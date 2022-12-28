CVRx to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CVRx, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at the conference at 3:45 pm Pacific Time.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online here, and at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.cvrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 30 days.



About CVRx, Inc.



CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim™, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.



Investor Contact:



Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie



ICR Westwicke



443-213-0501



ir@cvrx.com



Media Contact:



Erich Sandoval



Finn Partners



212-867-1762



erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com



