Cvent Partners with Aimbridge Hospitality with Preferred Access to Industry-Leading Event Diagramming and Virtual Site Tour Technology

Leading global hotel management company to leverage Cvent solutions to attract more group business and support a safer return to in-person events

Aimbridge Hospitality Logo

Aimbridge Hospitality Logo

Tysons Corner, VA, and Plano, TX (USA), Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced a multi-year agreement with Aimbridge Hospitality (“Aimbridge”) for event diagramming and virtual site tour technology. Through the partnership agreement, more than 1,400 properties operated by Aimbridge worldwide will have the option of preferred access to three of Cvent’s industry-leading group solutions: Cvent Event Diagramming, Photo-Realistic 3D, and Interactive Floor Plans. Aimbridge’s endorsement of all three Cvent group business solutions puts a spotlight on the critical role technology plays in driving efficiency and maximizing hotel sales and marketing efforts.

“At Aimbridge, we recognize the value technology offers not only to enhance our business processes, but more importantly, to the overall customer experience,” said Jamie Grittman, senior vice president of sales, strategy & innovation at Aimbridge Hospitality. “Having the right technology partners has never been more important, and after a careful selection process, we recognized that Cvent’s technology and support are unmatched – which is why we’re proud to offer their world-class solutions. Cvent is a proven leader that deeply understands the group business landscape and can fully support the complex needs of our portfolio at scale.”

Aimbridge hotels may leverage Cvent’s solutions to enhance their event offerings and support the unique needs of a changing group business environment. Using Cvent software, properties will map their meetings and event space in Photo-Realistic 3D and embed that technology directly in their Cvent Supplier Network (CSN) profile – which will allow buyers to initiate an interactive virtual site tour without ever having to leave their home or office. Hotels with this CSN feature will dramatically enhance the planner sourcing experience and be better positioned to attract future group business.

Story continues

Aimbridge properties may also use Cvent Event Diagramming and Interactive Floor Plans to seamlessly plan, manage, and execute in-person and hybrid events that exceed planner expectations, while meeting their unique health and safety requirements.

Since the start of the pandemic, Cvent has invested heavily across its supplier and venue solutions portfolio, unveiling comprehensive event safety features to its CSN and Cvent Event Diagramming solution such as its Source Safely™ Hub and “diagram check” functionality. The new tools and information help planners and venues plan safer meetings and events.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Aimbridge Hospitality and their managed properties to drive their group business success,” said Chris McAndrews, vice president of marketing for Cvent Hospitality Cloud. “Their global endorsement reflects Cvent’s continued commitment to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of hotels seeking new ways to market, sell, and execute exceptional meetings and events.”

###

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with nearly 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019 and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,500 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 21 countries, inclusive of pipeline. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas, and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Aimbridge’s International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

Attachment

CONTACT: Erica Stoltenberg Cvent 5713786240 estoltenberg@cvent.com



