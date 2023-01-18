A CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) insider lowered their holding by 2.6% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for CVS Health Corporation's (NYSE:CVS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CVS Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Prem Shah, sold US$180k worth of shares at a price of US$107 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$89.37. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Prem Shah was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does CVS Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that CVS Health insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$251m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The CVS Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CVS Health insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the CVS Health insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with CVS Health and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

