Cuyana's Best-Selling Bag Now Comes in a Teeny, Tiny Version

This Bag Dethroned Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba’s Favorite Tote and It Now Comes in a Mini

A tote that's been slung over the shoulders of editors, fashion gurus, and celebrities alike is a carryall worth noticing. We're talking about Cuyana's Classic Leather Tote, one of the brand's best-selling bags that Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba both own. It has reigned supreme over its pretty leather companions for years — up until recently, that is.

According to the brand, its Double Loop Bag quickly dethroned the signature carryall when it launched back in March. And now, Cuyana launched a mini version that's sure to be just as popular.

Crafted from a supple Italian pebbled leather with the same structured silhouette as the original Double Loop bag, it's practically identical but with a more compact shape. The bag has a soft suede lining and thoughtful details, like an internal flap closure to secure belongings and an adjustable leather strap that can be worn in different ways. Though it's smaller — it was dubbed the Mini, after all — it's surprisingly spacious and features an interior slip pocket to keep keys, phones, and smaller items organized.

Its condensed size is the reason you'll be reaching for the Mini Double Loop Bag for errands, daytime excursions, and drinks with friends. At $195, the new bag is available in four neutral hues — black, caramel, off white, and rust orange — that'll go with pretty much anything in your closet. There's also a trendy snake print option that goes for $245.

Each one is made in a woman-owned factory in Turkey that's been producing quality leather goods for generations, per the brand. Cuyana's products are designed with the company's "fewer, better" philosophy in mind, meaning you can expect to be carrying the mini tote for years. Considering its sister bag has been such a hit, we predict this one won't be in stock for much longer.

Shop the tiniest member of the best-selling Double Loop family before it sells out.

