THC-free Happy Lane™ expands CV Sciences’ sales channels and consumer access to safe and effective CBD

CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Launch of Happy Lane™ CBD Product Line

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the launch of its new Happy Lane™ CBD product line.

Happy Lane™ non-GMO, hemp derived CBD products are manufactured with 0.00% THC (“THC-free”) and formulated using CV Sciences’ rigorous standards for quality, verified by a third party laboratory for purity, strength and composition.

Leveraging the success of the Company’s top selling PlusCBD™ product line, CV Sciences plans to make Happy Lane™ broadly available to U.S. consumers through new distribution channels, including the $650 billion convenience store channel.

Happy Lane™ is now available at select natural products retailers nationwide in six product SKUs and multiple form factors, including softgels, liquids, roll-ons, chews and gummies. Happy Lane™ offers distinctive new flavors such as Berry Extraordinary, Cherry Jubilee and Peppermint Magic, with additional innovations in development.

“We are thrilled to introduce Happy Lane™ to expand our sales channels and bring the highest quality CBD to fulfill CV Sciences’ mission to provide all consumers with access to high quality hemp derived CBD that has been verified to be safe and effective. Happy Lane™ allows us to expand our sales channels to bring the CV Sciences’ quality and scientific standards to a broader audience at value,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “With new retail distribution focused on value channels, we look forward to building long-term brand affinity with Happy Lane™ customers who did not previously have access to safe and effective CBD that is grown, extracted, manufactured, and lab verified by a trusted brand with a proven track record. Our initial launch of THC-free Happy Lane™ products are all available for less than $20, an entry point we believe provides access to new CBD customers.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 6,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural product retail market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

