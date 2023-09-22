The Cutest Pictures of Adele and Her Beau Rich Paul

The singer and sports agent have been going strong since they first sparked romance rumors in July 2021

Getty Rich Paul and Adele at the Grammys in February 2023

"Rumour Has It" Adele has found her "One and Only" in Rich Paul!

Since the Grammy winner and sports agent took their relationship public in 2021, they've been spotted out and about looking adorable as ever. From courtside NBA games to black-tie date nights, the happy couple continuously shows love and support for each other.

"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," she told Oprah Winfrey of Paul during an interview in November 2021.



See all of Adele and Rich Paul's cutest photos from their public outings over the years.

Hand-in-Hand

Getty Adele and Rich Paul

Shortly after the "Hello" singer and Paul made their relationship Instagram-official, Adele opened up to Vogue about their sweet romance.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she said about her boyfriend in November 2021. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

Adele also revealed that the two originally met a few years before they started dating, at a party where she was "a bit drunk." At the time, she joked to him, "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now."

Quality Time

Harry How/Getty Adele and Rich Paul

While they seemingly haven't tied the knot just yet, Adele doesn't hesitate to vocalize her commitment to Paul. In September 2023, she referred to the sports agent as her "husband" during her Las Vegas residency.

"You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele told an adoring female audience member in a video posted on TikTok.

Cuddling Up

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele and Rich Paul

In the candid interview with Oprah, Adele also noted that the relationship with her beau is also the first time she's ever "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

Courtside Cuties

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Adele and Rich Paul

The duo clearly has a favorite date spot! They've been spotted sitting courtside at several NBA games since their first public appearance at a Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game in 2021.

The basketball court is a likely location for Paul, who's a major sports agent representing the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, and more. Paul founded his own agency, Klutch Sports Group, in 2012.

A Night to Remember

Johnny Nunez/Getty Adele and Rich Paul

Paul joined his singer girlfriend at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she took home the golden gramophone for best pop solo performance with her hit "Easy on Me."

When she took the stage to accept the award, Adele got emotional while dedicating the win to her son. As she started to tear up, she teasingly reprimanded herself on behalf of her beau.

"Oh, God, Richie!" she began, launching into an imitation of her longtime love. "He said, 'Don't cry! If you win anything tonight, don't cry!' And here I am crying."

Goofing Off

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Adele, Rich Paul and Dwayne Johnson

Between all the beautiful songs and emotional moments, Paul and Adele goofed off with their new pal Dwayne Johnson during the Grammys.

Prior to the February ceremony, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer had previously expressed her hope to one day meet Johnson, and that dream came true when he presented her with the award on stage.

Romantic Getaway

BACKGRID Adele and Rich Paul

In July 2022, the couple was spotted soaking up the sun and wearing bright colors while on vacation in Italy.

Double Date

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Rich Paul, Adele, and Kevin Hart

Paul and Adele have been spotted enjoying a few double dates with Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko. Whether they're watching a basketball game or dolled up for a glitzy event, the quartet always looks to be having fun together.

