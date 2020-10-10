These Instagram Captions for Couple Photos Are Cute Without Being Cheesy

Nearly everyone knows that a relationship isn't officially official until a couple photo has been posted on Instagram. This is the law. (Okay, not really—but your first public picture together is a pretty big deal.)
With this in mind, it's no surprise that sharing a couple pic with the entire
universe internet can be stressful. There's so much to think about! Does your pose look good? Are they blinking? Are you blinking? Are they doing that annoying thing where they put their arm around your neck, which is cute in theory, but actually just messes up your hair?
After you've managed to nail the perfect shot (96 takes later), you’re still going to need a cute and funny caption, which is where we come in! Skip the part where you panic and text your friends begging for ideas on what to write about your cheesy selfie. We did the hard work for you and came up with the best Instagram captions for couples, from funny love quotes and pop culture references to the best country love songs and romantic song lyrics that say exactly what you're thinking. Choose your favorite cute couples caption, share the photo with your followers, and watch the likes roll in!
Cute Couple Captions
- I'm wearing the smile you gave me.
- The best things in life are better with you.
- You're my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye.
- The peanut butter to my jelly.
- Together is a wonderful place to be.
- I can't live without you, and I don't want to try.
- My favorite fairytale is our love story.
- Home is wherever I'm with you.
- Two heads, one heart.
- Every day with you is the best day of my life.
- I want to be with you until my last page.
- P.S. I love you.
- You're the apple of my eye.
Funny Couple Captions
- We go together like hot sauce and everything.
- Thank you, Tinder.
- A relationship is when one person is always right and the other person is the boyfriend.
- I love you more than pizza, and that's saying a lot.
- Swiped right, now it's for life.
- Even when I want to kill you, I love you.
- Thanks for being so good at killing spiders.
- I'm happy to be your big/little spoon.
- He's not perfect, but at least he's not from my hometown.
- I like you even when I'm hungry.
- Thanks for putting up with me even though I'm kind of crazy.
- It wasn't love at first sight, but we turned out okay.
- You're the only person I would share my snacks with.
- I love you ALMOST as much as tacos.
Song Lyrics for Couple Captions
- "You make me dance like a fool, forget how to breathe, shine like gold, buzz like a bee. Just the thought of you can drive me wild—oh, you make me smile." — Uncle Kracker
- "We were just kids when we fell in love." — Ed Sheeran
- "You're my end and my beginning. Even when I lose, I'm winning." — John Legend
- "If all I got is your hand in my hand, baby I could die a happy man." — Thomas Rhett
- "You could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice." — Drake
- "I got everything I need and nothing that I don't." — Zac Brown Band
- "You still look like a movie, you still sound like a song. My god, this reminds me of when we were young." — Adele
- "I hope you don't mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world." — Elton John
- "Loving you is easy." — Minnie Riperton
Romantic Quotes for Couple Captions
- "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss
- "Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you." — Loretta Young
- "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne
- "True love stories never have endings." — Richard Bach
- "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." — Mignon McLaughlin
Pop Culture Couple Captions
- "Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen
- "Love is like the wind. You can't see it, but you can feel it." — A Walk to Remember
- "Pick me, choose me, love me." — Grey's Anatomy
- "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally
- "If you're a bird, I'm a bird." — The Notebook
- "I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all." — 10 Things I Hate About You
You Might Also Like