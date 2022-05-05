CVG Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on May 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.



Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

IR@CVGRP.com



