CVS Health beats quarterly profit estimates on PBM unit strength
CVS Health Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its pharmacy benefit management unit and lower-than-expected medical costs in its health insurance business.
CVS has been focusing on the integration of healthcare services business Signify and primary-care provider Oak Street to broaden the scope of its offerings. It completed their acquisition earlier this year.
The company said it recorded $496 million in pre-tax charges related to a restructuring program it started during the quarter.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $2.21 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $2.11 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
