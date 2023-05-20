CVMA hosts ‘Family Fun Night’ celebration

At night when we feel lonesome, we hope to go somewhere for emotional support. To that end, the Columbia Valley Métis Association (CVMA) hosted a successful community gathering for people who need help with resources and support.

Family Fun Night was held on May 5, a celebration promoted by CVMA and Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC).

"It's about building the community . . . making people feel that they belong and that they are part of a larger community," said Kelsey Prichard, community coordinator of CVMA. "I think we achieved that goal."

Prichard said that the MNBC travels around chartered communities and hosts different community events and gatherings – and CVMA is one of these communities. So, they collaborated to host an event that celebrates and promotes the Métis culture.

MNBC representatives, Family Connections & Child Care Support from the Ministry of Education, funded and supported the fun night.

"And it's just to let parents and families know what they can access through Métis Nation British Columbia," Prichard added.

The gathering is also for the community wanting to know more about CVMA and the support and benefits they offer. But overall, the event is for fun and connecting with many individuals to "express themselves freely" and "have somewhere where they can go for support and resources," Prichard reiterated.

The evening attracted more than 40 people and featured food, musical bands, a campfire, and activities for children. "It was so much fun," Prichard said.

She noted this is their first time hosting the event and they plan to make it an annual gathering that builds a sense of community, pride and culture.

For more information, people can call 250-270-0291 or visit columbiavalleycc@mnbc.ca

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer