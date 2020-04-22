The 25 Cutest Pots And Planters For All Of That Gardening You're Doing

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you have a green thumb and a new indoor garden, these cute pots and planters will give all your plants a home. (Photo: HuffPost )

You’ve probably heard this a million times: Millennials are obsessed with houseplants, becoming their own kind of horticulturists.

Those taking care of the houseplants they purchased online might be on to something. Gardening has grown (please don’t groan) in popularity recently, and there has been a rise in everything outdoorsy, from planting your own vegetables to owning your own backyard chickens.

And while you might not have the space for a full garden, you might have all kinds of greens throughout your apartment — ferns, palms, even orchids if you’re especially fancy. All those houseplants might even help with your health and happiness, too.

Since it seems everyone, including those of us at HuffPost Finds, has been flexing their green thumbs, we wanted to find the cutest pots and planters out there.

You probably have a favorite plant, flower or herb that’s already outgrown its original pot, so these planters will be perfect for repotting them. Our favorites include a mini Baby Yoda one that you can set on your desk and another that looks like an antique Grecian bust.

Check out these 25 cute pots and planters:

A sloth-shaped planter that's a little lazy

One that's a tassel above the rest

A mini Baby Yoda pot that's full of the Force

A Grecian bust that doubles as a pot

A planter that's two-faced (but in a good way)

A chic black and white pot

One with blue marbling

Another that might make you blush

An ombre planter for your succulents

A minimalist gold planter

A pot that's (luckily) not two-faced

One with some depth and dimension

One that won't change its stripes

A jar you can pour your feelings into

A celestial one that's out of this world

A pot that took a little dip

A planter with a different take on terra cotta

A planter that's got its eyes on you

Another you can sip tea with

A set of three floral pots that are blooming

A pot that's in trendy terrazzo

One that looks suspiciously like a cat

A pot that'll have you seeing spots and polka dots

A porcelain printed pot that's as pretty as your grandma's china

A crystal planter that really rocks

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.