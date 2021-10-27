Cutting Edge haunted house in Fort Worth named as one of scariest in the nation

Fort Worth has one of the scariest attractions in the nation, according to American Haunts, an association of haunted houses across the United States.

Cutting Edge, a haunted house at 1701 E. Lancaster Avenue, was named the fifth scariest haunted house in the nation by American Haunts.

The building, which Cutting Edge says is a nearly 100-year-old abandoned meatpacking factory, has been transformed into a 55-minute fright fest.

Old meat packing machinery that owners say is original from the days the building served as a factory have been turned into human processing machines, with the attraction hoisting realistic mannequins from the first floor to the second and sending them through an entire meant packing process until the corpses are brought back down to the first level.

While American Haunts incorrectly labels this as a Dallas attraction, it does credit Cutting Edge with having “excellence in fear-based, sensory entertainment.” The haunt has more than 1 million visitors annually, according to American Haunts.

It’s not the first time Cutting Edge has been recognized for its ability to terrify visitors. Readers of USA Today earlier this year voted Cutting Edge as the best haunted attraction in the nation.

“More than just a haunted house, Cutting Edge Haunted House begins its entertainment the moment guests enter the parking lot,” USA Today said.

Cutting Edge has tickets for time slots ranging from 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Each time slot gives guests 30 minutes to arrive after the time on the ticket. Wait for the show ranges 30 to 45 minutes and parking closes 10 minutes before showtime.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $50, depending on the day. They can be purchased on the Cutting Edge website, cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com.