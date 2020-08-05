CVA’s response to Flemons and Walker op-ed published in The Globe and Mail

Hamilton, ON, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is troubled by the recent op-ed published in The Globe and Mail, “When will Canada get on the same page about the risks of vaping.” Throughout the op-ed, the authors Ward Flemons and Brandie Walker, lung specialists at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine, state vaping is ineffective for smoking cessation and a tool intended to lure youth to smoking. Flemons and Walker call on the federal government to follow the lead of Nova Scotia and British Columbia by implementing plain packaging and restricting nicotine concentrations.