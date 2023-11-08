The Cutest Couples at the 2023 CMA Awards

Country music's favorite duos spent their date night on the red carpet in Nashville

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

It's date night down in Nashville! Longtime loves and hot new flames are all dressed in perfect harmony for one of country music's biggest nights of the year.

From Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane to Lily Rose and Daira Eamon, see some of the genre's most talented duos attending this year's ceremony.

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream exclusively on Hulu the following day.

Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen

Jason Kempin/Getty Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen

Morgan wowed in shimmery teal alongside her well-suited husband Allen.

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic Daira Eamon and Lily Rose

Months after their spring wedding, Rose and her wife Eamon showed some PDA as they walked down the red carpet.

Craig Campbell and Mindy Ellis

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Craig Campbell and Mindy Ellis

Campbell brought classic southern style, wearing a sleek black hat, while his wife and collaborator Ellis sparkled in a color block gown.

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

Jason Kempin/Getty Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane

The parents of two were glowing ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony.

Dalton Dover and Faith Dover

Jason Davis/WireImage Dalton Dover and Faith Dover

The "Baby I Am" singer and his wife suited up for their night out in Nashville.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick

Jason Kempin/Getty Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick

Tenpenny and Patrick — who married in October 2022 — matched in classic black cowboy hats.

Ahsaki LaFrance-Chachere and Dennis Chachere

Jason Davis/WireImage Ahsaki LaFrance-Chachere and Dennis Chachere

The couple rocked silver hues with turquoise accents on the red carpet.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.