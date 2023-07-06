Interest rates to hit 6.5pc within months, traders bet - latest updates

Traders have fully priced in that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 6.5pc by March - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Interest rates will reach 6.5pc by March, money markets are predicting, as fears grow about the health of Britain’s economy.

Traders are fully pricing in a terminal rate of 6.5pc by the end of the first quarter of next year, which would be the highest since 1998.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Money markets were betting on a peak of 5pc just a couple of months ago.

The Bank of England has delivered 13 successive rate increases since late 2021, including an unexpected half-point hike last month to 5pc.

However, an economist at JP Morgan this week predicted rates could go as high as 7pc.

The Treasury sold £4bn of gilts on Wednesday offering the highest interest rate on Government debt since 2007.

Sir Keir Starmer said in an interview with the BBC that Labour would inherit a “broken” economy if it wins the next election, while Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has complained that petrol stations have been charging too much for fuel, which is making it more difficult to bring inflation back down to its 2pc target.

Read the latest updates below.

08:35 AM BST

FCA 'quite right' to summon bank chiefs over savings rates, says minister

It is “absolutely right” that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is meeting with bank chiefs to discuss concerns surrounding interest rates for savers lagging behind the cost of mortgages, a Government minister has said.

Chris Philp said it is “wrong” that some banks “haven’t increased the rates they pay savers commensurately”.

He told Sky News:

I think the FCA are quite right to call them in and and raise that forcefully. We do need banks to behave in a way that’s fair, reasonable and is properly competitive as well.

08:15 AM BST

Some petrol retailers 'charging too much,' says Bailey

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said there is evidence that some retailers are overcharging customers, adding to pressure on the sector as authorities struggle to bring down inflation.

Mr Bailey, who has faced criticism over the Bank of England’s approach to addressing price rises, said that moves by regulators on retail prices, especially in the fuel market, would help to lower inflation.

In an interview with BBC children’s TV show Newsround, he said:

If you look at petrol prices some sellers of petrol have possibly been charging too much for it. Now that’s important [not overcharging], it helps us with inflation but it’s just fairer if these things are tackled. It’s important that these steps can be taken to make these things fairer and to save money for people by doing so are taken.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met regulators last week to discuss ways to ensure consumers do not pay more than they should and those struggling to make payments receive help.

On Monday, competition regulators said drivers buying fuel at supermarkets last year paid more than they would have done otherwise due to major supermarkets increasing their margins.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said fuel retailers may be charging too much - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

08:03 AM BST

Markets slide at the open

The stock markets in London have fallen to begin the day as investors fret over China’s economy and the possibility of more interest rate rises ahead.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has fallen 0.8pc to 7,382.51 while the FTSE 250 has dropped 0.5pc to 18,298.42.

Story continues

07:51 AM BST

More than 10m sign up to ‘Twitter-killer’ app Threads in seven hours

More than 10 million people have signed up for Meta’s new app Threads within its first seven hours as Mark Zuckerberg sets out his challenge to Twitter, owned by rival billionaire Elon Musk.

The app offers a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram designed for “real-time updates and public conversations”.

Those quick to join the new platform included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez as well as Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads,” Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on the app, along with a fire emoji.



He then took to Twitter, posting a well-known meme of Spiderman facing off against Spiderman - in a nod to the rivalry with Mr Musk and between the two services.



The app is now available to download from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in over 100 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada and Japan.

My colleague Adam Mawardi has more details.

The app, called Threads, offers a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

07:31 AM BST

Currys sales fall amid 'uncertain' economic outlook

Electronics retailer Currys has revealed a dip in sales for the past year as it flagged an “uncertain” economic outlook.

The company revealed that sales fell by 6pc to £9.5b over the year to April 29, compared with the previous year.

It also reported a £450m pre-tax loss for the year, compared with a £126m profit a year earlier.

The performance was “at the top end of the guided range”, the company said.

Currys said the loss was driven by a £511m non-cash impairment in its UK business linked to the merger of Dixons and Carphone in 2014.

Currys has revealed a large fall in sales - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

07:19 AM BST

Cutting oil and gas production 'dangerous', warns Shell boss

The boss of Shell has warned it would be “dangerous and irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production during an inflation crisis.

Wael Sawan insisted that the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” to avoid a surge in energy costs as households struggle with the cost of living.

The Shell chief executive warned that increased demand from China and a cold winter in Europe could push prices higher - impacting bills.

Mr Sawan has angered climate activists who have criticised the company’s plan to continue oil production until 2030.

Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in May was disrupted by protesters chanting “go to hell” and attempting to storm the stage, with the chaotic four-hour event dominated by accusation that the company was putting the climate at risk.

Professor Emily Shuckburgh, a climate scientist at the University of Cambridge, said companies like Shell should speed up their green transition “rather than trying to suggest the most vulnerable in society are in any way best served by prolonging our use of oil and gas”.

Mr Sawan told the BBC: “I respectfully disagree.”

He added: “What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again.”

Mr Sawan did not rule out moving the oil giant’s headquarters and stock market listing to the US.

He highlighted the warm welcome extended to the company by the New York Stock Exchange at a recent investors’ meeting and pointed out that American oil companies command higher prices for their shares.

Exxon Mobil is worth 40pc more than Shell per dollar of profit.

He told the BBC:

There are many who question whether that valuation gap can only be bridged if we move to the US. A move of headquarters is not a priority for the next three years. I would never rule out anything that could potentially create the right circumstances for the company and its shareholders. Ultimately, I am in the service of shareholder value.

Climate protesters gathered at Shell's AGM in March but chief executive Wael Sawan has warned the cost of living crisis would worsen if oil and gas production was cut - Belinda Jiao for the Telegraph

07:14 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for being with us today. We start with news from the boss of Shell, who has said that cutting oil and gas production would be “dangerous and irresponsible”.

Wael Sawan has insisted that the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” to avoid a surge in energy costs as households struggle with the cost of living.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain dealing in ‘fantasyland economics’, says retail chief | Companies are unable to bring down prices to former levels as wage pressures increase

2) Glass skyscrapers to become a thing of the past in net zero drive | New offices could be built with smaller windows in race to hit energy efficiency targets

3) SNP ran up £148,000 taxpayer bill at Cop 27 climate conference | Nicola Sturgeon and other officials spent thousands on luxury hotels, flights, and food

4) Murdoch to keep TalkTV on air despite low viewing figures | Company denies reports of looming closure as numbers lag far behind rival channels

5) Met officer criticised over Sarah Everard remarks to head Serious Fraud Office | Whitehall insists appointment comes after a ‘rigorous’ search for a new director

What happened overnight

Meta has officially launched its rival to Twitter, named Threads, offering users an alternative to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Shares slipped in Asia after Wall Street drifted downward following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 3pc on heavy selling of Chinese banks shares after Goldman Sachs downgraded them citing concerns about the slowing economy and lenders’ exposures to debt. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.7pc.

Wall Street’s main indexes edged lower on Wednesday after tepid economic data from the US and China fuelled fears of a global slowdown.

The S&P 500 dropped 8.77 points, or 0.2pc, to 4,446.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 129.83 points, or 0.4pc, to 34,288.46. The Nasdaq composite fell 25.12 points, or 0.2pc, to 13,791.65.

Yields were mixed in the bond market as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting fuelled bets of further interest rate increases.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.94pc from 3.86pc Monday, when bond trading ended early ahead of the US Independence Day holiday.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, was holding steady at 4.94pc.