‘Cuties’ controversy: Does Netflix's new movie deserve the backlash?

"Cuties," the award-winning French film met with outcry for its provocative promotional poster, has arrived on Netflix. But does the movie actually deserve the backlash it received for an image of pre-teen actresses dancing in midriff-baring tops and short-shorts with their backs arched?

#CancelNetflix and #BoycottNetflix were trending on social media Thursday, a day after a film debuted on the streaming service. But there's more to the movie than its marketing material, which at one point described "Cuties" as the story of 11-year-old Amy, who’s “fascinated with a twerking dance crew."

When vitriolic reaction surfaced on Twitter, mostly from people who hadn't seen it, Tessa Thompson, who saw the movie at Sundance Film Festival, called it "beautiful" and with a "fresh voice at the helm."

"The film comments on the hyper-sexualization of preadolescent girls," the actress added. "Disappointed to see the current discourse."

#CUTIES is a beautiful film. It gutted me at @sundancefest. It introduces a fresh voice at the helm. She’s a French Senegalese Black woman mining her experiences. The film comments on the hyper-sexualization of preadolescent girls. Disappointed to see the current discourse. 😞 — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) August 20, 2020

"Hair Love" writer/director Matthew A. Cherry tweeted that the problematic image shows why directors should be involved with the way their films are marketed: "It makes no sense that directors aren’t even consulted in marketing materials for their own movies."

This is why directors should have a say in the marketing. Studios always push back on that but it makes no sense that directors aren’t even consulted in marketing materials for their own movies. https://t.co/S2OBDnRdPJ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 3, 2020

Negative response turned “Cuties” into the subject of a Change.org petition and a source of directed disdain. “Cuties” filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré told Deadline she “received numerous death threats” and a call from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

"We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork," Netflix tweeted. "It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

So here's the ironic thing surrounding the “Cuties” controversy: The blowback against the sexualization of girls isn’t at odds with the film's perspective.

Writer/director Doucouré, who is of Senegalese descent, says in Netflix press material that she had the idea to make “Cuties” after watching a group of 11-year-olds perform dance moves onstage copied from video clips.

“I was surprised because of their age,” Doucouré says. “I met with hundreds of pre-teens who told me their stories. I needed to know how they felt about their own femininity in today’s society, and how they dealt with their self-image at a time when social media is so important.”

So what is the film ultimately about? “Cuties” is a look at one girl’s struggle to find her identity amid contrasting cultures. Amy (Fathia Youssouf), 11, moves to a housing project in Paris and is raised by a conservative mother who is quietly suffering. Amy is simultaneously exposed to the internet’s sexy dance videos and Instagram selfies, and cool girls who appear carefree, confident and free.

Fathia Youssouf, left, stars as Amy and Maïmouna Gueye plays her mother. More

