PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Carvana and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to CVNA shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions, thereby causing harm to the company's shareholders.

Carvana shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/carvana/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/680164/CVNA-SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Kaskela-Law-LLC-Announces-Investigation-of-Carvana-Co-and-Encourages-CVNA-Shareholders-to-Contact-the-Firm



