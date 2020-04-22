The 25 Cutest Pots And Planters For All Of That Gardening You're Doing

If you have a green thumb and a new indoor garden, these cute pots and planters will give all your plants a home. (Photo: HuffPost )
If you have a green thumb and a new indoor garden, these cute pots and planters will give all your plants a home. (Photo: HuffPost )

You’ve probably heard this a million times: Millennials are obsessed with houseplants, becoming their own kind of horticulturists.

Those taking care of the houseplants they purchased online might be on to something. Gardening has grown (please don’t groan) in popularity recently, and there has been a rise in everything outdoorsy, from planting your own vegetables to owning your own backyard chickens. 

And while you might not have the space for a full garden, you might have all kinds of greens throughout your apartment — ferns, palms, even orchids if you’re especially fancy. All those houseplants might even help with your health and happiness, too.

Since it seems everyone, including those of us at HuffPost Finds, has been flexing their green thumbs, we wanted to find the cutest pots and planters out there.

You probably have a favorite plant, flower or herb that’s already outgrown its original pot, so these planters will be perfect for repotting them. Our favorites include a mini Baby Yoda one that you can set on your desk and another that looks like an antique Grecian bust.  

Check out these 25 cute pots and planters:

A sloth-shaped planter that's a little lazy

Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.

One that's a tassel above the rest

Find it for $12 at Urban Outfitters.
Find it for $12 at Urban Outfitters

A mini Baby Yoda pot that's full of the Force

Find it for $20 at Etsy.
Find it for $20 at Etsy

A Grecian bust that doubles as a pot

<a href="https://fave.co/3czBcIS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $42 at Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $42 at Anthropologie</a>.
Find it for $42 at Anthropologie.

A planter that's two-faced (but in a good way)

Find it for $32 to $68, depending on the size, at Etsy.
Find it for $32 to $68, depending on the size, at Etsy.

A chic black and white pot

<a href="https://fave.co/2XTtwgt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $16 at West Elm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $16 at West Elm</a>.
Find it for $16 at West Elm.

One with blue marbling

<a href="https://fave.co/2VrzOT5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $20 to $42, depending on the size, at Terrain" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $20 to $42, depending on the size, at Terrain</a>.
Find it for $20 to $42, depending on the size, at Terrain.

Another that might make you blush

<a href="https://fave.co/3bE0khm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $37 at The Sill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $37 at The Sill</a>.
Find it for $37 at The Sill.

An ombre planter for your succulents

Find it for $18 at Etsy.
Find it for $18 at Etsy.

A minimalist gold planter

<a href="https://fave.co/2KpsOiY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $6 to $58, depending on the size, at Terrain" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $6 to $58, depending on the size, at Terrain</a>.
Find it for $6 to $58, depending on the size, at Terrain.

A pot that's (luckily) not two-faced

<a href="https://fave.co/2XQBpDr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $26 at Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $26 at Anthropologie</a>.
Find it for $26 at Anthropologie.

One with some depth and dimension

<a href="https://fave.co/2VqpOt1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $49 to $149, depending on the size, at West Elm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $49 to $149, depending on the size, at West Elm</a>.
Find it for $49 to $149, depending on the size, at West Elm.

One that won't change its stripes

Find it for $69 at Shopbop.
Find it for $69 at Shopbop.

A jar you can pour your feelings into

<a href="https://fave.co/3cvIGwq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $20 at Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $20 at Urban Outfitters</a>.
Find it for $20 at Urban Outfitters.

A celestial one that's out of this world

Find it for $20 at Etsy.
Find it for $20 at Etsy.

A pot that took a little dip

<a href="https://fave.co/2Kp7sm0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $20 to $32, depending on the size, at Terrain" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $20 to $32, depending on the size, at Terrain</a>.
Find it for $20 to $32, depending on the size, at Terrain.

A planter with a different take on terra cotta

<a href="https://fave.co/3eF3jbw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $26 at The Sill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $26 at The Sill</a>.
Find it for $26 at The Sill.

A planter that's got its eyes on you

<a href="https://fave.co/2VrDfcr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $24 at Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $24 at Anthropologie</a>.
Find it for $24 at Anthropologie.

Another you can sip tea with

Find it for $29 at Wayfair.
Find it for $29 at Wayfair

A set of three floral pots that are blooming

Find the set for $35 at Shopbop.
Find the set for $35 at Shopbop

A pot that's in trendy terrazzo

<a href="https://fave.co/2XW3V6r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $12 to $39, depending on the size, at Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $12 to $39, depending on the size, at Urban Outfitters</a>.
Find it for $12 to $39, depending on the size, at Urban Outfitters.

One that looks suspiciously like a cat

Find it for $29 at Wayfair.
Find it for $29 at Wayfair

A pot that'll have you seeing spots and polka dots

<a href="https://fave.co/34UxF5e" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $14 to $22, depending on the size, at Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $14 to $22, depending on the size, at Etsy</a>.
Find it for $14 to $22, depending on the size, at Etsy.

A porcelain printed pot that's as pretty as your grandma's china

<a href="https://fave.co/2VpYvir" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find the small size for $40 and the set of four for $280 at Williams-Sonoma" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find the small size for $40 and the set of four for $280 at Williams-Sonoma</a>.
Find the small size for $40 and the set of four for $280 at Williams-Sonoma.

A crystal planter that really rocks

<a href="https://fave.co/2RUrngA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $88 at Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $88 at Etsy</a>.
Find it for $88 at Etsy.

