare, but the pharmacy has policies set up to provide care for customers while also respecting employees' religious and moral beliefs.

“In the instance a team member has a religious or moral conviction that prevents them from meeting a customer need, we require them to refer the customer to another employee or manager on duty who can complete the transaction,” he said in an email statement.

'Why not Plan B?': Here's what you're getting wrong about the emergency birth control

Male birth control: What's getting in the way, sexism or science?

CVS faced controversy back in 2019 when The Pill Club alleged that one of its subsidiaries, pharmacy benefits manager CVS Caremark, had raised rates and was denying birth control.

According to Newsweek, the birth control delivery startup said CVS Caremark was cutting payment rates for mail-order birth control pills to make it more expensive and inaccessible for women who aren't able to get to a pharmacy each month.

The hashtag #CVSDeniesCare then began to trend on social media, with Twitter users talking about how important the home-delivery service was for them.

CVS released a statement to Newsweek in 2019, saying that the accusations The Pill Club made against it were misleading.

"The Pill Club continues to be a participating pharmacy in our network and there is no impact on its customers' access to contraceptives," the statement said. "We are committed to providing access to women's health care and it is irresponsible for The Pill Club to suggest otherwise in an effort to maximize their profits at the expense of our PBM clients."

Thibault did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether or not CVS has continued the policies some consumers took issue with in 2019.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CVS' birth control policy allows pharmacists to deny prescriptions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Camila Mendes has dyed her hair lighter for the summer

    Camila Mendes debuts a new light brown hair colour on Instagram and it couldn't be further from her character, Veronica Lodge's black hair in Riverdale.

  • Khloé and Kim Kardashian cheer on North West at basketball game

    Khloé, 38, is expecting another child with Tristan Thompson via a surrogate

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.