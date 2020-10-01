Cutting Edge Table Games Conference to Offer Solutions for Challenging Times

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / The Cutting Edge Table Games Conference, a virtual event to be held November 17, will offer a unique educational program filled with practical solutions for operators across the country facing an array of challenges related to the COVID19 pandemic.

The event will include numbers-oriented, workshop-style sessions conducted by renowned table game experts as well as hands-on operations and marketing discussion panels featuring table game executives from a broad range of casinos and market segments.

"Cutting Edge Table Games Conference will offer something time-honored and something new, recognizing that though market circumstance may change, game math is what it is," said Charles Anderer, Executive Editor, Casino Journal, producers of the event. "Table games player limits and numerous other restrictions on operators have altered the landscape, but any tweaking of odds, game mix, and promotions needs to be handled with extreme care. Our program will identify new paths to profitability while helping operators avoid potentially costly mistakes."

The educational program at Cutting Edge Table Games Conference is as follows:

How rules, procedures, and side bets effect table game hold percentage: In this 60-minute session you will learn how the number of hand decisions and wagering spots influences hold percentage (and win). How changing game rules alters the hold percentage range, and why adding side bets is so important. Leading table gams educator Bill Zender is the presenter.

Executive Roundtable: Taking Stock of the New Normal: COVID-19 has changed the rules for table game operators and they have responded in kind. In this high-level discussion, industry thought leader and Hard Rock table game executive Bennie Mancino will lead a discussion of how operators are making the most of the current situation from the standpoint of product mix, new technologies, staffing and overall strategy.

When Promotions Don't Add Up: Table games already have a thin house advantage that can be vulnerable to advantage play. However, when an ill-conceived promotion significantly alters the game rules, players can have an enormous advantage delivered on a silver platter. In this session, gaming math expert Michael Shackleford will analyze specific promotions that made it past the internal vetting process to the casino floor, only to be beaten terribly by even amateur advantage players aware of the mistake.

COVID19: Table Game Marketing Strategies and Tactics: Table game operators in the reopening phase are faced with supply restrictions, social distancing requirements and a player base that is more dependent on gambling for entertainment in an amenity-constrained environment. In addition, operators must manage the conflicts and stresses that come along with safety measures that are not always uniformly embraced. Mike Meczka, the casino industry's foremost market researcher, will lead the discussion.

Cutting Edge Table Game Conference attendees will be offered a digital platform that allows them to view sessions live and on-demand; sample and review entrants in the new Cutting Edge Table Games Game Developers Forum, an online version of Casino Journal's popular Best New Table Games contest; network; online chat with other attendees; schedule meetings; download important content and more.

