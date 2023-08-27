The Cutest Photos of Celebrity Kids Meeting Their Baby Brothers and Sisters

Is there anything sweeter than big brothers and sisters meeting their baby siblings for the first time?

Ahh, brothers and sisters!

Before the signs of sibling rivalry start, the sweet moments between newly minted big siblings and their brand new baby brothers and sisters are some for the memory books.

With Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia recently joining the club as big sis to little Adira (with the adorable photos to go with), look back at some other celeb sibling meet-cutes through the years.

Meghan Trainor's Sons, Riley and Barry

Meghan Trainor TikTok Meghan Trainor's son Riley meets his baby brother

Following baby Barry's July 2023 arrival, Meghan Trainor shared a sweet TikTok in which her son Riley, 2, first said hello.

"Riley is so gentle, sweet, and absolutely in love with his new best friend,” Trainor captioned the post, which featured Riley holding his little bro in one shot before stroking him gently from outside his bassinet in another. "Good job," Trainor said to her oldest.

Dad is Trainor's husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Crew

When Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed son Crew in the summer of 2018, they had a whole welcoming committee in the form of big sibs Emmie Kay, Duke, Ella and Drake (swipe to see them in the last snap).

In one photo shared by Joanna, the four big kids stood by the hospital door, listening for their cue.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤,” the Fixer Upper star captioned her image.

Khloé Kardashian's Kids, True and Tatum

Hulu Khloé Kardashian's children meet

'True' love!

To round out season 2 of The Kardashians in November 2022, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate.

Kardashian first introduced her then 4-year-old to the newborn via FaceTime from the hospital, before an at-home meet-cute together on a cozy chair.

"This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful," Kardashian said on a different episode of the series.

Dad is NBA player Tristan Thompson.



Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's Sons, Dutton and Baker

Chris Lane/Instagram The Bushnell-Lane family

"Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!" country star Chris Lane captioned a family photo of his newly minted foursome before commenting, "Bigggg bro loves his lil bro! Love our family and proud of you sweetheart!"

In a video of Dutton and Baker's first meeting at the hospital in the fall of 2022, Lane said to Dutton, then 16 months, "That's your brother!"

"Mama missed you bud!" Lauren Bushnell Lane told her elder son, who was dressed in a "big bro" tee, as her dad David took video.



Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughters, Olympia and Adira

"My sister and me," was the simple caption on this joyful shot of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's soon-to-be 6-year-old daughter Olympia meeting her newborn sis, Adira, in August 2023.

In his own caption, Dad shared a message of gratitude to his wife and the hospital medical team, adding, "I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

Jenna Bush Hager's Kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram Poppy Hager meeting little brother Hal

Big sisters Mila, then 6, and Poppy, then almost 4, couldn't help but smile wide while meeting newborn brother Hal in August of 2019.

Today co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager celebrated the siblings’ first moments together with a trio of snapshots on her Instagram account, showing Mila and Poppy peering into Hal’s bassinet and snuggling up in the hospital bed alongside their mom and the newborn. A third image saw both Mila and Hager looking lovingly down at Hal.

“And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” Bush Hager captioned the touching post.

Dad is Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager.

Sean and Catherine Lowe's Kids, Samuel, Isaiah and Mia

Catherine Giudici Instagram Sean and Catherine Lowe's kids meet

Matching PJs for the win!

Sean and Catherine Lowe's boys Isaiah Hendrix, then 19 months, and Samuel Thomas, then 3, stared adoringly at their newborn sister Mia Mejia in a series of photos Dad posted to Instagram in 2019.

“They love her. And like her daddy, she’s unsure about them,” Lowe joked in his caption.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids, Luna, Miles and Esti

Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, were on the case when baby sis Esti arrived in early 2023.

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love," mom Chrissy Teigen wrote in an Instagram caption introducing the family's third child.

Weeks later, she and husband John Legend had even more news (and noise!) with the arrival of son Wren, who got an equally cute moment with his siblings.

Savannah Guthrie's Kids, Vale and Charley

Today Show/Twitter Savannah Guthrie's kids meet

In a video that aired on Today shortly after anchor Savannah Guthrie welcomed her second child, Charles “Charley” Max, the mom checked in with her fellow co-hosts.

“He’s happy and Vale loves him, which was a big relief,” Guthrie shared of her then-2-year-old.

“I love you, baby brother,” Vale could be heard whispering before leaning over to plant a gentle kiss on the new baby.

Dad is Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman.

Read the original article on People.