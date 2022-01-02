Cutting Covid isolation to five days would save economy £300m

covid test self-isolation coronavirus uk economy

Cutting the Covid self-isolation period from seven days to five would save the economy £300m in lost output in January, economists have estimated, as businesses are crippled by hundreds of thousands of absent workers.

Current rules could cost the economy almost £1bn next month as Covid infections soar, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) - equal to a 0.5pc hit to monthly GDP.

It comes as Boris Johnson faces growing pressure to protect businesses and the NHS from the impact of mass staff absence as evidence grows that the dominant omicron variant is milder than previous forms of coronavirus.

The CEBR scenario assumes that daily cases average 110,000 in the first week of January and then decline by 20pc each subsequent week.

Karl Thompson, an economist at the think tank, said that reducing the period to five days would lessen the impact of the rules by £300m and limit the monthly GDP hit to 0.3pc.

It would also benefit hospitality businesses, which suffered from much lower Christmas sales than hoped for and now have to contend with legions of workers in isolation.

Earlier this month, the UK Health Security Agency adjusted rules on self-isolation, saying that people who receive negative lateral flow test results on the sixth and seventh day of their quarantine period can leave early rather than remaining at home for 10 days.

US health officials have gone further, reducing the recommended period to five days as long as people are asymptomatic and continue to wear a mask for a further five days. The move followed lobbying by business groups that complained of staffing shortages.

Ministers have rejected calls for the UK to follow suit. Employment minister Chloe Smith told the BBC on Wednesday that there were no plans for a change.

It is unclear how many Britons have been self-isolating over recent weeks. Infections are at the highest level since the start of the pandemic, with around 188,000 new reported cases in Thursday’s daily figures.

Story continues

But surveys over recent months have indicated some people did not plan to comply with the requirement to self-isolate.

Train services have been particularly impacted by shortages, with hundreds of daily services cut or reduced to prevent last-minute cancellations. Southern Rail has cancelled trains to and from London Victoria until January 10th owing to a lack of staff.

Omicron has already taken a toll on British executives’ confidence, which dropped sharply this month according to the Institute for Directors. There was a “sharp deterioration” in the business group’s economic confidence index from -6 in November to -17 in December, the lowest since last January.

Around three quarters of directors surveyed said they expected costs to rise in the coming year, with a similar number saying they would increase prices as an offset in a sign that inflation is likely to remain high well into the new year.

Kitty Ussher, the institute’s chief economist, said: “We now have significantly more business leaders feeling pessimistic about the UK economy in the next 12 months than feeling optimistic.

“This matters because firms are less likely to undertake investment if the climate feels uncertain, and we need that investment for the economy to grow.