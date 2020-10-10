These Instagram Captions for Couple Photos Are Cute Without Being Cheesy

From Country Living

Nearly everyone knows that a relationship isn't officially official until a couple photo has been posted on Instagram. This is the law. (Okay, not really—but your first public picture together is a pretty big deal.)

With this in mind, it's no surprise that sharing a couple pic with the entire universe internet can be stressful. There's so much to think about! Does your pose look good? Are they blinking? Are you blinking? Are they doing that annoying thing where they put their arm around your neck, which is cute in theory, but actually just messes up your hair?

After you've managed to nail the perfect shot (96 takes later), you’re still going to need a cute and funny caption, which is where we come in! Skip the part where you panic and text your friends begging for ideas on what to write about your cheesy selfie. We did the hard work for you and came up with the best Instagram captions for couples, from funny love quotes and pop culture references to the best country love songs and romantic song lyrics that say exactly what you're thinking. Choose your favorite cute couples caption, share the photo with your followers, and watch the likes roll in!





Cute Couple Captions

View photos Photo credit: Raphye Alexius - Getty Images More

I'm wearing the smile you gave me.

The best things in life are better with you.

You're my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye.

The peanut butter to my jelly.

Together is a wonderful place to be.

I can't live without you, and I don't want to try.

My favorite fairytale is our love story.

Home is wherever I'm with you.

Two heads, one heart.

Every day with you is the best day of my life.

I want to be with you until my last page.

P.S. I love you.

You're the apple of my eye.

Funny Couple Captions

View photos Photo credit: UpperCut Images - Getty Images More

We go together like hot sauce and everything.

Thank you, Tinder.

A relationship is when one person is always right and the other person is the boyfriend.

I love you more than pizza, and that's saying a lot.

Swiped right, now it's for life.

Even when I want to kill you, I love you.

Thanks for being so good at killing spiders.

I'm happy to be your big/little spoon.

He's not perfect, but at least he's not from my hometown.

I like you even when I'm hungry.

Thanks for putting up with me even though I'm kind of crazy.

It wasn't love at first sight, but we turned out okay.

You're the only person I would share my snacks with.

I love you ALMOST as much as tacos.

Song Lyrics for Couple Captions

View photos Photo credit: Thanasis Zovoilis - Getty Images More

Story continues